في الصراعات السياسية والاجتماعية، لا تُقاس كفاءة القيادة بقدرتها على التعبئة أو برفع سقف الخطاب فحسب، وإنما بقدرتها على إدارة التوازنات، وحماية حاضنتها الاجتماعية، وتوسيع دائرة الأصدقاء، وتقليص عدد الخصوم، وصياغة رواية تستطيع العبور من الجمهور المؤيد إلى الجمهور المتردد، وربما حتى إلى جزء من جمهور الطرف المقابل. وهذه واحدة من أبسط قواعد السياسة وأكثرها صرامة: أن تجعل خصمك أكثر عزلة، لا أن تعزل نفسك معه، وأن تقدّم خطابًا يستطيع الآخرون فهمه والدفاع عنه، لا خطابًا يحتاج في كل مرة إلى سلسلة طويلة من التبريرات. ومن هذه الزاوية يمكن قراءة ما جرى في السويداء خلال المرحلة الماضية، حيث تبدو المفارقة واضحة بين مسارين متعاكسين في إدارة الصراع. فمن جهة، سعت الحكومة السورية إلى تقديم نفسها باعتبارها ممثلًا لفكرة الدولة الجامعة، دولة واحدة بجيش واحد ومؤسسات واحدة وأرض واحدة ومرجعية سياسية واحدة. وهي صيغة، بصرف النظر عن الموقف من أداء الحكومة أو عن الأخطاء التي ارتُكبت أو الانتقادات الموجهة إليها، تملك بطبيعتها قدرة أكبر على مخاطبة الداخل السوري والمحيط العربي والفاعلين الإقليميين والدوليين، لأنها تقوم على مفاهيم مألوفة في النظام الدولي، مثل السيادة ووحدة الأراضي واحتكار الدولة للسلاح والقرار. ومن جهة أخرى، اندفع الشيخ حكمت الهجري نحو خطاب سياسي رفع سقف القطيعة إلى مستويات جعلت من الصعب تحويله إلى مشروع قابل للتسويق خارج دائرته المباشرة، ولا سيما حين اقترن هذا الخطاب بصورة متزايدة بإسرائيل وبمواقف تتعارض بصورة حادة مع المزاج العام السوري والعربي. المشكلة هنا ليست في مجرد الخلاف مع دمشق؛ فالخلاف السياسي أمر طبيعي، كما أن المطالبة بضمانات أو حقوق أو ترتيبات محلية ليست في ذاتها أمرًا خارجًا عن السياسة، وإنما تكمن المشكلة في الطريقة التي جرى بها تقديم هذه المطالب، وفي البيئة الرمزية والسياسية التي أُحيطت بها. فالقيادة التي تريد حماية مجتمعها يفترض أن تعمل على زيادة التعاطف معه، وتفكيك مخاوف الآخرين منه، وفتح قنوات التواصل مع أكبر عدد ممكن من الأطراف، لكن خطاب الهجري أدى في أحيان كثيرة إلى نتيجة معاكسة: تضييق مساحة التعاطف، وتوسيع دائرة الريبة، وإعطاء خصومه فرصة لتقديمه بوصفه طرفًا يبتعد عن الإجماع الوطني أكثر مما يقترب منه. وفي السياسة لا تُقاس الخيارات بالنوايا وحدها، وإنما بالنتائج التي تنتج عنها أيضًا. فإذا كان الهدف هو تعزيز الموقع التفاوضي للسويداء وحماية مصالح أبنائها، فإن السؤال المشروع يصبح: هل أصبح هذا الموقع أقوى أم أكثر عزلة؟ وهل ازدادت القدرة على كسب الحلفاء أم تراجعت؟ في المقابل، استطاعت الحكومة السورية، رغم الحملات التي واجهتها ورغم استمرار وجود معارضين لها في الداخل، أن توسع تدريجيًا دائرة القبول بخطابها، لأنها تتحدث بلغة الدولة والوحدة والمؤسسات، وهي لغة يجد كثير من السوريين والعرب، وكذلك أطراف إقليمية ودولية، مصلحة في دعمها أو على الأقل التعامل معها بوصفها الإطار الأكثر قابلية للاستمرار. وهذا لا يعني منح الحكومة السورية صك براءة مفتوحًا، ولا إلغاء النقد الموجه إلى أدائها، لكنه يعني أن معركة الرواية لا تُحسم بالصوت الأعلى، بل بالرواية الأكثر قابلية للتصديق والاستمرار. وهنا تحديدًا تكمن أزمة الهجري: أنه لم ينجح في تحويل خلافه مع دمشق إلى قضية قادرة على اجتذاب المترددين، بل سمح لهذا الخلاف بأن يتحوّل تدريجيًا إلى اختبار هوية واصطفاف، وهو أخطر ما يمكن أن يحدث لأي قيادة محلية؛ لأن الزعيم الناجح لا يكتفي بالاحتفاظ بمن يؤيده، بل يجعل الوقوف معه ممكنًا سياسيًا وأخلاقيًا حتى لمن لا ينتمي إلى بيئته. وفي نهاية المطاف، ربما يكون السؤال الأهم في تقييم حصيلة المرحلة بسيطًا للغاية: بعد كل هذا الوقت، من أصبح لديه أصدقاء أكثر، ومن أصبح لديه خصوم أكثر؟ ففي السياسة، كثيرًا ما تكون الإجابة عن هذا السؤال هي المعيار الأكثر دقة لقياس من يتقدّم في معركة الشرعية، ومن يبتعد عنها.