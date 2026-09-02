How many paths has Iran tried to pave media-wise in order to reach Jerusalem? In Iranian propaganda, Ali Akbar Velayati made a statement about the path to Jerusalem passing through Yemen, and Qassem Soleimani spoke of a path to Jerusalem passing through Aleppo. Hassan Nasrallah is quoted as saying that the path to Jerusalem passes through Qusayr and other Syrian cities. However, the most important slogan from the eight-year war is: "The path to Jerusalem passes through Karbala."

Iraq is central in the Iranian perspective since the establishment of the Safavid state in 1501, followed by the invasion of Baghdad seven years later. Beyond the apparent sectarianism in this conflict, it is fundamentally a political dispute, rooted in the enhancement of the status of the shrines and who controls them. The issue is not merely about Iraq's subservience to Iran; this is an inaccurate Iranian narrative. The Iraqi religious authority had an influence within Iran, especially during the 19th century, when the fatwas from the religious seminaries in Iraq stirred the streets of Tehran.

This is an important point to emphasize that the relationship between Najaf and Qom, in its deepest forms, is a competition for religious authority. Since the Battle of Chaldiran in 1514, where the Safavid state was defeated, and for hundreds of years of back and forth to control the centrality of the religious seminaries, Iraq has possessed this characteristic that distinguishes it from the rest of the Arab and Turkish surroundings, which is one way to understand the reality of Iraq today.

The Iraq of Saddam is the one that expelled Khomeini from Najaf, and when the Khomeini revolution erupted, its primary target was Iraq for the reasons mentioned, in addition to its proximity. This drove Iran to establish parties and military arms like the Badr Brigade, and even to assassinate independent religious authorities like Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr.

Then came Iraq after 2003, following Saddam's era, which witnessed two losses for Iran: one in the war and the other in the Algiers Agreement of 1975, aimed at controlling the Shatt al-Arab. Therefore, Tehran sought two things: first, to make Bush's arrival in Baghdad costly with a large number of coffins, and second, to gradually infiltrate and tighten control over all joints, with the slogan of entering being the oppression of the Shiites and the oppression of Iraqis, while the reality of implementation was the humiliation of Iraqis, especially their Shiites.

However, the three most important dates in modern Iraqi history are: 2014, the establishment of the Popular Mobilization Forces to take advantage of the phenomenon of ISIS, and of course, the looting of the Iraqi treasury through the sale of weapons from the 1960s and ammunition at ten times their price, and sending military advisors who earn thousands of dollars, as if Iraq has no military competencies throughout history.

The second date is the assassination of Qassem Soleimani in 2020 alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, which represented a breaking point for the expansionist project and the ability to mediate among various factions at a minimum. However, the most significant event was the protests that erupted a year earlier, denouncing: "Iran out, out, Baghdad remains free."

Those protests, which arose against corruption, unemployment, and poor services, had a public that was sufficiently aware to realize that the true compass for all these problems in a rich country like Iraq is Iran. Perhaps the biggest spark was the burning of the Iranian consulate in Najaf and Karbala during November 2019.

However, since Mustafa al-Kadhimi took office in 2020, and his successors, up to the current Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi, there have been rational efforts that do not aim, of course, to detach Iraq from Iranian influence, but at least to build significant relationships with the Arab surroundings and Turkey. Of course, Iran has not been accommodating; buying Saudi goods means a downturn for poor Iranian goods, and accepting the offer of the Saudi electricity network means that Tehran will not earn $5 billion from selling its gas to Baghdad.

Today, with the intensification of the Iranian-American conflict, Iraq has not received special treatment; in fact, its request to allow it to export its oil through Hormuz has been rejected three times. Tehran's goals of drying up oil exports take precedence. However, the most blatant incident was after the visit of Qalibaf, who presented a map labeled "Persian Gulf," to which the Iraqi Parliament Speaker responded with a map labeled "Arab Gulf."

From here, it becomes clear to Iraqis once again that the Iranians still maintain the same superiority over Iraq and its various components, and they do not want it to be anything more than a tool. Therefore, any efforts to combat corruption or restrict weapons to the state seem terrifying, for one main reason: the realization that the street that emerged in 2019 is still alive, supporting this governmental movement.

A strong sovereign Iraq is not an easy matter, but in light of the current changes, it is a difficult matter that is no longer impossible.