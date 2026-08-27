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من النتائج الجميلة الكثيرة لزيارة ولي العهد إلى فرنسا إعلان وزارة الثقافة عن إنشاء مركز ثقافي سعودي في باريس لتقديم «صورة ثقافية أصيلة تعرّف العالم بإرث المملكة الحضاري، وإنتاجها الإبداعي المعاصر» بحسب ما جاء في بيان الوزارة، الذي أشار أيضاً إلى أن أهداف المركز تتمثل في: تنظيم البرامج الثقافية النوعية، إشراك الممارسين والمؤسسات والجمهور الفرنسي في مبادراته، دعم حضور الممارسين الثقافيين دولياً، تعزيز التواصل بين المثقفين والمبدعين في البلدين، بناء شراكات إستراتيجية بين المؤسسات الثقافية في البلدين، وتبادل الخبرات وتنفيذ المبادرات المشتركة.
الفكرة رائعة، فمن ناحية تمثل المراكز الثقافية قوة ناعمة كبيرة التأثير، استخدمتها دول عديدة منذ زمن بعيد ومنها فرنسا التي أنشأت منظومة نشطة من المراكز حول العالم تخدم المشروع الثقافي الفرنسي بكل جوانبه، ومن ناحية أخرى فإن المركز السعودي المزمع إنشاؤه سيكون في باريس بما تمثله من مركزية عالمية للثقافة، وكونها قبلة المثقفين من كل بلدان العالم، وعاصمة النور والتنوير، والجوهرة المشعة بالآداب والفنون، وهذا ما يجعلها مدينة حسّاسة في فرز المنتجات الثقافية التي تصدر فيها بإخضاعها لمعايير عالية في الجودة.
ومن أجل ذلك نحن إزاء مهمة ليست سهلة، وفكرة ليست بسيطة حين ننشئ مركزاً ثقافياً سعودياً في باريس، لكنها قابلة للنجاح والتميز والتأثير إذا خططنا ونفذنا واضعين في أذهاننا الاعتبارات المهمة لمشروع كهذا. وفي هذا الصدد نتذكر معرض الرياض بين الأمس واليوم الذي أشرف عليه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز عندما كان أميراً للرياض في الثمانينات، وكيف نجح المعرض نجاحاً باهراً ونقل الثقافة السعودية بتميز كبير.
ولكي ينجح المركز الثقافي السعودي الدائم في باريس ويحقق أهدافه كما نريد يجب أن نضع له رؤية واضحة أولاً، ثم لا بد أن تديره كفاءات حقيقية متميزة في الشأن الثقافي بعيداً عن المجاملات والشللية، تستطيع تصميم برامج عالية الجودة، متنوعة المحتوى، تمثل الطيف الثقافي السعودي بكل شموليته وتنويعاته ومراحله وأجياله، دون احتكار أو مصادرة أو تمييز لمكوّن ثقافي على حساب البقية.
الموضوع لا يجب أن يكون رحلة استجمام طويلة في باريس لعاملين غير أكفاء في المركز، أو رحلة سياحية قصيرة مدفوعة الثمن لممثلين غير مؤهلين للثقافة السعودية. فهو مشروع وطني مهم لصناعة الصورة الذهنية عن مملكة التأريخ والثقافة والحضارة التي تمثلها الرؤية الوطنية التي آمنت بالثقافة كرافعة مهمة للوصول إلى أهدافها.
One of the many beautiful outcomes of the Crown Prince's visit to France is the announcement by the Ministry of Culture regarding the establishment of a Saudi cultural center in Paris to present "an authentic cultural image that introduces the world to the Kingdom's civilizational heritage and its contemporary creative production," according to the ministry's statement. The statement also indicated that the center's objectives include: organizing high-quality cultural programs, engaging practitioners, institutions, and the French public in its initiatives, supporting the international presence of cultural practitioners, enhancing communication between intellectuals and creators in both countries, building strategic partnerships between cultural institutions in both countries, and exchanging experiences and implementing joint initiatives.
The idea is wonderful; on one hand, cultural centers represent a significant soft power that many countries have utilized for a long time, including France, which has established an active network of centers around the world serving the French cultural project in all its aspects. On the other hand, the proposed Saudi center will be located in Paris, which represents a global cultural hub and is a destination for intellectuals from all over the world, as well as being the capital of light and enlightenment, and a shining jewel of literature and arts. This makes it a sensitive city in sorting the cultural products that are produced there, subjecting them to high standards of quality.
For this reason, we are faced with a task that is not easy, and an idea that is not simple when establishing a Saudi cultural center in Paris. However, it is feasible for success, excellence, and impact if we plan and implement it with important considerations for such a project in mind. In this regard, we recall the Riyadh Exhibition between yesterday and today, which was overseen by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, when he was the Prince of Riyadh in the 1980s, and how the exhibition achieved remarkable success and showcased Saudi culture with great distinction.
In order for the permanent Saudi cultural center in Paris to succeed and achieve its goals as we desire, we must first establish a clear vision for it. Then, it must be managed by truly distinguished competencies in the cultural field, away from flattery and cliques, capable of designing high-quality programs with diverse content that represent the entire Saudi cultural spectrum in all its inclusiveness, variations, stages, and generations, without monopolizing, confiscating, or discriminating against any cultural component at the expense of others.
The matter should not be a long leisure trip in Paris for incompetent workers at the center, or a short paid tourist trip for unqualified representatives of Saudi culture. It is an important national project for shaping the mental image of the Kingdom of history, culture, and civilization, which is represented by the national vision that believes in culture as an important lever to achieve its goals.