لأننا مللنا من المقدّمات المُنمّقة التي تشبه وعود المُرشحين، سأدخل في الموضوع مباشرةً.

وسألقي بكم في وسط المعمعة، وأترك لكم حرية الخروج، فالقارئ عادةً يظن نفسه أذكى من الكاتب، ولن أفسد عليكم هذا الوهم الجميل.

وبما أنكم قررتم التخلي عن المقدّمة، دعونا نتفق أن الكاتب الساخر ليس مُصلحاً اجتماعياً، بل هو (نشّال) محترف، يسرق منك ضحكتك ليبني بها مجده الشخصي، بينما تظن أنت أنك تضحك على العالم.

الكاتب الساخر يا أصدقائي؛ لا يكتب ليقنعكم، بل ليتلاعب بظنونكم ويجعلكم تهزون رؤوسكم بثقة ثم تكتشفون لاحقاً أنكم هززتموها في الاتجاه الخطأ.

هو لا يزرع فكرة، بل يضعها على حافة الطاولة، يدفعها قليلاً ثم يراقب سقوطها في عقولكم وكل حسب زاوية تفكيره، إما بحُسن (نية فكرية)، أو بسوء تأويل مُمتع !

وما أكثر ما صادفت من الفئتين؛ منهم من أهداني الورود إعجاباً، ومنهم من حاول أن يحذفني بالطوب اعتراضاً.

لكني لا أبالي في كلا الحالتين؛ فالكاتب الساخر يعرف أن القارئ لابُد أن يُستفز، حتى يطمئن أنه قد أصاب مشاعره في (مقتل).

فالسخرية لا تُقاس بعدد المصفقين، بل بعدد من شعروا بأن النص ينظر إليهم مباشرةً ويتحدث عنهم دون شرح.

فالكاتب الساخر لا يشرح نصه، لأن الشرح يفسد المتعة، وأيضاً لا يعتذر، لأن الاعتذار اعتراف بذنب لم يُرتكب.

هو يلوّح فقط بالفكرة من بعيد، يلمّح ولا يصرّح، ثم ينسحب بهدوء تاركاً القارئ يتساءل مع نفسه مثلما سوف أفعل بعد قليل.

وبينما تحاولون الآن تصنيفي؛ هل أنا كاتبة ساخرة أم مجرد مخادعة لغوية تتلاعب بالكلمات، سأكون قد (لملمت) أوراقي، وتركتكم وحيدين مع ورطتكم في قراءة هذا النص.

ففي الحقيقة؛ نحن معشر الكُتّاب نبيعكم (الكلام) وأنتم تشترونه بدافع (اللقافة)، فإن خرجتم من هذا النص ضاحكين فقد استدرجتكم، وإذا خرجتم عابسين فهذه مشكلتكم.

وإن لم يعجبكم فاطمئنوا؛ كان من المفترض أن لا يعجبكم أصلاً.