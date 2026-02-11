It seems that decisions and appeasement only come with a loud voice, and unfortunately, this is a problem that has made the liar seem truthful and the wrongdoer seem right, while the word count increases. But why is the silent one deprived of their rights? Is the fault in them or in those who listen?

The الهلال has taken what belongs to it and what belongs to others in star deals, and النصر and الاتحاد have high bills, and promises will be fulfilled soon.

You might hear about محمد صلاح here and ميسي there, and perhaps deals are being arranged.

The الأهلي, the crowned champion internationally, is living in a state of marginalization without us knowing whether the fault is with it or with them, and oh, how they treat you, champion of the elite.

ماتياس uttered one word when asked about the deals in the form of a question, saying to the one who asked him, "Do you have 'money'?"

Of course, the president, the company, and the foreigners are silent, and there is nothing strange about that; everyone only wants to cover up, and may God protect الأهلي from them.

رونالدو did it and rang the bell, so will رياض محرز, كيسيه, ميندي, توني, and إيبانيز do the same and announce their demands on behalf of every أهلاوي?

This is a proposal inspired by the current phase, in which I call for attention to الأهلي; because I see divisions that serve three and harm the fourth, and no football lover would accept that.

The winter has ended, and the birds have flown with their provisions, but just as you promised النصر and الاتحاد, do not forget الأهلي in the upcoming deals.

I know that a loud voice in claiming rights is heard, but what is الأهلي's fault if its voice is muffled due to the weather conditions?

I tried to raise my voice here on behalf of the lovers, and I find someone telling me not to tire myself.

And this, unfortunately, has become a slogan for the frustrated and a message from a generation to whom I do not know.

(2)

الأهلي....

It has defeated all clubs after returning from the journey of death and was crowned champion of the largest continent, and it continues its pride. Such a message should be disseminated to the frustrated, while the pursuit of بيلو is a phase in which الأهلي has grown and not shrunk.

Champion of يلو

Champion of Asia

Champion of the Super

Reflect on it to know more....

And can such a thing be forgotten, oh Committee of Recruitment?

Flash:

There is a Russian proverb that says:

When you build your house on the bank of a fickle river, do not blame the water when it drowns you.