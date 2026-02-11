يبدو أن القرارات وتطييب الخاطر لا تأتي إلا بالصوت العالي، وهذا للأسف إشكالية جعلت من الكاذب صادقا والمخطئ مصيبا وعداد الكلمات يزيد، لكن لماذا الصامت مهضوم حقه هل الخلل فيه أم في من يسمع من.

الهلال أخذ ما له وما لغيره في صفقات النجوم والنصر والاتحاد فاتورتهم عالية والوعود ستلبى في أقرب وقت.

قد تسمع بمحمد صلاح هنا وميسي هناك والصفقات ربما بدأ يرتب لها.

الأهلي البطل المتوج خارجياً يعيش حالة تهميش دون أن نعرف هل الخلل منه أم منهم وآه منهم يا بطل النخبة.

ماتياس نطق بكلمة واحدة عندما سئل عن الصفقات في صيغة سؤال قائلاً لمن سأله هل عندك «مال».

طبعاً الرئيس والشركة والخواجات على الصامت ولا غرابة في ذلك، فالكل لا يريدون إلا الستر والله يستر على الأهلي منهم.

فعلها رونالدو وعلق الجرس فهل يفعلها رياض محرز وكيسيه وميندي وتوني وإيبانيز ويعلنون مطالبهم نيابة عن كل أهلاوي.

هو طرح من وحي المرحلة أطالب فيه بالانتباه للأهلي؛ لأنني أرى تقسيمات تخدم ثلاثة وتضر بالرابع وهذه لن يرضاها أي محب لكرة القدم.

انتهت الشتوية وطارت الطيور بأرزاقها لكن مثل ما وعدتم النصر والاتحاد لا تنسوا الأهلي من إدراجه ضمن الصفقات القادمة.

أعرف أن الصوت العالي في انتزاع الحقوق مسموع، لكن ما ذنب الأهلي إذا كان صوته مكتوما بسبب حالة الطقس.

حاولت أن أرفع صوتي هنا نيابة عن العشاق وأجد من يقول لي لا تتعب نفسك.

وهذا بكل أسف بات شعاراً للمحبطين ورسالة من جيل إلى من لا أدري.

(2)

الأهلي....

‏هزم كل الأندية بعد أن رجع من رحلة الموت وتوج بطلا لأكبر قارة وما زال يواصل كبرياءه، فمثل هذه الرسالة يجب أن تعمم على المحبطين أما مطاردته بيلو فتلك مرحلة كبر بها الأهلي ولم يصغر.

‏بطل يلو

‏بطل آسيا

‏بطل السوبر

‏تأملوها لتعرفوا أكثر....

وهل مثل هذا ينسى يا لجنة الاستقطاب.

ومضة:

هناك مثل روسي يقول:

حين تبني بيتك على ضفة نهر متقلب لا تلم الماء حين يُغرقك.