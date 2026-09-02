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في الصراعات السياسية والاجتماعية، لا تُقاس كفاءة القيادة بقدرتها على التعبئة أو برفع سقف الخطاب فحسب، وإنما بقدرتها على إدارة التوازنات، وحماية حاضنتها الاجتماعية، وتوسيع دائرة الأصدقاء، وتقليص عدد الخصوم، وصياغة رواية تستطيع العبور من الجمهور المؤيد إلى الجمهور المتردد، وربما حتى إلى جزء من جمهور الطرف المقابل. وهذه واحدة من أبسط قواعد السياسة وأكثرها صرامة: أن تجعل خصمك أكثر عزلة، لا أن تعزل نفسك معه، وأن تقدّم خطابًا يستطيع الآخرون فهمه والدفاع عنه، لا خطابًا يحتاج في كل مرة إلى سلسلة طويلة من التبريرات. ومن هذه الزاوية يمكن قراءة ما جرى في السويداء خلال المرحلة الماضية، حيث تبدو المفارقة واضحة بين مسارين متعاكسين في إدارة الصراع. فمن جهة، سعت الحكومة السورية إلى تقديم نفسها باعتبارها ممثلًا لفكرة الدولة الجامعة، دولة واحدة بجيش واحد ومؤسسات واحدة وأرض واحدة ومرجعية سياسية واحدة. وهي صيغة، بصرف النظر عن الموقف من أداء الحكومة أو عن الأخطاء التي ارتُكبت أو الانتقادات الموجهة إليها، تملك بطبيعتها قدرة أكبر على مخاطبة الداخل السوري والمحيط العربي والفاعلين الإقليميين والدوليين، لأنها تقوم على مفاهيم مألوفة في النظام الدولي، مثل السيادة ووحدة الأراضي واحتكار الدولة للسلاح والقرار. ومن جهة أخرى، اندفع الشيخ حكمت الهجري نحو خطاب سياسي رفع سقف القطيعة إلى مستويات جعلت من الصعب تحويله إلى مشروع قابل للتسويق خارج دائرته المباشرة، ولا سيما حين اقترن هذا الخطاب بصورة متزايدة بإسرائيل وبمواقف تتعارض بصورة حادة مع المزاج العام السوري والعربي. المشكلة هنا ليست في مجرد الخلاف مع دمشق؛ فالخلاف السياسي أمر طبيعي، كما أن المطالبة بضمانات أو حقوق أو ترتيبات محلية ليست في ذاتها أمرًا خارجًا عن السياسة، وإنما تكمن المشكلة في الطريقة التي جرى بها تقديم هذه المطالب، وفي البيئة الرمزية والسياسية التي أُحيطت بها. فالقيادة التي تريد حماية مجتمعها يفترض أن تعمل على زيادة التعاطف معه، وتفكيك مخاوف الآخرين منه، وفتح قنوات التواصل مع أكبر عدد ممكن من الأطراف، لكن خطاب الهجري أدى في أحيان كثيرة إلى نتيجة معاكسة: تضييق مساحة التعاطف، وتوسيع دائرة الريبة، وإعطاء خصومه فرصة لتقديمه بوصفه طرفًا يبتعد عن الإجماع الوطني أكثر مما يقترب منه. وفي السياسة لا تُقاس الخيارات بالنوايا وحدها، وإنما بالنتائج التي تنتج عنها أيضًا. فإذا كان الهدف هو تعزيز الموقع التفاوضي للسويداء وحماية مصالح أبنائها، فإن السؤال المشروع يصبح: هل أصبح هذا الموقع أقوى أم أكثر عزلة؟ وهل ازدادت القدرة على كسب الحلفاء أم تراجعت؟ في المقابل، استطاعت الحكومة السورية، رغم الحملات التي واجهتها ورغم استمرار وجود معارضين لها في الداخل، أن توسع تدريجيًا دائرة القبول بخطابها، لأنها تتحدث بلغة الدولة والوحدة والمؤسسات، وهي لغة يجد كثير من السوريين والعرب، وكذلك أطراف إقليمية ودولية، مصلحة في دعمها أو على الأقل التعامل معها بوصفها الإطار الأكثر قابلية للاستمرار. وهذا لا يعني منح الحكومة السورية صك براءة مفتوحًا، ولا إلغاء النقد الموجه إلى أدائها، لكنه يعني أن معركة الرواية لا تُحسم بالصوت الأعلى، بل بالرواية الأكثر قابلية للتصديق والاستمرار. وهنا تحديدًا تكمن أزمة الهجري: أنه لم ينجح في تحويل خلافه مع دمشق إلى قضية قادرة على اجتذاب المترددين، بل سمح لهذا الخلاف بأن يتحوّل تدريجيًا إلى اختبار هوية واصطفاف، وهو أخطر ما يمكن أن يحدث لأي قيادة محلية؛ لأن الزعيم الناجح لا يكتفي بالاحتفاظ بمن يؤيده، بل يجعل الوقوف معه ممكنًا سياسيًا وأخلاقيًا حتى لمن لا ينتمي إلى بيئته. وفي نهاية المطاف، ربما يكون السؤال الأهم في تقييم حصيلة المرحلة بسيطًا للغاية: بعد كل هذا الوقت، من أصبح لديه أصدقاء أكثر، ومن أصبح لديه خصوم أكثر؟ ففي السياسة، كثيرًا ما تكون الإجابة عن هذا السؤال هي المعيار الأكثر دقة لقياس من يتقدّم في معركة الشرعية، ومن يبتعد عنها.
In political and social conflicts, the effectiveness of leadership is not only measured by its ability to mobilize or elevate the discourse but also by its capacity to manage balances, protect its social base, expand its circle of friends, reduce the number of adversaries, and craft a narrative that can bridge from the supportive audience to the hesitant audience, and perhaps even to a portion of the opposing side's audience. This is one of the simplest and most stringent rules of politics: to isolate your opponent more, not to isolate yourself with them, and to present a discourse that others can understand and defend, rather than a discourse that requires a long series of justifications each time. From this perspective, one can read what happened in Sweida during the past phase, where the contradiction between two opposing paths in managing the conflict is evident. On one hand, the Syrian government sought to present itself as a representative of the idea of a unifying state, one state with one army, one set of institutions, one land, and one political reference. This formula, regardless of one's stance on the government's performance or the mistakes made or the criticisms directed at it, inherently possesses a greater ability to address the Syrian interior, the Arab environment, and regional and international actors, as it is based on familiar concepts in the international system, such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, the state's monopoly on arms and decision-making. On the other hand, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri pushed towards a political discourse that raised the level of rupture to a degree that made it difficult to market it outside his immediate circle, especially when this discourse increasingly associated itself with Israel and positions that sharply contradict the general Syrian and Arab mood. The problem here is not merely the disagreement with Damascus; political disagreement is natural, and demanding guarantees, rights, or local arrangements is not in itself outside the realm of politics. Rather, the problem lies in the manner in which these demands were presented and the symbolic and political environment that surrounded them. A leadership that wants to protect its community should work to increase empathy towards it, dismantle others' fears of it, and open channels of communication with as many parties as possible. However, al-Hajri's discourse often led to the opposite result: narrowing the space for empathy, expanding the circle of suspicion, and giving his opponents the opportunity to portray him as a party that distances itself from national consensus rather than approaching it. In politics, choices are not measured by intentions alone, but also by the results that stem from them. If the goal is to enhance Sweida's negotiating position and protect the interests of its people, the legitimate question becomes: Has this position become stronger or more isolated? Has the ability to gain allies increased or decreased? In contrast, the Syrian government, despite the campaigns it faced and the continued presence of opponents within, managed to gradually expand the acceptance of its discourse because it speaks the language of the state, unity, and institutions—a language that many Syrians and Arabs, as well as regional and international parties, find interest in supporting or at least engaging with as the most viable framework for continuity. This does not mean granting the Syrian government an open license of innocence, nor does it negate the criticism directed at its performance, but it does mean that the battle of narratives is not settled by the loudest voice, but by the most credible and sustainable narrative. Herein lies al-Hajri's crisis: he failed to transform his disagreement with Damascus into an issue capable of attracting the hesitant, instead allowing this disagreement to gradually turn into a test of identity and alignment, which is the most dangerous thing that can happen to any local leadership; because a successful leader does not merely retain their supporters, but makes standing with them politically and morally possible even for those who do not belong to their environment. Ultimately, perhaps the most important question in evaluating the outcome of this phase is very simple: after all this time, who has more friends, and who has more adversaries? In politics, the answer to this question is often the most accurate criterion for measuring who is advancing in the battle for legitimacy and who is distancing themselves from it.