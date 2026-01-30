تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لأننا مللنا من المقدّمات المُنمّقة التي تشبه وعود المُرشحين، سأدخل في الموضوع مباشرةً.
وسألقي بكم في وسط المعمعة، وأترك لكم حرية الخروج، فالقارئ عادةً يظن نفسه أذكى من الكاتب، ولن أفسد عليكم هذا الوهم الجميل.
وبما أنكم قررتم التخلي عن المقدّمة، دعونا نتفق أن الكاتب الساخر ليس مُصلحاً اجتماعياً، بل هو (نشّال) محترف، يسرق منك ضحكتك ليبني بها مجده الشخصي، بينما تظن أنت أنك تضحك على العالم.
الكاتب الساخر يا أصدقائي؛ لا يكتب ليقنعكم، بل ليتلاعب بظنونكم ويجعلكم تهزون رؤوسكم بثقة ثم تكتشفون لاحقاً أنكم هززتموها في الاتجاه الخطأ.
هو لا يزرع فكرة، بل يضعها على حافة الطاولة، يدفعها قليلاً ثم يراقب سقوطها في عقولكم وكل حسب زاوية تفكيره، إما بحُسن (نية فكرية)، أو بسوء تأويل مُمتع !
وما أكثر ما صادفت من الفئتين؛ منهم من أهداني الورود إعجاباً، ومنهم من حاول أن يحذفني بالطوب اعتراضاً.
لكني لا أبالي في كلا الحالتين؛ فالكاتب الساخر يعرف أن القارئ لابُد أن يُستفز، حتى يطمئن أنه قد أصاب مشاعره في (مقتل).
فالسخرية لا تُقاس بعدد المصفقين، بل بعدد من شعروا بأن النص ينظر إليهم مباشرةً ويتحدث عنهم دون شرح.
فالكاتب الساخر لا يشرح نصه، لأن الشرح يفسد المتعة، وأيضاً لا يعتذر، لأن الاعتذار اعتراف بذنب لم يُرتكب.
هو يلوّح فقط بالفكرة من بعيد، يلمّح ولا يصرّح، ثم ينسحب بهدوء تاركاً القارئ يتساءل مع نفسه مثلما سوف أفعل بعد قليل.
وبينما تحاولون الآن تصنيفي؛ هل أنا كاتبة ساخرة أم مجرد مخادعة لغوية تتلاعب بالكلمات، سأكون قد (لملمت) أوراقي، وتركتكم وحيدين مع ورطتكم في قراءة هذا النص.
ففي الحقيقة؛ نحن معشر الكُتّاب نبيعكم (الكلام) وأنتم تشترونه بدافع (اللقافة)، فإن خرجتم من هذا النص ضاحكين فقد استدرجتكم، وإذا خرجتم عابسين فهذه مشكلتكم.
وإن لم يعجبكم فاطمئنوا؛ كان من المفترض أن لا يعجبكم أصلاً.
Because we are tired of the embellished introductions that resemble the promises of candidates, I will get straight to the point.
I will throw you into the thick of it and leave you the freedom to exit, as readers usually think they are smarter than the writer, and I won’t spoil this beautiful illusion for you.
Since you have decided to forgo the introduction, let’s agree that the satirical writer is not a social reformer, but rather a professional (pickpocket) who steals your laughter to build his personal glory, while you think you are laughing at the world.
The satirical writer, my friends, does not write to convince you, but to manipulate your assumptions and make you nod your heads confidently, only to later discover that you were nodding in the wrong direction.
He does not plant an idea; he places it on the edge of the table, nudges it slightly, and then watches it fall into your minds, each according to his angle of thought, either with good (intellectual intent) or with a delightful misinterpretation!
And how many I have encountered from both categories; some who gifted me flowers in admiration, and others who tried to throw stones at me in protest.
But I don’t care in either case; the satirical writer knows that the reader must be provoked, so he feels assured that he has struck his emotions at (the heart).
For sarcasm is not measured by the number of applause, but by the number of those who felt that the text is looking directly at them and speaking about them without explanation.
The satirical writer does not explain his text, because explanation spoils the enjoyment, and he also does not apologize, because an apology is an admission of a sin not committed.
He merely waves the idea from afar, hints without stating, and then quietly withdraws, leaving the reader to wonder to himself just as I will do shortly.
And while you are now trying to classify me; am I a satirical writer or just a linguistic trickster playing with words, I will have (gathered) my papers and left you alone with your predicament of reading this text.
In truth; we, the writers, sell you (words) and you buy them out of (curiosity), so if you leave this text laughing, I have lured you in, and if you leave frowning, that’s your problem.
And if you didn’t like it, rest assured; it was supposed not to please you in the first place.