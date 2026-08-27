من النتائج الجميلة الكثيرة لزيارة ولي العهد إلى فرنسا إعلان وزارة الثقافة عن إنشاء مركز ثقافي سعودي في باريس لتقديم «صورة ثقافية أصيلة تعرّف العالم بإرث المملكة الحضاري، وإنتاجها الإبداعي المعاصر» بحسب ما جاء في بيان الوزارة، الذي أشار أيضاً إلى أن أهداف المركز تتمثل في: تنظيم البرامج الثقافية النوعية، إشراك الممارسين والمؤسسات والجمهور الفرنسي في مبادراته، دعم حضور الممارسين الثقافيين دولياً، تعزيز التواصل بين المثقفين والمبدعين في البلدين، بناء شراكات إستراتيجية بين المؤسسات الثقافية في البلدين، وتبادل الخبرات وتنفيذ المبادرات المشتركة.

الفكرة رائعة، فمن ناحية تمثل المراكز الثقافية قوة ناعمة كبيرة التأثير، استخدمتها دول عديدة منذ زمن بعيد ومنها فرنسا التي أنشأت منظومة نشطة من المراكز حول العالم تخدم المشروع الثقافي الفرنسي بكل جوانبه، ومن ناحية أخرى فإن المركز السعودي المزمع إنشاؤه سيكون في باريس بما تمثله من مركزية عالمية للثقافة، وكونها قبلة المثقفين من كل بلدان العالم، وعاصمة النور والتنوير، والجوهرة المشعة بالآداب والفنون، وهذا ما يجعلها مدينة حسّاسة في فرز المنتجات الثقافية التي تصدر فيها بإخضاعها لمعايير عالية في الجودة.

ومن أجل ذلك نحن إزاء مهمة ليست سهلة، وفكرة ليست بسيطة حين ننشئ مركزاً ثقافياً سعودياً في باريس، لكنها قابلة للنجاح والتميز والتأثير إذا خططنا ونفذنا واضعين في أذهاننا الاعتبارات المهمة لمشروع كهذا. وفي هذا الصدد نتذكر معرض الرياض بين الأمس واليوم الذي أشرف عليه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز عندما كان أميراً للرياض في الثمانينات، وكيف نجح المعرض نجاحاً باهراً ونقل الثقافة السعودية بتميز كبير.

ولكي ينجح المركز الثقافي السعودي الدائم في باريس ويحقق أهدافه كما نريد يجب أن نضع له رؤية واضحة أولاً، ثم لا بد أن تديره كفاءات حقيقية متميزة في الشأن الثقافي بعيداً عن المجاملات والشللية، تستطيع تصميم برامج عالية الجودة، متنوعة المحتوى، تمثل الطيف الثقافي السعودي بكل شموليته وتنويعاته ومراحله وأجياله، دون احتكار أو مصادرة أو تمييز لمكوّن ثقافي على حساب البقية.

الموضوع لا يجب أن يكون رحلة استجمام طويلة في باريس لعاملين غير أكفاء في المركز، أو رحلة سياحية قصيرة مدفوعة الثمن لممثلين غير مؤهلين للثقافة السعودية. فهو مشروع وطني مهم لصناعة الصورة الذهنية عن مملكة التأريخ والثقافة والحضارة التي تمثلها الرؤية الوطنية التي آمنت بالثقافة كرافعة مهمة للوصول إلى أهدافها.