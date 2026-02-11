تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
يبدو أن القرارات وتطييب الخاطر لا تأتي إلا بالصوت العالي، وهذا للأسف إشكالية جعلت من الكاذب صادقا والمخطئ مصيبا وعداد الكلمات يزيد، لكن لماذا الصامت مهضوم حقه هل الخلل فيه أم في من يسمع من.
الهلال أخذ ما له وما لغيره في صفقات النجوم والنصر والاتحاد فاتورتهم عالية والوعود ستلبى في أقرب وقت.
قد تسمع بمحمد صلاح هنا وميسي هناك والصفقات ربما بدأ يرتب لها.
الأهلي البطل المتوج خارجياً يعيش حالة تهميش دون أن نعرف هل الخلل منه أم منهم وآه منهم يا بطل النخبة.
ماتياس نطق بكلمة واحدة عندما سئل عن الصفقات في صيغة سؤال قائلاً لمن سأله هل عندك «مال».
طبعاً الرئيس والشركة والخواجات على الصامت ولا غرابة في ذلك، فالكل لا يريدون إلا الستر والله يستر على الأهلي منهم.
فعلها رونالدو وعلق الجرس فهل يفعلها رياض محرز وكيسيه وميندي وتوني وإيبانيز ويعلنون مطالبهم نيابة عن كل أهلاوي.
هو طرح من وحي المرحلة أطالب فيه بالانتباه للأهلي؛ لأنني أرى تقسيمات تخدم ثلاثة وتضر بالرابع وهذه لن يرضاها أي محب لكرة القدم.
انتهت الشتوية وطارت الطيور بأرزاقها لكن مثل ما وعدتم النصر والاتحاد لا تنسوا الأهلي من إدراجه ضمن الصفقات القادمة.
أعرف أن الصوت العالي في انتزاع الحقوق مسموع، لكن ما ذنب الأهلي إذا كان صوته مكتوما بسبب حالة الطقس.
حاولت أن أرفع صوتي هنا نيابة عن العشاق وأجد من يقول لي لا تتعب نفسك.
وهذا بكل أسف بات شعاراً للمحبطين ورسالة من جيل إلى من لا أدري.
(2)
الأهلي....
هزم كل الأندية بعد أن رجع من رحلة الموت وتوج بطلا لأكبر قارة وما زال يواصل كبرياءه، فمثل هذه الرسالة يجب أن تعمم على المحبطين أما مطاردته بيلو فتلك مرحلة كبر بها الأهلي ولم يصغر.
بطل يلو
بطل آسيا
بطل السوبر
تأملوها لتعرفوا أكثر....
وهل مثل هذا ينسى يا لجنة الاستقطاب.
ومضة:
هناك مثل روسي يقول:
حين تبني بيتك على ضفة نهر متقلب لا تلم الماء حين يُغرقك.
It seems that decisions and appeasement only come with a loud voice, and unfortunately, this is a problem that has made the liar seem truthful and the wrongdoer seem right, while the word count increases. But why is the silent one deprived of their rights? Is the fault in them or in those who listen?
The الهلال has taken what belongs to it and what belongs to others in star deals, and النصر and الاتحاد have high bills, and promises will be fulfilled soon.
You might hear about محمد صلاح here and ميسي there, and perhaps deals are being arranged.
The الأهلي, the crowned champion internationally, is living in a state of marginalization without us knowing whether the fault is with it or with them, and oh, how they treat you, champion of the elite.
ماتياس uttered one word when asked about the deals in the form of a question, saying to the one who asked him, "Do you have 'money'?"
Of course, the president, the company, and the foreigners are silent, and there is nothing strange about that; everyone only wants to cover up, and may God protect الأهلي from them.
رونالدو did it and rang the bell, so will رياض محرز, كيسيه, ميندي, توني, and إيبانيز do the same and announce their demands on behalf of every أهلاوي?
This is a proposal inspired by the current phase, in which I call for attention to الأهلي; because I see divisions that serve three and harm the fourth, and no football lover would accept that.
The winter has ended, and the birds have flown with their provisions, but just as you promised النصر and الاتحاد, do not forget الأهلي in the upcoming deals.
I know that a loud voice in claiming rights is heard, but what is الأهلي's fault if its voice is muffled due to the weather conditions?
I tried to raise my voice here on behalf of the lovers, and I find someone telling me not to tire myself.
And this, unfortunately, has become a slogan for the frustrated and a message from a generation to whom I do not know.
(2)
الأهلي....
It has defeated all clubs after returning from the journey of death and was crowned champion of the largest continent, and it continues its pride. Such a message should be disseminated to the frustrated, while the pursuit of بيلو is a phase in which الأهلي has grown and not shrunk.
Champion of يلو
Champion of Asia
Champion of the Super
Reflect on it to know more....
And can such a thing be forgotten, oh Committee of Recruitment?
Flash:
There is a Russian proverb that says:
When you build your house on the bank of a fickle river, do not blame the water when it drowns you.