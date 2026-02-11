في بداية السبعينيات من القرن الماضي، كان السفر الجوّي شبه محصور على النخبة، فالأسعار المرتفعة، والخدمات الراقية لا يقدر على تكاليفها سوى شريحة محدودة.

من هنا ظهر نموذج «الطيران الاقتصادي» فكرةً؛ لكسر الاحتكار وإعادة تعريف خدمات النقل الجوي.

البداية الفعلية للطيران الاقتصادي كانت في الولايات المتحدة مع Southwest Airlines حيث انطلقت برؤية بسيطة، لكنها وثبة كبيرة، أسطول موحّد مع دورات تشغيل سريعة وبيع مباشر دون وسطاء، وإلغاء كل ما ليس ضرورياً للرحلة نفسها، لم تهدف لمنافسة شركات الطيران التقليدية، لكنّها سعت لتوسيع قاعدة المسافرين وتعدّد الخيارات أمامهم.

هذا النموذج انتقل لاحقاً إلى أوروبا مع شركتي Ryanair و easyJet، حيث أعادتا تشكيل حركة السفر داخل القارة العجوز، وربط المطارات الثانوية مما خلق نشاطاً اقتصادياً جديداً في المدن المحلية.

أما في آسيا، فقد أحدثت AirAsia نقلة مماثلة، مستفيدة من الكثافة السكانية وارتفاع الطلب على السفر منخفض التكلفة، لتربط جنوب شرق القارة بشبكة جوية لم تكن موجودة سابقاً.

تجاوز الطيران الاقتصادي مسألة السعر ليصبح مع الوقت أداة تنموية مهمة، وأثبتت التجارب أن كل مسار جوي جديد «منخفض التكلفة» يخلق «طلباً سياحياً عالياً» ويحرّك التجارة، ويعيد توزيع التنمية؛ لذا تبنّت دول كثيرة هذا النموذج خياراً تشغيلياً مؤثراً في سياساتها الاقتصادية.

عربياً، جاء النموذج متأخراً نسبياً، لكنه عندما جاء غيّر قواعد اللعبة، فشركات مثل Air Arabia أسّست لمرحلة جديدة من الربط الإقليمي، قبل أن تتشكّل التجربة السعودية بصورة أكثر عمقاً مع طيران ناس ثم أديل.

دخلت «طيران ناس» سوق الطيران الاقتصادي باكراً، وتطوّرت باستمرار، لتنتقل من ناقل منخفض التكلفة إلى لاعب استراتيجي ضمن منظومة الطيران المدني السعودي، مستفيدة من بيئة تنظيمية مرنة ورؤية وطنية واضحة.

من هنا، يمكن قراءة خطوة تأسيس طيران «ناس سوريا» التي أعلن عنها مطلع الأسبوع، وتوقيع مذكرة التفاهم لتطوير وتشغيل مطار حلب الدولي، لا تمدداً تجارياً تقليدياً، بل نموذجٌ مختلفٌ في الحضور.

تتعامل المملكة العربية السعودية (عبر مؤسساتها وشركاتها) مع الطيران على أنه رافعة تنموية وعنصر استقرار ومنصة اقتصادية؛ لذلك يعكس الدخول في شراكات وتطوير البنى التحتية انتقالاً راقياً في صناعة الفرص ودعم الأشقاء.

هنا تتجلى مكانة المملكة على خارطة الطيران العربي، فهي لا تسعى إلى الهيمنة التشغيلية بقدر ما تسعى إلى تمكين المنظومات واستدامة الأثر.

إن الاستثمار في مطار حلب، وإطلاق ناقل اقتصادي، يعني إعادة سوريا تدريجياً إلى شبكة الربط الجوي الإقليمي، وخلق بيئة جاذبة للاستثمار والسياحة، وتحريك الاقتصاد.

الطيران الاقتصادي، في هذا السياق، يصبح أداة تخفف تكاليف السفر وتوسّع قاعدة المستفيدين، وتعيد رسم العلاقات بين المدن والدول، والسعودية بخبرتها التنظيمية والتشغيلية، تقدّم نموذجاً مختلفاً للدور الإقليمي الحقيقي.. دور الشريك الذي يبني والمستثمر الذي يضيف.

إن ما أُعلن ليس مجرد شراكة جديدة أو مشروع تطوير مطار، إنه انعكاس أعمق لرؤية السعودية للطيران، من ناقل للركاب إلى ناقل للتنمية، والتنمية هي عنوان التواجد السعودي أينما حل.