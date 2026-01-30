Because we are tired of the embellished introductions that resemble the promises of candidates, I will get straight to the point.

I will throw you into the thick of it and leave you the freedom to exit, as readers usually think they are smarter than the writer, and I won’t spoil this beautiful illusion for you.

Since you have decided to forgo the introduction, let’s agree that the satirical writer is not a social reformer, but rather a professional (pickpocket) who steals your laughter to build his personal glory, while you think you are laughing at the world.

The satirical writer, my friends, does not write to convince you, but to manipulate your assumptions and make you nod your heads confidently, only to later discover that you were nodding in the wrong direction.

He does not plant an idea; he places it on the edge of the table, nudges it slightly, and then watches it fall into your minds, each according to his angle of thought, either with good (intellectual intent) or with a delightful misinterpretation!

And how many I have encountered from both categories; some who gifted me flowers in admiration, and others who tried to throw stones at me in protest.

But I don’t care in either case; the satirical writer knows that the reader must be provoked, so he feels assured that he has struck his emotions at (the heart).

For sarcasm is not measured by the number of applause, but by the number of those who felt that the text is looking directly at them and speaking about them without explanation.

The satirical writer does not explain his text, because explanation spoils the enjoyment, and he also does not apologize, because an apology is an admission of a sin not committed.

He merely waves the idea from afar, hints without stating, and then quietly withdraws, leaving the reader to wonder to himself just as I will do shortly.

And while you are now trying to classify me; am I a satirical writer or just a linguistic trickster playing with words, I will have (gathered) my papers and left you alone with your predicament of reading this text.

In truth; we, the writers, sell you (words) and you buy them out of (curiosity), so if you leave this text laughing, I have lured you in, and if you leave frowning, that’s your problem.

And if you didn’t like it, rest assured; it was supposed not to please you in the first place.