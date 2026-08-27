One of the many beautiful outcomes of the Crown Prince's visit to France is the announcement by the Ministry of Culture regarding the establishment of a Saudi cultural center in Paris to present "an authentic cultural image that introduces the world to the Kingdom's civilizational heritage and its contemporary creative production," according to the ministry's statement. The statement also indicated that the center's objectives include: organizing high-quality cultural programs, engaging practitioners, institutions, and the French public in its initiatives, supporting the international presence of cultural practitioners, enhancing communication between intellectuals and creators in both countries, building strategic partnerships between cultural institutions in both countries, and exchanging experiences and implementing joint initiatives.

The idea is wonderful; on one hand, cultural centers represent a significant soft power that many countries have utilized for a long time, including France, which has established an active network of centers around the world serving the French cultural project in all its aspects. On the other hand, the proposed Saudi center will be located in Paris, which represents a global cultural hub and is a destination for intellectuals from all over the world, as well as being the capital of light and enlightenment, and a shining jewel of literature and arts. This makes it a sensitive city in sorting the cultural products that are produced there, subjecting them to high standards of quality.

For this reason, we are faced with a task that is not easy, and an idea that is not simple when establishing a Saudi cultural center in Paris. However, it is feasible for success, excellence, and impact if we plan and implement it with important considerations for such a project in mind. In this regard, we recall the Riyadh Exhibition between yesterday and today, which was overseen by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, when he was the Prince of Riyadh in the 1980s, and how the exhibition achieved remarkable success and showcased Saudi culture with great distinction.

In order for the permanent Saudi cultural center in Paris to succeed and achieve its goals as we desire, we must first establish a clear vision for it. Then, it must be managed by truly distinguished competencies in the cultural field, away from flattery and cliques, capable of designing high-quality programs with diverse content that represent the entire Saudi cultural spectrum in all its inclusiveness, variations, stages, and generations, without monopolizing, confiscating, or discriminating against any cultural component at the expense of others.

The matter should not be a long leisure trip in Paris for incompetent workers at the center, or a short paid tourist trip for unqualified representatives of Saudi culture. It is an important national project for shaping the mental image of the Kingdom of history, culture, and civilization, which is represented by the national vision that believes in culture as an important lever to achieve its goals.