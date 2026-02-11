تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في بداية السبعينيات من القرن الماضي، كان السفر الجوّي شبه محصور على النخبة، فالأسعار المرتفعة، والخدمات الراقية لا يقدر على تكاليفها سوى شريحة محدودة.
من هنا ظهر نموذج «الطيران الاقتصادي» فكرةً؛ لكسر الاحتكار وإعادة تعريف خدمات النقل الجوي.
البداية الفعلية للطيران الاقتصادي كانت في الولايات المتحدة مع Southwest Airlines حيث انطلقت برؤية بسيطة، لكنها وثبة كبيرة، أسطول موحّد مع دورات تشغيل سريعة وبيع مباشر دون وسطاء، وإلغاء كل ما ليس ضرورياً للرحلة نفسها، لم تهدف لمنافسة شركات الطيران التقليدية، لكنّها سعت لتوسيع قاعدة المسافرين وتعدّد الخيارات أمامهم.
هذا النموذج انتقل لاحقاً إلى أوروبا مع شركتي Ryanair و easyJet، حيث أعادتا تشكيل حركة السفر داخل القارة العجوز، وربط المطارات الثانوية مما خلق نشاطاً اقتصادياً جديداً في المدن المحلية.
أما في آسيا، فقد أحدثت AirAsia نقلة مماثلة، مستفيدة من الكثافة السكانية وارتفاع الطلب على السفر منخفض التكلفة، لتربط جنوب شرق القارة بشبكة جوية لم تكن موجودة سابقاً.
تجاوز الطيران الاقتصادي مسألة السعر ليصبح مع الوقت أداة تنموية مهمة، وأثبتت التجارب أن كل مسار جوي جديد «منخفض التكلفة» يخلق «طلباً سياحياً عالياً» ويحرّك التجارة، ويعيد توزيع التنمية؛ لذا تبنّت دول كثيرة هذا النموذج خياراً تشغيلياً مؤثراً في سياساتها الاقتصادية.
عربياً، جاء النموذج متأخراً نسبياً، لكنه عندما جاء غيّر قواعد اللعبة، فشركات مثل Air Arabia أسّست لمرحلة جديدة من الربط الإقليمي، قبل أن تتشكّل التجربة السعودية بصورة أكثر عمقاً مع طيران ناس ثم أديل.
دخلت «طيران ناس» سوق الطيران الاقتصادي باكراً، وتطوّرت باستمرار، لتنتقل من ناقل منخفض التكلفة إلى لاعب استراتيجي ضمن منظومة الطيران المدني السعودي، مستفيدة من بيئة تنظيمية مرنة ورؤية وطنية واضحة.
من هنا، يمكن قراءة خطوة تأسيس طيران «ناس سوريا» التي أعلن عنها مطلع الأسبوع، وتوقيع مذكرة التفاهم لتطوير وتشغيل مطار حلب الدولي، لا تمدداً تجارياً تقليدياً، بل نموذجٌ مختلفٌ في الحضور.
تتعامل المملكة العربية السعودية (عبر مؤسساتها وشركاتها) مع الطيران على أنه رافعة تنموية وعنصر استقرار ومنصة اقتصادية؛ لذلك يعكس الدخول في شراكات وتطوير البنى التحتية انتقالاً راقياً في صناعة الفرص ودعم الأشقاء.
هنا تتجلى مكانة المملكة على خارطة الطيران العربي، فهي لا تسعى إلى الهيمنة التشغيلية بقدر ما تسعى إلى تمكين المنظومات واستدامة الأثر.
إن الاستثمار في مطار حلب، وإطلاق ناقل اقتصادي، يعني إعادة سوريا تدريجياً إلى شبكة الربط الجوي الإقليمي، وخلق بيئة جاذبة للاستثمار والسياحة، وتحريك الاقتصاد.
الطيران الاقتصادي، في هذا السياق، يصبح أداة تخفف تكاليف السفر وتوسّع قاعدة المستفيدين، وتعيد رسم العلاقات بين المدن والدول، والسعودية بخبرتها التنظيمية والتشغيلية، تقدّم نموذجاً مختلفاً للدور الإقليمي الحقيقي.. دور الشريك الذي يبني والمستثمر الذي يضيف.
إن ما أُعلن ليس مجرد شراكة جديدة أو مشروع تطوير مطار، إنه انعكاس أعمق لرؤية السعودية للطيران، من ناقل للركاب إلى ناقل للتنمية، والتنمية هي عنوان التواجد السعودي أينما حل.
In the early 1970s, air travel was almost exclusively reserved for the elite, as high prices and premium services were only affordable for a limited segment of society.
From here, the concept of "low-cost airlines" emerged to break the monopoly and redefine air transport services.
The actual beginning of low-cost airlines was in the United States with Southwest Airlines, which launched with a simple vision, but it was a significant leap: a unified fleet with quick turnaround times and direct sales without intermediaries, eliminating everything unnecessary for the flight itself. It did not aim to compete with traditional airlines but sought to expand the base of travelers and increase their options.
This model later spread to Europe with Ryanair and easyJet, which reshaped travel within the old continent, connecting secondary airports and creating new economic activity in local cities.
In Asia, AirAsia made a similar leap, benefiting from the high population density and increased demand for low-cost travel, linking Southeast Asia with an air network that had not existed before.
Low-cost airlines transcended the issue of price over time, becoming an important developmental tool. Experiences have shown that every new "low-cost" air route creates "high tourist demand," stimulates trade, and redistributes development; thus, many countries adopted this model as a significant operational choice in their economic policies.
In the Arab world, the model arrived relatively late, but when it did, it changed the rules of the game. Companies like Air Arabia established a new phase of regional connectivity before the Saudi experience deepened with flynas and then flyadeal.
flynas entered the low-cost airline market early and continuously evolved, transitioning from a low-cost carrier to a strategic player within the Saudi civil aviation system, benefiting from a flexible regulatory environment and a clear national vision.
From here, one can interpret the establishment of "nas Syria" announced at the beginning of the week and the signing of a memorandum of understanding to develop and operate Aleppo International Airport, not as a traditional commercial expansion, but as a different model of presence.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (through its institutions and companies) views aviation as a developmental lever, a stabilizing element, and an economic platform; therefore, entering into partnerships and developing infrastructure reflects a sophisticated transition in the industry of opportunities and support for brothers.
Here, the Kingdom's position on the Arab aviation map is evident; it does not seek operational dominance as much as it seeks to empower systems and sustain impact.
Investing in Aleppo Airport and launching a low-cost carrier means gradually reintegrating Syria into the regional air connectivity network, creating an attractive environment for investment and tourism, and stimulating the economy.
In this context, low-cost aviation becomes a tool that reduces travel costs, expands the base of beneficiaries, and redraws relationships between cities and countries. With its regulatory and operational expertise, Saudi Arabia offers a different model for the true regional role... a role of a partner that builds and an investor that adds.
What has been announced is not just a new partnership or a project to develop an airport; it is a deeper reflection of Saudi Arabia's vision for aviation, from a passenger carrier to a carrier of development, and development is the hallmark of Saudi presence wherever it may be.