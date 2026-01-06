يمكن قراءة وتفسير ما يشهده ويعيشه العالم من نزاعات واضطرابات في مختلف مناطق العالم وتجاوزات غير مسبوقة للقانون الدولي والمؤسسات الدولية بأنه يعني احتضار النظام العالمي في استماتته للدفاع عن آخر حصونه الرأسمالية وقلاعه ومتاريسه الإمبريالية التي بناها مع نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، والتي بلغ توحشها مداه مع سقوط الاتحاد السوفييتي وانتهاء الحرب الباردة مطلع التسعينات من القرن الماضي، وصولاً للمرحلة التي يعيشها العالم هذه الأيام.

هناك من يقرأ أحداث العالم إقليمياً، ومن خلال محركات إقليمية للنزاعات الإقليمية تبعاً للقوى والموارد والصراعات في كل إقليم على حدة. هنا تكون قراءة المشهد في القارتين الأمريكيتين بمعزل عما تشهده القارة الأوروبية، أو ما تشهده منطقة أقصى الشرق، أو ما تشهده منطقتنا العربية الآسيوية والأفريقية. ففي كل إقليم من أقاليم العالم محركات إقليمية تشعل الحرائق والنزاعات تبعاً للمصالح الإقليمية والأخطار في ذات الإقليم بصرف النظر عن المؤثرات الدولية. وهذا ما يفسر اعتراف الكيان الاستعماري النازي في تل أبيب باستقلال أحد أقاليم دولة الصومال، وهي ذاتها التي أماطت الغموض عن استمرار الحرب العبثية الرامية لتقسيم السودان أو ليبيا، وهي ذاتها التي فضحت حلفاء الكيان في سوريا، مثل مليشيات قسد، ومليشيات الهجري في السويداء، وهو ذات المشروع الاستعماري الذي ضرب مؤخراً اليمن في جنوبه.

لكن هناك من يرى أن القراءتين السابقتين تتكاملان وتعملان سوية إقليمياً وعالمياً عند إستراتيجية الأمن القومي الأمريكية التي صدرت مؤخراً، والتي أعادت تعريف موقع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية أمنياً، وعسكرياً، واقتصادياً في العالم وفقاً لتنامي قوى عالمية منافسة، حيث حددت الإستراتيجية، وفقاً لذلك خارطة المصالح الأمريكية في العالم، وكان اللافت أنها تجاوزت مشروع العولمة؛ لأنه لا يحقق المصالح الأمريكية، حيث سبقتها تسونامي الرسوم الجمركية التي فرضها الرئيس الأمريكي على كثير من دول العالم، كما أن الإستراتيجية أعادت النظر بالالتزامات الأمريكية وتحالفاتها الدولية، وكان أبرز المتضررين هنا هو الاتحاد الأوروبي الذي يعيش أسوأ حالاته ومراحله، نتيجة لتغيّر أولويات الولايات المتحدة. كما فعّلت هذه الإستراتيجية على ما يبدو مبدأ مونرو، الذي يمنع أي قوة تسعى لأن تكتسب نفوذاً في نصف الكرة الغربي والمجال الأمريكي، وهو ما يقرؤه بعض المحللين في فهم الاعتداء الأمريكي الأخير على فنزويلا.

من أبرز وأحدث جبهات الصراع التي قفزت إلى الواجهة هي الأزمة اليمنية. وهي قضية ملحّة ومهمة لليمن وللأمن القومي العربي والملاحة البحرية في البحر الأحمر وبحر العرب وبحر عدن، وكان يجب أن يأتلف الإخوة اليمنيون ويصلون إلى حل لهذه الإزمة التي عانى منها الشعب اليمني في شماله وجنوبه.

لقد بذلت المملكة العربية السعودية جهوداً كثيرة ومتعدّدة في سبيل وضع حد لهذه الأزمة التي طال أمدها، وتفاقمت آثارها، ولا تزال تعمل بكل إخلاص على رعاية كل ما يؤدي لإنهائها. ومن المؤكد أن تبقى المملكة وفيّة ومخلصة لكل ما يحقّق أمن وسيادة واستقرار اليمن وازدهاره، وهو ما ينسجم ويلتقي مع أمن المملكة واعتباره خطاً أحمر.

اليمنيون هم من يقرّر مصير اليمن ولا أحد يتدخل في خياراتهم، وقد يكون مؤتمر الرياض للأشقاء اليمنيين فرصة ذهبية للفرقاء اليمنيين في هذه المرحلة التاريخية التي توقفت فيها مفاعيل القرارات الأممية وانتهى فيها دور القانون الدولي والمؤسسات الدولية، ويعيش فيها اليمن مفترق طرق خطرة، ما يتطلب درجة عالية من اليقظة والحذر من المشروع الاستعماري في المنطقة، الذي يقوم على تجزئة وتقسيم الدول العربية، وتهجير الشعب الفلسطيني إلى الدول المجزأة المنتظرة، واليمن أحد مستهدفات المشروع الاستعماريحسب المعطيات المتوفرة.

إن ما يقوم به الكيان الاستعماري في تل أبيب من افتعال حروب وأزمات في سوريا، والسودان، وليبيا، واليمن يؤكد أنه يستشعر الخطر القادم من الممولين له ورعاته في الغرب. فالأوروبيون عاجزون عن تمويل أنفسهم ويعيشون أزمة اقتصادية خانقة، ومنها عجزهم عن تمويل حربهم في أوكرانيا، ويعانون انقساماً حول مشروع السطو على أموال روسيا في البنوك الأوروربية.

أما الأمريكيون فقد أعلنوا من خلال إستراتيجية الأمن القومي بأنهم في حلٍ من التزاماتهم الدولية، وهذا يعني ضمنياً وقف دعم «الكيان» في تل أبيب، ربما على المدى المتوسط والبعيد، ناهيك عن الصورة الإجرامية القبيحة لإسرائيل في العالم، التي ربما جعلت نهايته قريبة رغم كل ما يتمتع به في الوقت الراهن، وهذا ما يفسر سلوك هذا الكيان في غاراته وهجماته هنا وهناك من منطقتنا في ذعر وهستيريا، بحثاً عن أمنٍ لا يستطيع أن ينعم به المجرم حتى لو امتلك أحدث السلاح وأقوى فيتو في مجلس الأمن.