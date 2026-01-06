تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في الجغرافيا يمكن تجاهل المسافات.. لكن في البحر الأحمر لا يمكن تجاهل النتائج..
هنا.. ما بين ضفتين متقابلتين.. يصبح الأمن خيارًا واحدًا.. لا يقبل الحياد بين الساحل السعودي والساحل السوداني خط مستقيم لا يتجاوز أربعمائة كيلومتر عبر البحر الأحمر.. مسافة قصيرة في حساب الجغرافيا.. لكنها في حساب السياسة والأمن والإنسان أوسع أثرًا من خرائط كثيرة.. هذا الخط ليس وهمًا على ورق.. بل شريان حياة حقيقي.. عبره تعارف الناس.. وتُبودِلَت السلع.. وتحركت السفن.. وتكوّنت مصالح لا يمكن فصلها بقرار.. ولا تجاهلها ببرود.
من هنا.. يصبح البحر الأحمر أقل شبهًا بالحاجز.. وأكثر شبهًا بالمرآة.. ما يحدث على إحدى ضفتيه ينعكس سريعًا على الأخرى.. ولهذا لا تبدو السعودية بعيدة حين تنظر إلى السودان.. ولا طارئة حين تمد يدها إليه في لحظة تعثّر.. فالسودان ليس جارًا خلف الجبال.. بل شريكًا مباشرًا على ضفة مقابلة.. وأي فراغ أمني أو إنساني هناك.. هو تهديد صامت هنا.
حين اندلعت الحرب في السودان في أبريل 2023.. لم تحتج السعودية إلى تبرير تحرّكها.. البحر نفسه كان كافيًا.. عبر موانئ البحر الأحمر جرت عمليات الإجلاء.. ونُقلت مئات الأرواح من بورتسودان إلى جدة.. في مشهد أعاد تعريف الجوار.. لا بوصفه مجاملة سياسية.. بل مسؤولية عملية.. لم يكن ذلك فعل استعراض.. بل استجابة طبيعية لجغرافيا لا ترحم من يتجاهلها.
ولأن السياسة الحكيمة لا تكتفي بالإسعاف الطارئ.. تحوّلت جدة إلى منصة تهدئة ومحاولة رأب صدع.. فاحتضنت مسار الوساطة.. وخرجت منها بيانات هدنة.. وإعلانات لحماية المدنيين.. ومساعٍ لفتح ممرات إنسانية.. قد تتعثر السياسة.. وقد تخذل البنادق موائد الحوار.. لكن مجرد بقاء الجهد قائمًا.. يعني أن هناك من يفهم أن ترك السودان ينزف.. ليس خيارًا آمنًا لأحد.
وفي موازاة السياسة.. حضرت الإنسانية.. مشاريع طبية.. قوافل إغاثة.. وعمليات جراحية أُجريت في مدن سودانية ساحلية.. في وقت كانت فيه المستشفيات تُستهدف أو تُغلق.. هنا.. لم تعد المسافة البحرية رقمًا في الأطالس.. بل زمن استجابة.. وفارق حياة.
السعودية.. وهي تنظر إلى الضفة الأخرى من البحر الأحمر.. لا ترى دولة فقط.. بل ترى استقرار الإقليم كله.. ترى الملاحة.. والتجارة.. وأمن البحر.. ومستقبل شرق أفريقيا.. ترى أن السودان إذا وقف على قدميه.. وقف معه ميزان المنطقة.. وإذا سقط.. فلن يسقط وحده.
لهذا.. لا غرابة أن تلتفت السعودية إلى شريكها في الضفة المقابلة.. تحاول تضميد جراحه.. ومساعدته على استعادة عافيته.. لا بدافع العاطفة وحدها.. بل بحساب الدولة التي تعرف أن أقرب طريق إلى أمنها.. قد يكون خطًا مستقيمًا.
In geography, distances can be ignored.. but in the Red Sea, the results cannot be overlooked..
Here.. between two opposing shores.. security becomes a single option.. neutrality is not accepted between the Saudi coast and the Sudanese coast, a straight line that does not exceed four hundred kilometers across the Red Sea.. a short distance in geographical terms.. but in the context of politics, security, and humanity, it has a wider impact than many maps.. this line is not an illusion on paper.. but a real lifeline.. through which people have met.. goods have been exchanged.. ships have moved.. and interests have formed that cannot be separated by a decision.. nor ignored coldly.
From here.. the Red Sea becomes less like a barrier.. and more like a mirror.. what happens on one shore quickly reflects on the other.. and that is why Saudi Arabia does not seem distant when looking at Sudan.. nor does it seem out of place when extending a hand to it in a moment of stumbling.. for Sudan is not a neighbor behind the mountains.. but a direct partner on the opposite shore.. and any security or humanitarian vacuum there.. is a silent threat here.
When the war broke out in Sudan in April 2023.. Saudi Arabia did not need to justify its actions.. the sea itself was enough.. evacuation operations took place through the Red Sea ports.. and hundreds of lives were transported from Port Sudan to Jeddah.. in a scene that redefined neighborhood.. not as a political courtesy.. but as a practical responsibility.. this was not an act of display.. but a natural response to a geography that does not forgive those who ignore it.
And because wise politics does not suffice with emergency aid.. Jeddah transformed into a platform for calming and attempting to mend the rift.. it embraced the mediation track.. and statements of ceasefire emerged from it.. along with announcements for the protection of civilians.. and efforts to open humanitarian corridors.. politics may falter.. and guns may betray the tables of dialogue.. but the mere continuation of the effort.. means that there are those who understand that letting Sudan bleed.. is not a safe option for anyone.
Alongside politics.. humanity was present.. medical projects.. relief convoys.. and surgical operations were conducted in coastal Sudanese cities.. at a time when hospitals were being targeted or closed.. here.. the maritime distance was no longer just a number in atlases.. but a response time.. and a matter of life and death.
Saudi Arabia.. while looking at the other shore of the Red Sea.. does not see just a state.. but sees the stability of the entire region.. it sees navigation.. trade.. maritime security.. and the future of East Africa.. it sees that if Sudan stands on its feet.. the balance of the region stands with it.. and if it falls.. it will not fall alone.
Therefore.. it is no surprise that Saudi Arabia turns to its partner on the opposite shore.. trying to heal its wounds.. and help it regain its strength.. not solely out of emotion.. but with the calculation of a state that knows that the closest path to its security.. may be a straight line.