The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing a radical transformation in the concept of nature protection in recent years, moving from mere superficial protection to a comprehensive developmental management approach. This is embodied in the Northern Hunting Reserve project, which is part of the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve. This transformation is practically illustrated as it combines inherited traditions of hunting with the requirements of biodiversity conservation, proper grazing management, and the development of active community participation and partnership.

This strategic direction is a reflection of the vision of the reserve's board of directors, led by His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority. He has always emphasized that royal reserves are not just isolated geographical areas but are national reservoirs that must be protected and developed to serve both humanity and the environment. His Highness's directives focus on creating a delicate balance that ensures the sustainability of environmental resources for future generations while maximizing the social and economic impact on local communities. This has turned the reserve into a vital engine that organizes hunting activities and transforms what was once random and threatening to the environment into a tool for enhancing ecological balance and creating a comprehensive economic cycle.

On the executive level, the reserve adopts a precise scientific approach to managing natural resources, as evidenced by the pivotal role of the Authority's CEO, Engineer Mohammed Al-Shallan, and his team, who lead the strategy of turning the vision into tangible reality. Al-Shallan and his team oversee the application of international standards in "sustainable hunting," where hunting is not viewed as a goal for killing but as a means to regulate game populations in accordance with the environmental carrying capacity. Through this executive management, hunters commit to clear standards that include types of game, allowable numbers, and hunting methods, transforming traditional hunters into true partners in environmental protection. Additionally, the revenues from hunting fees are directed to support breeding and reintroduction programs, linking individual economic activity to the well-being of the ecosystem. Furthermore, the breeding and protection processes enjoy greater security due to the local community's partnership in protection and management concepts.

The role of the reserve extends to the local community, especially in the regions of Lina and Turbah, which rely heavily on livestock farming. The Authority has adopted a participatory management strategy for pastures by organizing grazing according to seasonal cycles that allow vegetation to regenerate, reducing desertification and achieving sustainable food security for livestock breeders. The management has also succeeded in transforming the hunting season into a comprehensive economic and social event. The winter season has become an occasion for cultural and marketing festivals, such as the Winter Festival of Darb Zubaida in Lina, which attracted hundreds of hunters and visitors from various regions of the Kingdom and the Gulf, creating marketing opportunities for productive families in the fields of traditional foods, handicrafts, camping supplies, and winter clothing, thus transforming these families from consumer groups into productive and economically active ones.

The impact has not been limited to local levels but has extended to neighboring urban centers, where the centers of Lina and Turbah have witnessed a tangible transformation in construction and services. The accommodation and hospitality market has flourished with the high demand for rest houses, camps, and furnished apartments, prompting local residents and investors to develop their properties, increasing the value of their assets and boosting the monthly income of the locals. Commercial services have evolved to meet the needs of visitors, from car preparation shops and camping equipment sales centers to modern restaurants and cafes, significantly improving the quality of life for local residents.

At the macroeconomic level, the reserve serves as a model for a comprehensive economic cycle that begins with hunting fees that are reinvested in environmental protection, passing through housing rentals, purchasing local products, and utilizing logistical services and commercial facilities. This illustrates that environmental protection does not hinder economic development but rather enhances it in a sustainable manner.

The experience of the Northern Reserve has proven that the environment and the economy can go hand in hand, thanks to the harmony between the strategic directives of the board of directors and the operational efficiency of the executive management. Hunting has transformed from a random activity that led to ecological imbalance and the extinction of existing wildlife into a regulated activity based on a scientific environmental methodology that preserves the rights of wildlife while achieving tangible economic development in neighboring areas. Visitors to the region witness the qualitative leap of this movement. This management model, which integrates environmental education with the economic empowerment of the local community, represents an inspiring national case study that confirms that human prosperity and environmental integrity are two sides of the same coin in the journey of sustainable development for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with Vision 2030. Soon, we will celebrate the registration of the reserve in international and global lists as a testament to effective developmental management and the development of the local economy and its growth.