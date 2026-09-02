In times of war, the news celebrates the men of violence from both sides for laying down their arms and announcing negotiations and peace.

While we rarely hear news about women who have made peace and extended a hand of friendship throughout history, women have always played a crucial role, often in the shadows, in organizing popular pressure, bridging societal divides, mediating between armed groups, or negotiating final settlements in conflicts around the world.

For example:

During the civil war in Liberia, Leymah Gbowee united Christian and Muslim women in the movement "Women of Liberia – Mass Action for Peace." Thousands wore white, prayed, protested, and demanded President Charles Taylor and rebel leaders to negotiate. In 2003, the women continued to pressure the peace talks in Ghana until an agreement was reached. Their campaign contributed to ending the brutal civil war that the country experienced. Gbowee later received the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1993, women from warring Somali clans began to meet after violence made the local market unsafe. Led by women including Deqa Ibrahim Abdi, they succeeded in persuading elders, religious leaders, businessmen, and government officials to participate. Their initiative evolved into a broader peace process, directly contributing to the declaration of a peace opening, which established a ceasefire and ended the fighting. The resulting peace committees became a model for other regions.

At a peace conference in Somalia in 2000, political representation was divided among five major tribal groups. Women, led by Asha Haji, organized themselves across tribal boundaries and declared themselves "the sixth tribe," representing peace rather than a single lineage. They succeeded in ensuring women's representation in the transitional parliament, adding a cross-tribal voice. The settlement did not end the conflict in Somalia definitively, but it was an important achievement in peacebuilding.

These sequential milestones undoubtedly affirm that women peacebuilders did not derive their influence from armies or positions, but from the authority of ethics and the strength of community ties that are always capable of resurrecting hope from the ashes of wars.