يُعد توظيف المشاهير في الصراعات بين الدول اليوم أحد أبرز أدوات الحروب الهجينة الحديثة التي تدمج بين الأدوات الحربية التقليدية والوسائل غير التقليدية، حيث تحوّلت بعض الحسابات المليونية لصنّاع المحتوى إلى ساحات معارك دبلوماسية وإعلامية لتوجيه الرأي العام العالمي، وتشويه الخصوم، وحشد الدعم الدولي.

ورغم الفاعلية اللحظية لهذا السلاح، إلا أنه يحمل مخاطر كبيرة على وعي المجتمعات، حيث يميل المشاهير عادةً إلى تبسيط الصراعات الجيوسياسية المعقدة ذات الجذور التاريخية العميقة، وتحويلها إلى ثنائية سطحية للصراع بين الخير والشر وفق معايير منحازة؛ لتناسب طبيعة منصات التواصل السريعة، مما يضلل ملايين المتابعين، ويغذي الاستقطاب الحاد، ويمنع فرص الفهم الحقيقي لجوهر الصراع.

وتتنوع استراتيجيات الدول في استخدام المشاهير أثناء الأزمات والحروب إلى عدة أنماط رئيسة، ومنها الدبلوماسية العامة في تعزيز خطابات التضامن والاستعطاف، وحشد الدعم الدولي لمواقفها وتوجهاتها، إلى جانب مشاركة المشاهير في حملات «البروباغندا وتبييض السمعة» عبر تنظيم الزيارات المدفوعة وحضور المهرجانات، إضافة إلى استقطاب بعض المشاهير وإغرائهم بالمال، وزيادة عدد متابعيهم، وتفضيل محتواهم، ورفع نسب المشاهدة والوصول لحساباتهم، وصولاً إلى مرحلة استلابهم إيديولوجياً، والضغط عليهم لتنفيذ أجنداتهم.

وفي المقابل، لا تبقى الدول التي تكون طرفاً في الصراع متفرجة على توظيف المشاهير ضدها، حيث تسعى إلى تكتيكات وممارسات هي أشد مواجهة، وقد تصل إلى إعلان حرب رقمية، ومن ذلك إغراق حسابات المشاهير (Spamming) بمئات الآلاف من التعليقات الموجهة (هاشتاقات، صور، أعلام) لإجبارهم على إغلاق التعليقات، أو اتخاذ موقف مغاير لما هو معلن، كذلك صناعة «التريند» الوهمي عبر رفع «هاشتاقات» تطالب مشهوراً معيناً بالاعتذار أو إعلان التضامن، مما يجعله يشعر بضغط شعبي وهمي (صادر عن حسابات آلية) فيرضخ للمطالب خوفاً على مصالحه التجارية، إضافة إلى مهاجمة الشركات التي ترعى المشهور «المحايد» أو «المخالف» وإجبارها على إلغاء عقودها معه، كوسيلة عقاب اقتصادي غير مباشر.

في الجانب الآخر، هناك دول لديها استراتيجيات استباقية لمواجهة «توظيف المشاهير» الذين يدعمون خصومها، ووضعهم على قوائم حظر الدخول، بل أصبحت أكثر صرامة في تتبع الأموال المخفيّة المدفوعة لهم دون إفصاح، تحت غطاء الإعلانات والتسويق السياسي، مثل ما قامت به هيئة التجارة الفيدرالية الأمريكية (FTC) التي تصنّف المشاهير الذين يتقاضون أموالاً من حكومات أجنبية؛ لتمرير رسائل سياسية دون الإفصاح عن أن المحتوى «إعلان مدفوع»، على أنه خداع للمستهلك والرأي العام.

إن تحوّل المشاهير إلى أدوات في الصراعات الدولية يعكس الوجه القاتم لعصر الرأسمالية الرقمية، حيث تُباع وتُشترى المواقف الإنسانية والسياسية، وتُوجّه عبر خوارزميات صامتة، ولم يعد أمام الشعوب لحماية وعيها سوى الحفاظ على وحدتها وأمنها واستقرارها، وتعزيز دورها في التصدي لمحاولات التشكيك والتأزيم والتزييف، وكشف المشاهير الذين تلوّنت مواقفهم وتوجهاتهم بحظرهم مباشرة، والاعتماد على المصادر الرسمية للوصول إلى الحقيقة والإيمان بها.