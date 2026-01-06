The conflicts and disturbances that the world is witnessing and experiencing in various regions, along with unprecedented violations of international law and international institutions, can be interpreted as the dying gasp of the global system in its desperate attempt to defend its last bastions of capitalism and its imperial fortifications that were built at the end of World War II. This system reached its peak of brutality with the fall of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s, leading to the current phase the world is experiencing these days.

Some read global events regionally, through regional engines of conflict based on the powers, resources, and struggles in each region individually. Here, the reading of the scene in the Americas is detached from what is happening in Europe, or in the Far East, or in our Arab, Asian, and African regions. In each region of the world, there are regional engines that ignite fires and conflicts based on regional interests and dangers in that region, regardless of international influences. This explains the recognition by the colonial Nazi entity in Tel Aviv of the independence of one of the regions of Somalia, which also clarified the ongoing senseless war aimed at dividing Sudan or Libya, and it exposed the entity's allies in Syria, such as the SDF militias and the al-Hijri militias in Sweida. This is the same colonial project that recently struck Yemen in its south.

However, some see that the previous two readings complement each other and work together regionally and globally within the framework of the recently issued U.S. national security strategy, which redefined the position of the United States in terms of security, military, and economic standing in the world according to the rise of competing global powers. The strategy outlined the map of American interests in the world, notably surpassing the globalization project, as it does not serve American interests, preceded by a tsunami of tariffs imposed by the U.S. president on many countries around the world. Additionally, the strategy reconsidered American commitments and international alliances, with the European Union being the most affected, as it is experiencing its worst conditions and phases due to changing U.S. priorities. This strategy seemingly activated the Monroe Doctrine, which prevents any power from seeking to gain influence in the Western Hemisphere and the American sphere, which some analysts interpret as understanding the recent American aggression against Venezuela.

One of the most prominent and recent fronts of conflict that has come to the forefront is the Yemeni crisis. It is a pressing and important issue for Yemen, Arab national security, and maritime navigation in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Aden. The Yemeni brothers should unite and reach a solution to this crisis that the Yemeni people in both the north and south have suffered from.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made numerous and varied efforts to put an end to this prolonged crisis and its escalating effects, and it continues to work diligently to support everything that leads to its resolution. It is certain that the Kingdom will remain loyal and sincere to everything that achieves the security, sovereignty, stability, and prosperity of Yemen, which aligns with and intersects with the Kingdom's own security, considering it a red line.

The Yemenis are the ones who decide Yemen's fate, and no one interferes in their choices. The Riyadh Conference for the Yemeni brothers may be a golden opportunity for the Yemeni factions during this historical phase, where the effects of international resolutions have stalled, and the role of international law and institutions has ended, while Yemen finds itself at a dangerous crossroads, requiring a high degree of vigilance and caution against the colonial project in the region, which aims to fragment and divide Arab states and displace the Palestinian people to the anticipated fragmented states, with Yemen being one of the targets of the colonial project according to the available data.

What the colonial entity in Tel Aviv is doing by instigating wars and crises in Syria, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen confirms that it senses the danger coming from its financiers and sponsors in the West. The Europeans are unable to finance themselves and are living through a suffocating economic crisis, including their inability to fund their war in Ukraine, and they are suffering from divisions over the project to seize Russian funds in European banks.

As for the Americans, they have announced through the national security strategy that they are free from their international commitments, which implicitly means halting support for the "entity" in Tel Aviv, perhaps in the medium and long term, not to mention the ugly criminal image of Israel in the world, which may bring its end closer despite all it currently enjoys. This explains the behavior of this entity in its raids and attacks here and there in our region in panic and hysteria, searching for security that the criminal cannot enjoy even if they possess the latest weapons and the strongest veto in the Security Council.