في الجغرافيا يمكن تجاهل المسافات.. لكن في البحر الأحمر لا يمكن تجاهل النتائج..

هنا.. ما بين ضفتين متقابلتين.. يصبح الأمن خيارًا واحدًا.. لا يقبل الحياد بين الساحل السعودي والساحل السوداني خط مستقيم لا يتجاوز أربعمائة كيلومتر عبر البحر الأحمر.. مسافة قصيرة في حساب الجغرافيا.. لكنها في حساب السياسة والأمن والإنسان أوسع أثرًا من خرائط كثيرة.. هذا الخط ليس وهمًا على ورق.. بل شريان حياة حقيقي.. عبره تعارف الناس.. وتُبودِلَت السلع.. وتحركت السفن.. وتكوّنت مصالح لا يمكن فصلها بقرار.. ولا تجاهلها ببرود.

من هنا.. يصبح البحر الأحمر أقل شبهًا بالحاجز.. وأكثر شبهًا بالمرآة.. ما يحدث على إحدى ضفتيه ينعكس سريعًا على الأخرى.. ولهذا لا تبدو السعودية بعيدة حين تنظر إلى السودان.. ولا طارئة حين تمد يدها إليه في لحظة تعثّر.. فالسودان ليس جارًا خلف الجبال.. بل شريكًا مباشرًا على ضفة مقابلة.. وأي فراغ أمني أو إنساني هناك.. هو تهديد صامت هنا.

حين اندلعت الحرب في السودان في أبريل 2023.. لم تحتج السعودية إلى تبرير تحرّكها.. البحر نفسه كان كافيًا.. عبر موانئ البحر الأحمر جرت عمليات الإجلاء.. ونُقلت مئات الأرواح من بورتسودان إلى جدة.. في مشهد أعاد تعريف الجوار.. لا بوصفه مجاملة سياسية.. بل مسؤولية عملية.. لم يكن ذلك فعل استعراض.. بل استجابة طبيعية لجغرافيا لا ترحم من يتجاهلها.

ولأن السياسة الحكيمة لا تكتفي بالإسعاف الطارئ.. تحوّلت جدة إلى منصة تهدئة ومحاولة رأب صدع.. فاحتضنت مسار الوساطة.. وخرجت منها بيانات هدنة.. وإعلانات لحماية المدنيين.. ومساعٍ لفتح ممرات إنسانية.. قد تتعثر السياسة.. وقد تخذل البنادق موائد الحوار.. لكن مجرد بقاء الجهد قائمًا.. يعني أن هناك من يفهم أن ترك السودان ينزف.. ليس خيارًا آمنًا لأحد.

وفي موازاة السياسة.. حضرت الإنسانية.. مشاريع طبية.. قوافل إغاثة.. وعمليات جراحية أُجريت في مدن سودانية ساحلية.. في وقت كانت فيه المستشفيات تُستهدف أو تُغلق.. هنا.. لم تعد المسافة البحرية رقمًا في الأطالس.. بل زمن استجابة.. وفارق حياة.

السعودية.. وهي تنظر إلى الضفة الأخرى من البحر الأحمر.. لا ترى دولة فقط.. بل ترى استقرار الإقليم كله.. ترى الملاحة.. والتجارة.. وأمن البحر.. ومستقبل شرق أفريقيا.. ترى أن السودان إذا وقف على قدميه.. وقف معه ميزان المنطقة.. وإذا سقط.. فلن يسقط وحده.

لهذا.. لا غرابة أن تلتفت السعودية إلى شريكها في الضفة المقابلة.. تحاول تضميد جراحه.. ومساعدته على استعادة عافيته.. لا بدافع العاطفة وحدها.. بل بحساب الدولة التي تعرف أن أقرب طريق إلى أمنها.. قد يكون خطًا مستقيمًا.