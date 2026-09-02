في زمن الحروب تحتفي الأخبار برجال العنف من كلا الجانبين لتخليهم عن أسلحتهم، وإعلان التفاوض والسلام.

بينما نادرًا ما نسمع خبرًا عن نساء صنعن السلام ومددن يد الصداقة خلال التاريخ، لطالما لعبت النساء دورًا حاسمًا، غالبًا في الخفاء، في تنظيم الضغط الشعبي، وتجاوز الانقسامات المجتمعية، والتوسط بين الجماعات المسلحة، أو التفاوض على التسوية النهائية في النزاعات حول العالم.

على سبيل المثال:

خلال الحرب الأهلية في ليبيريا، وحّدت ليما غبوي النساء المسيحيات والمسلمات في حركة «نساء ليبيريا - العمل الجماهيري من أجل السلام». ارتدت الآلاف اللون الأبيض، وصلّين، وتظاهرن، وطالبن الرئيس تشارلز تايلور وقادة المتمردين بالتفاوض. وفي عام ٢٠٠٣، واصلت النساء ضغطهن على محادثات السلام في غانا حتى تم التوصل إلى اتفاق. ساهمت حملتهن في إنهاء الحرب الأهلية الوحشية التي شهدتها البلاد. وحصلت غبوي لاحقًا على جائزة نوبل للسلام.

وفي عام ١٩٩٣، بدأت نساء من قبائل صومالية متناحرة بالاجتماع بعد أن جعل العنف السوق المحلي غير آمن. وبقيادة نساء من بينهن ديكا إبراهيم عبدي، نجحن في إقناع كبار السن والزعماء الدينيين ورجال الأعمال والمسؤولين الحكوميين بالمشاركة. وتطورت مبادرتهن إلى عملية سلام أوسع نطاقًا، وساهمت بشكل مباشر في إعلان فتح للسلام، الذي أرسى وقف إطلاق النار وأنهى القتال. وأصبحت لجان السلام الناتجة نموذجًا يحتذى به في مناطق أخرى.

في مؤتمر للسلام في الصومال عام 2000، قُسِّم التمثيل السياسي بين خمس مجموعات قبلية رئيسية. نظّمت النساء، بقيادة آشا حاجي، أنفسهنّ عبر حدود القبائل، وأعلنّ أنفسهنّ «القبيلة السادسة»، ممثلاتٍ للسلام لا لسلالة واحدة. ونجحن في ضمان تمثيل المرأة في البرلمان الانتقالي، وأضفين صوتًا عابرًا للقبلية. لم تُنهِ التسوية الصراع في الصومال نهائيًا، لكنها كانت إنجازًا هامًا في بناء السلام.

إن هذه المحطات المتسلسلة تؤكد يقيناً أن صانعات السلام لم يستمددن نفوذهن من جيوش أو مناصب، بل استمدنه من سلطة الأخلاق وصلابة الروابط المجتمعية القادرة دائماً على بعث الأمل من رماد الحروب.