كان متوقعاً أن يصطدم المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي سريعاً بجدار الحقيقة، وهي أنه لا يستطيع أن يمضي بعيداً في مشروعه العبثي الذي صورت له سذاجته السياسية أنه ممكن، وأوهمه الداعمون له أنه قابل للتطبيق، رغم معرفة المجلس وداعميه بأن هذه الحماقة ضارة بالقضية الجنوبية أولاً، ومعها الشعب اليمني بأكمله، وكذلك الدولة المجاورة الكبرى التي ترعى القضية اليمنية في إطارها الشامل، وتدعم استقرار وأمن اليمن.

أول المتضررين من مغامرة عيدروس الزبيدي وزمرته، هي المناطق التي نصّب نفسه وليّ أمرها، ولذلك بادرت المكونات السياسية والاجتماعية الفاعلة في مناطق الجنوب بطلب إلى رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني لعقد مؤتمر شامل في مدينة الرياض، يجمع كافة المكونات الجنوبية للجلوس إلى طاولة الحوار لبحث الحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية، وبدورها استجابت المملكة لهذا الطلب. وعندما استشعر المجلس الانتقالي أنه سيكون معزولاً، وأن القوى اليمنية الفاعلة قادرة على تحييد خطره على اليمن، بادر إلى الترحيب بعقد مؤتمر الرياض، قائلاً إن «مؤتمر الرياض فرصة حقيقية لحوار جاد يحقق تطلعات الجنوب».

ومن قال أيها المجلس، إن تطلعات الجنوب كانت ستُحل بالطريقة التي استخدمتموها، بل من قال أساساً، إن مؤتمرات الرياض السابقة ودعوات وتصريحات قيادة الشرعية اليمنية والمملكة قد تجاهلت القضية الجنوبية. الجميع يؤكدون أنها قضية عادلة، يكون حلها وفق الإطار السياسي، وأنتم تعرفون ذلك، لكن اتضح أنكم لا تهمكم مصلحة القضية الجنوبية ولا مصلحة اليمن.

إنشاء المجلس الانتقالي كان استغلالاً لهشاشة الوضع اليمني الشديدة وضبابيته آنذاك، ثم اتضحت لاحقاً أهدافه المشبوهة، التي أكدها مؤخراً بشكل لا شك فيه، بأنه مجرد تنظيم يخدم أجندةً خارجية خطيرة لزعزعة الأمن وتكريس الفوضى في اليمن ومحيطه، لصالح أعداء الأمن القومي العربي ووكلائهم.

إن كان للمجلس الانتقالي أن يبقى بعد مؤتمر الرياض، فمن الضروري تنقيته من الشوائب الضارة، وتحصينه بالمضادات الحيوية الوطنية المخلصة، وأن يكون دوره داخل منظومة السلطة اليمنية الشرعية، وضمان عدم عودة ارتهانه لأطراف خارجية، وإلا فإن البتر أحياناً دواء يمنع تفشّي الداء.

على الإخوة الذين يمثلون المكونات الجنوبية الوطنية المخلصة، أن ينتهزوا مؤتمر الرياض كفرصة تأريخية لترتيب أوراقهم وتوحيد كلمتهم، وقطع الطريق على الانتهازيين الذين يتسلقون على قضيتهم العادلة.