كم طريق حاولت إيران تعبيده إعلامياً في سبيل الوصول للقدس، ففي الدعاية الإيرانية خرج تصريح علي أكبر ولايتي للحديث عن أن طريق القدس يمر عبر اليمن، وتحدّث سليماني عن طريق للقدس يمر عبر حلب، ونُسب لحسن نصرالله أنه قال إن طريق القدس يمر عبر القُصير وغيرها من المدن السورية، لكن الأهم هو شعار حرب السنوات الثماني: «طريق القدس يمر عبر كربلاء».

فالعراق مركزي في النظرة الإيرانية منذ تأسيس الدولة الصفوية في 1501، مروراً بغزو بغداد بعدها بسبع سنوات، وبعيداً عن ظاهر الطائفية في هذا الصراع، فهو في جذوره خلاف سياسي، من تعزيز مكانة المقامات وصولاً لمن يسيطر عليها، ولم يكن الأمر مختزلاً في نظرة تبعية العراق لإيران، فهذه سردية إيرانية غير صحيحة، فقد كان للمرجعية العراقية تأثير في الداخل الإيراني، خاصة خلال القرن التاسع عشر، حيث كانت فتاوى الحوزة في العراق تحرّك الشارع في طهران.

هذه نقطة مهمة لتأكيد أن ما بين النجف وقم في أعمق صوره هو تنافس على المرجعية، ومنذ معركة جالديران في 1514، التي هُزمت فيها الدولة الصفوية، ولمئات السنوات من الكر والفر للسيطرة على مركزية الحوزة، امتلك العراق هذه الخاصية المختلفة عن باقي المحيط العربي والتركي، وهو أحد صور فهم واقع العراق اليوم.

فعراق صدام هو الذي طرد الخميني من النجف، ثم حين انطلقت ثورة الخميني أصبح هدفها الأول العراق للأسباب التي ذكرناها، بالإضافة للجوار، وهو ما دفع إيران لتأسيس أحزاب وأذرع عسكرية مثل فيلق بدر، بل واغتيال المرجعيات المستقلة مثل محمد باقر الصدر.

ثم أتى عراق ما بعد 2003، بعد فترة صدام التي شهدت خسارتين لإيران؛ إحداهما في الحرب والأخرى في اتفاقية الجزائر للعام 1975، وذلك بغرض السيطرة على شط العرب، لذا سعت طهران لأمرين؛ أولهما أن يكون قدوم بوش لبغداد مكلفاً بعدد كبير من التوابيت، والأمر الآخر التغلغل التدريجي لإحكام السيطرة على كافة المفاصل، على أن يكون شعار الدخول مظلومية الشيعة ومظلومية العراقيين، وواقع التطبيق إذلال العراقيين، شيعتهم قبل غيرهم.

لكن التواريخ الثلاثة الأهم في تاريخ العراق الحديث هي: 2014، تأسيس الحشد الشعبي للاستفادة من ظاهرة داعش، وبالطبع سرق الخزينة العراقية عبر بيع أسلحة من الستينات وذخيرة بعشرة أضعاف سعرها، وإرسال مستشارين عسكريين يتقاضون آلاف الدولارات، وكأن العراق لا كفاءات عسكرية فيه عبر التاريخ.

والتاريخ الثاني هو مقتل قاسم سليماني في 2020 برفقة أبو مهدي المهندس، الذي مثّل كسر ظهر للمشروع التوسعي والقدرة على المواءمة بين مختلف الفرقاء بالحد الأدنى، لكن الحدث الأبرز كان خروج المظاهرات قبل ذلك بعام، منددة: «إيران برا برا، بغداد تبقى حرة».

فتلك المظاهرات التي خرجت ضد الفساد والبطالة وسوء الخدمات، كان لدى جمهورها الوعي الكافي لإدراك أن البوصلة الحقيقية لكل تلك المشاكل في بلد غني كالعراق هي إيران، وربما كانت الشرارة الأكبر حرق القنصلية الإيرانية في النجف وكربلاء خلال نوفمبر من 2019.

لكن منذ تولي الكاظمي في 2020، ومن تلاه من رؤساء حكومة، وصولاً لرئيس الوزراء الحالي علي الزيدي، هناك مساعٍ عقلانية لا تستهدف بطبيعة الحال انفكاك العراق عن النفوذ الإيراني، بل في أقله بناء علاقات وازنة مع المحيط العربي وتركيا، وبالطبع لم تكن إيران بهذه السماحة، فشراء البضائع السعودية يعني كساداً للبضائع الإيرانية الرديئة، كذلك القبول بعرض الشبكة السعودية للكهرباء يعني أن طهران لن تجني 5 مليارات دولار من بيع غازها لبغداد.

اليوم، ومع اشتداد الصراع الإيراني الأمريكي، لم يحظَ العراق بمعاملة خاصة، بل إن طلبه للسماح له بتصدير نفطه عبر هرمز جوبه بالرفض ثلاث مرات، فأهداف طهران في تجفيف صادرات النفط أولى، لكن الأكثر فجاجة كان بعد زيارة قاليباف ووضع خريطة مكتوب عليها الخليج الفارسي، وهو ما رد عليه رئيس البرلمان العراقي بصورة مكتوب على خريطتها الخليج العربي.

ومن هنا يتبيّن للعراقيين مجدّداً أن الإيرانيين ما زالوا بنفس الفوقية تجاه العراق بمختلف مكوّناته، ولا يريدونه أكثر من أداة، ولهذا أي جهود لمكافحة الفساد أو حصر السلاح في الدولة تبدو مرعبة، لسبب رئيسي، وهو إدراك أن الشارع الذي خرج في 2019 ما زال حيّاً يدعم هذا التحرك الحكومي.

العراق السيادي القوي ليس أمراً سهلاً، لكن في ظل التغيّرات الحالية، هو أمر صعب لم يعد مستحيلاً.