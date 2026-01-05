It was expected that the Southern Transitional Council would quickly collide with the wall of reality, which is that it cannot proceed far in its absurd project that its political naivety has convinced it is possible, and its supporters have misled it into believing it is feasible, despite the council and its supporters knowing that this folly is harmful to the Southern cause first and foremost, along with the entire Yemeni people, as well as the major neighboring state that sponsors the Yemeni issue in its comprehensive framework and supports the stability and security of Yemen.

The first to be harmed by the adventure of Aidarus al-Zubaidi and his group are the areas over which he has appointed himself as their guardian. Therefore, the active political and social components in the Southern regions promptly requested the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to hold a comprehensive conference in Riyadh, gathering all Southern components to sit at the dialogue table to discuss fair solutions to the Southern issue. The Kingdom responded to this request. When the Transitional Council sensed that it would be isolated and that the active Yemeni forces were capable of neutralizing its threat to Yemen, it hastened to welcome the Riyadh conference, stating that "the Riyadh conference is a real opportunity for serious dialogue that achieves the aspirations of the South."

And who said, O council, that the aspirations of the South would be resolved in the way you have used? Rather, who said in the first place that previous Riyadh conferences and the calls and statements of the Yemeni legitimacy leadership and the Kingdom have ignored the Southern issue? Everyone confirms that it is a just cause, whose solution should be within the political framework, and you know that, but it has become clear that you do not care about the interest of the Southern cause or the interest of Yemen.

The establishment of the Transitional Council was an exploitation of the severe fragility and ambiguity of the Yemeni situation at that time, and its dubious goals later became clear, which were recently confirmed beyond any doubt, that it is merely an organization serving a dangerous external agenda to destabilize security and entrench chaos in Yemen and its surroundings, for the benefit of the enemies of Arab national security and their agents.

If the Transitional Council is to remain after the Riyadh conference, it is essential to purify it from harmful impurities and fortify it with sincere national antibiotics, ensuring its role within the framework of the legitimate Yemeni authority, and guaranteeing that it does not return to being beholden to external parties; otherwise, amputation is sometimes a remedy that prevents the spread of disease.

The brothers representing the sincere national Southern components must seize the Riyadh conference as a historic opportunity to organize their papers and unify their voices, cutting off the path for opportunists who climb on their just cause.