The employment of celebrities in conflicts between nations today is considered one of the most prominent tools of modern hybrid wars that integrate traditional military tools with unconventional means. Some million-follower accounts of content creators have transformed into battlegrounds for diplomatic and media warfare aimed at shaping global public opinion, discrediting opponents, and rallying international support.

Despite the immediate effectiveness of this weapon, it carries significant risks to societal awareness, as celebrities tend to simplify complex geopolitical conflicts with deep historical roots, reducing them to a superficial binary of good versus evil according to biased standards; this suits the nature of fast-paced social media platforms, misleading millions of followers, fueling sharp polarization, and preventing genuine understanding of the essence of the conflict.

The strategies employed by countries in utilizing celebrities during crises and wars vary into several main patterns, including public diplomacy to enhance narratives of solidarity and appeals for sympathy, and rallying international support for their positions and orientations. This is alongside celebrities participating in "propaganda and reputation laundering" campaigns through organizing paid visits and attending festivals, as well as enticing some celebrities with money, increasing their follower counts, favoring their content, and boosting the viewing and reach rates of their accounts, reaching a stage of ideological alienation and pressuring them to execute their agendas.

Conversely, the countries involved in the conflict do not remain passive while celebrities are employed against them; they seek tactics and practices that are more confrontational, which may escalate to declaring a digital war. This includes flooding celebrities' accounts (spamming) with hundreds of thousands of directed comments (hashtags, images, flags) to force them to disable comments or take a stance contrary to what is publicly declared. Additionally, creating a false "trend" by elevating hashtags that demand a specific celebrity to apologize or declare solidarity, making them feel a fictitious public pressure (emanating from automated accounts), leading them to yield to demands out of fear for their commercial interests. Furthermore, attacking companies that sponsor the "neutral" or "contrary" celebrity and forcing them to cancel their contracts as a means of indirect economic punishment.

On the other side, there are countries with proactive strategies to confront the "employment of celebrities" who support their adversaries, placing them on entry bans, and becoming stricter in tracking hidden payments made to them without disclosure, under the guise of advertising and political marketing. This is similar to what the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has done, which classifies celebrities who receive money from foreign governments to pass political messages without disclosing that the content is "paid advertisement" as deceptive to consumers and public opinion.

The transformation of celebrities into tools in international conflicts reflects the grim face of the digital capitalism era, where humanitarian and political stances are bought and sold, directed through silent algorithms. The only way for people to protect their awareness is to maintain their unity, security, and stability, and to enhance their role in confronting attempts at skepticism, escalation, and distortion, revealing celebrities whose positions and orientations have become tainted by directly banning them, and relying on official sources to reach and believe in the truth.