تشهد المملكة العربية السعودية تحوّلاً جذرياً في مفهوم حماية الطبيعة، خلال السنوات الأخيرة، حيث انتقلت من مجرد حماية فوقية إلى مفهوم الإدارة التنموية الشاملة، يجسّد ذلك مشروع محمية الشمال للصيد المستدام، التابعة لمحمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، هذا التحوّل بشكل عملي، إذ يجمع بين التقاليد الموروثة لهواية الصيد، ومتطلبات الحفاظ على التنوع البيولوجي، وحسن إدارة للرعي، وتطوير المشاركة والشراكة المجتمعية بشكل فاعل.

يأتي هذا التوجه الإستراتيجي ترجمة لرؤية مجلس إدارة المحمية بقيادة صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة، الذي طالما أكّد أن المحميات الملكية ليست مجرد نطاقات جغرافية معزولة، بل هي خزانات وطنية يجب حمايتها وتنميتها لخدمة الإنسان والمكان معاً. وترتكز توجيهات سموه على خلق توازن دقيق يضمن استدامة الموارد البيئية للأجيال القادمة، مع تعظيم الأثر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي للمجتمعات المحلية، وهو ما جعل من المحمية محركاً حيوياً ينظّم نشاط الصيد، ويحوّل ما كان عشوائياً ويهدّد البيئة إلى أداة لتعزيز التوازن البيئي وخلق دورة اقتصادية متكاملة.

وعلى الصعيد التنفيذي، تعتمد المحمية نهجاً علمياً دقيقاً لإدارة الموارد الطبيعية، وهو ما يوضحه الدور المحوري للرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة المهندس محمد الشعلان وفريق عمله، الذي يقود إستراتيجية تحويل الرؤية إلى واقع ملموس. حيث يشرف الشعلان وفريقه على تطبيق معايير عالمية في «الصيد المستدام»، لا يُنظر فيه للصيد كهدف للقتل، بل كوسيلة لضبط أعداد الطرائد بما يتوافق مع القدرة الاستيعابية للبيئة. ومن خلال هذه الإدارة التنفيذية، يلتزم الصيادون بمعايير واضحة تشمل أنواع الطرائد والأعداد المسموح بها وطرق الصيد، ما يحوّل الصياد التقليدي إلى شريك حقيقي في حماية البيئة. كما توجّه عوائد رسوم الصيد لدعم برامج الإكثار وإعادة التوطين، في عملية تربط النشاط الاقتصادي الفردي برفاهية النظام البيئي، يضاف لذلك تمتع عمليات الإكثار والحماية بأمان أكثر نتيجة شراكة المجتمع المحلي في الحماية ومفهوم الإدارة.

ويمتد دور المحمية ليشمل المجتمع المحلي، خصوصاً في مناطق لينة وتربة التي تعتمد بشكل كبير على تربية الماشية، وقد اعتمدت الهيئة إستراتيجية الإدارة التشاركية للمراعي، من خلال تنظيم الرعي وفق دورات موسمية تسمح للغطاء النباتي بالتجدّد، ما يقلل من التصحر ويحقّق أمناً غذائياً مستداماً لمربي الماشية. كما نجحت الإدارة في تحويل موسم الصيد إلى حدث اقتصادي واجتماعي متكامل، فموسم الشتاء أصبح مناسبة لإقامة مهرجانات ثقافية وتسويقية، مثل مهرجان شتاء درب زبيدة في لينة، حيث جذب مئات الصيادين والزوّار من مختلف مناطق المملكة والخليج، وخلق فرصاً تسويقية للأسر المنتجة في مجال الأطعمة الشعبية، الحِرف اليدوية، مستلزمات التخييم، والملابس الشتوية، مما حول هذه الأسر من فئات مستهلكة إلى فئات منتجة وفاعلة اقتصادياً.

ولم يقتصر الأثر على المستويات الجزئية، بل امتد ليشمل المراكز الحضرية المجاورة، حيث شهد مركزا لينة وتربة تحوّلاً ملموساً في العمران والخدمات. فقد ازدهرت سوق الإيواء والضيافة مع الطلب الكبير على الاستراحات والمخيمات والشقق المفروشة، ما دفع السكان والمستثمرين المحليين لتطوير عقاراتهم ورفع قيمة أصولهم وزيادة الدخل الشهري للأهالي. وتطورت الخدمات التجارية لتلبية احتياجات الزوار، من محلات تجهيز السيارات ومراكز بيع أدوات الرحلات إلى المطاعم والمقاهي الحديثة، ما رفع جودة الحياة للسكان المحليين بشكل واضح.

على مستوى الاقتصاد الكلي، تشكل المحمية نموذجاً لدورة اقتصادية متكاملة تبدأ برسوم الصيد التي يُعاد استثمارها في حماية البيئة، مروراً بتأجير السكن وشراء المنتجات المحلية واستخدام الخدمات اللوجستية والمرافق التجارية، ما يوضح أن حماية البيئة لا تعيق التنمية الاقتصادية، بل تُعززها بطريقة مستدامة.

لقد أثبتت تجربة محمية الشمال أن البيئة والاقتصاد يمكن أن يسيرا جنباً إلى جنب، بفضل التناغم بين التوجيهات الإستراتيجية لمجلس الإدارة، والكفاءة التشغيلية للإدارة التنفيذية. حيث تحوّل الصيد من عشوائي مخالف أدّى إلى خلل في التوازن البيئي وانقراض في الحياة الفطرية التي كانت قائمة، إلى نشاط مقنن بمنهجية علمية بيئية تحفظ للحياة الفطرية حقوقها، مع تحقيق تنمية اقتصادية ملموسة في المناطق المجاورة، والزائر للمنطقة يشهد بالنقلة النوعية لهذا الحراك. إن هذا النموذج الإداري، الذي يدمج التعليم البيئي مع التمكين الاقتصادي للمجتمع المحلي، يمثل دراسة حالة وطنية ملهمة تؤكد أن ازدهار الإنسان وسلامة المكان وجهان لعملة واحدة في مسيرة التنمية المستدامة للمملكة العربية السعودية، وفق رؤية 2030. وقريباً سنبارك ونحتفل بتسجيل المحمية في القوائم الدولية والعالمية كشهادة لحسن الإدارة التنموية وتطوير منظومة الاقتصاد المحلي وتنميته.