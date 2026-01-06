In geography, distances can be ignored.. but in the Red Sea, the results cannot be overlooked..

Here.. between two opposing shores.. security becomes a single option.. neutrality is not accepted between the Saudi coast and the Sudanese coast, a straight line that does not exceed four hundred kilometers across the Red Sea.. a short distance in geographical terms.. but in the context of politics, security, and humanity, it has a wider impact than many maps.. this line is not an illusion on paper.. but a real lifeline.. through which people have met.. goods have been exchanged.. ships have moved.. and interests have formed that cannot be separated by a decision.. nor ignored coldly.

From here.. the Red Sea becomes less like a barrier.. and more like a mirror.. what happens on one shore quickly reflects on the other.. and that is why Saudi Arabia does not seem distant when looking at Sudan.. nor does it seem out of place when extending a hand to it in a moment of stumbling.. for Sudan is not a neighbor behind the mountains.. but a direct partner on the opposite shore.. and any security or humanitarian vacuum there.. is a silent threat here.

When the war broke out in Sudan in April 2023.. Saudi Arabia did not need to justify its actions.. the sea itself was enough.. evacuation operations took place through the Red Sea ports.. and hundreds of lives were transported from Port Sudan to Jeddah.. in a scene that redefined neighborhood.. not as a political courtesy.. but as a practical responsibility.. this was not an act of display.. but a natural response to a geography that does not forgive those who ignore it.

And because wise politics does not suffice with emergency aid.. Jeddah transformed into a platform for calming and attempting to mend the rift.. it embraced the mediation track.. and statements of ceasefire emerged from it.. along with announcements for the protection of civilians.. and efforts to open humanitarian corridors.. politics may falter.. and guns may betray the tables of dialogue.. but the mere continuation of the effort.. means that there are those who understand that letting Sudan bleed.. is not a safe option for anyone.

Alongside politics.. humanity was present.. medical projects.. relief convoys.. and surgical operations were conducted in coastal Sudanese cities.. at a time when hospitals were being targeted or closed.. here.. the maritime distance was no longer just a number in atlases.. but a response time.. and a matter of life and death.

Saudi Arabia.. while looking at the other shore of the Red Sea.. does not see just a state.. but sees the stability of the entire region.. it sees navigation.. trade.. maritime security.. and the future of East Africa.. it sees that if Sudan stands on its feet.. the balance of the region stands with it.. and if it falls.. it will not fall alone.

Therefore.. it is no surprise that Saudi Arabia turns to its partner on the opposite shore.. trying to heal its wounds.. and help it regain its strength.. not solely out of emotion.. but with the calculation of a state that knows that the closest path to its security.. may be a straight line.