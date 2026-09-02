In political and social conflicts, the effectiveness of leadership is not only measured by its ability to mobilize or elevate the discourse but also by its capacity to manage balances, protect its social base, expand its circle of friends, reduce the number of adversaries, and craft a narrative that can bridge from the supportive audience to the hesitant audience, and perhaps even to a portion of the opposing side's audience. This is one of the simplest and most stringent rules of politics: to isolate your opponent more, not to isolate yourself with them, and to present a discourse that others can understand and defend, rather than a discourse that requires a long series of justifications each time. From this perspective, one can read what happened in Sweida during the past phase, where the contradiction between two opposing paths in managing the conflict is evident. On one hand, the Syrian government sought to present itself as a representative of the idea of a unifying state, one state with one army, one set of institutions, one land, and one political reference. This formula, regardless of one's stance on the government's performance or the mistakes made or the criticisms directed at it, inherently possesses a greater ability to address the Syrian interior, the Arab environment, and regional and international actors, as it is based on familiar concepts in the international system, such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, the state's monopoly on arms and decision-making. On the other hand, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri pushed towards a political discourse that raised the level of rupture to a degree that made it difficult to market it outside his immediate circle, especially when this discourse increasingly associated itself with Israel and positions that sharply contradict the general Syrian and Arab mood. The problem here is not merely the disagreement with Damascus; political disagreement is natural, and demanding guarantees, rights, or local arrangements is not in itself outside the realm of politics. Rather, the problem lies in the manner in which these demands were presented and the symbolic and political environment that surrounded them. A leadership that wants to protect its community should work to increase empathy towards it, dismantle others' fears of it, and open channels of communication with as many parties as possible. However, al-Hajri's discourse often led to the opposite result: narrowing the space for empathy, expanding the circle of suspicion, and giving his opponents the opportunity to portray him as a party that distances itself from national consensus rather than approaching it. In politics, choices are not measured by intentions alone, but also by the results that stem from them. If the goal is to enhance Sweida's negotiating position and protect the interests of its people, the legitimate question becomes: Has this position become stronger or more isolated? Has the ability to gain allies increased or decreased? In contrast, the Syrian government, despite the campaigns it faced and the continued presence of opponents within, managed to gradually expand the acceptance of its discourse because it speaks the language of the state, unity, and institutions—a language that many Syrians and Arabs, as well as regional and international parties, find interest in supporting or at least engaging with as the most viable framework for continuity. This does not mean granting the Syrian government an open license of innocence, nor does it negate the criticism directed at its performance, but it does mean that the battle of narratives is not settled by the loudest voice, but by the most credible and sustainable narrative. Herein lies al-Hajri's crisis: he failed to transform his disagreement with Damascus into an issue capable of attracting the hesitant, instead allowing this disagreement to gradually turn into a test of identity and alignment, which is the most dangerous thing that can happen to any local leadership; because a successful leader does not merely retain their supporters, but makes standing with them politically and morally possible even for those who do not belong to their environment. Ultimately, perhaps the most important question in evaluating the outcome of this phase is very simple: after all this time, who has more friends, and who has more adversaries? In politics, the answer to this question is often the most accurate criterion for measuring who is advancing in the battle for legitimacy and who is distancing themselves from it.