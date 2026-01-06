تواجه اليمن اليوم اختباراً وطنياً بالغ القسوة، اختباراً لا يقتصر على صراع سياسي عابر، بل يمتد ليهدّد فكرة الدولة الواحدة ويستهدف روح المجتمع اليمني وتاريخه وتراثه وتماسك مكوّناته. وفي خضم هذا المشهد المضطرب، برزت المملكة العربية السعودية بوصفها الركن الأكثر ثباتاً في معادلة الحل، ليس لأنها الجار الأقرب جغرافياً فحسب، بل لأن أمن اليمن جزء لا يتجزأ من أمنها القومي، واستقراره ضرورة لاستقرار المنطقة بأسرها، واليمن الذي يواجه اليوم أخطر محاولات تمزيق وحدته الوطنية، لم يكن يوماً ملفاً هامشياً في رؤية المملكة وموقفها السياسي، بل كان جزءاً من معادلة أمنها واستقرارها، وجزءاً من مسؤوليتها التاريخية تجاه الجوار والمصير العربي المشترك، فلم تمد الرياض يدها إلى اليمن سعياً لاقتطاع نفوذ، ولا رغبةً في إعادة رسم حدود، بل رغبةً في منع الحدود الداخلية من أن تتمزق، ومنع الهوية اليمنية من أن تتشظى تحت وطأة الفتن، يد السعودية حين تمتد، لا تحمل مشروعاً مضاداً لوطن، بل مشروعاً مضاداً لانهياره في خطاب ثابت لا يتغيّر، خطاباً يوحد ولا يفرق، ويغيث قبل أن يفاوض، ويعمر قبل أن ينتصر. ولهذا ظل حضورها في اليمن عنواناً لحل لا يقصي، وإنسانية لا تتراجع، وإرادة لا تساوم على بقاء اليمن دولة واحدة، موحدة، مستقرة، قادرة على النجاة مهما اشتدت رياح التحدي.

منذ اللحظة الأولى لتفاقم الأزمة، لم تتعامل السعودية مع الملف اليمني بمنطق المصالح الضيقة، بل بمنطق المسؤولية التاريخية والأخلاقية، واضعة نصب عينيها هدفاً جوهرياً يتمثل في الحؤول دون التقسيم والانفصال، ومنع كل المحاولات التي تسعى لتشتيت شعبه أو تفكيك وحدته الوطنية، وقد تجلى هذا النهج في سلسلة من المبادرات السياسية والدبلوماسية التي رعتها المملكة، وسعت -ولا تزال- إلى جمع الفرقاء على طاولة الحوار، وتغليب منطق التسوية على منطق الغلبة، إيماناً منها بأن الحل لا يمكن أن يولد من رحم السلاح، بل من إرادة وطنية جامعة ترفض الانقسام وتنتصر لوحدة الأرض والهوية مهما بلغت الخلافات.

لم يكتفِ الدور السعودي بالوساطة السياسية، بل عززها برافعة إنسانية واجتماعية غير مسبوقة، فمن خلال مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، قدمت المملكة دعماً متواصلاً في مجالات الغذاء والدواء والإيواء والتعليم، ودعمت مشاريع حيوية تعيد للمجتمع اليمني جزءاً من عافيته، وتمنحه القدرة على الصمود في وجه الفتن التي تستثمر في هشاشة الواقع الاقتصادي والمعيشي كما امتد الدعم ليشمل مبادرات اجتماعية وتنموية تستهدف البنية الإنسانية قبل البنية السياسية، عبر برامج تمكين الشباب، ودعم القطاعات الصحية، وإعادة تأهيل المدارس والمستشفيات، وتوفير الخدمات الأساسية في المناطق المتضررة، في رسالة واضحة بأن أمن اليمن واستقراره لا يتحقق إلا بازدهار شعبه، وبأن الاستقرار الحقيقي يبدأ من إعادة الحياة إلى تفاصيلها اليومية.

إن هذه الجهود المتكاملة تؤكد حقيقة راسخة، وهي أن المملكة لم تدخل إلى اليمن طلباً لنفوذ، بل طلباً لوحدة، ولم تتحرك لإشعال معركة، بل لإطفاء فتنة. وقد رسخت عبر مواقفها المتتالية قناعة إقليمية ودولية بأن الحفاظ على اليمن موحداً هو خط الدفاع الأول ضد مشاريع التقسيم، وأن الحوار الشامل هو السبيل الوحيد لرأب الصدع وإعادة بناء الدولة على أُسس وطنية لا تقصي أحداً ولا تسمح لأحد أن يحتكر اليمن أو يختطف قراره.

واليوم، ورغم تعقيدات المشهد وتشابك الولاءات وتعدد ساحات النزاع، تظل السعودية الأقدر على تقريب وجهات النظر، لأنها تستند إلى سياسة متزنة لا تتغير بتغيّر الظروف، وتتكئ على عمق إنساني يعزز حضورها السياسي، ويمنح مبادراتها مصداقية لا ينازعها فيها أحد، فالمملكة تدرك أن لم شمل اليمنيين ليس عملاً سياسياً فحسب، بل عملاً اجتماعياً وثقافياً ونفسياً يحتاج إلى صبر ورؤية بعيدة المدى، وهي رؤية تمتلكها وتعمل عليها بخطى واثقة.

ختاماً، ستبقى المملكة العربية السعودية الجسر الأكثر صلابة لعبور اليمن إلى ضفة التعافي، ورأب التصدّع في وطن واحد لا يتجزأ، ينهض ويستعيد مكانته في محيطه العربي، مهما حاولت الفتن أن تعصف به أو تراهن على انقسامه، فعندما تصبح اليمن على مفترق الطرق.. فالرياض -وحدها- تصنع طريقها الآمن!