‏التعليم الهجين أو ما يسمى أيضاً التعليم المدمج أو المتمازج أو التكاملي وغيرها من التسميات التي تأتي

لطبيعة هذا النوع من التعليم فهو يجمع بين نوعين من التعليم، إما التعليم التقليدي والتعليم الإلكتروني أو

التعليم الحضوري والتعليم عن بُعد، وهو الذي يجمع بين أدوات ووسائط وأساليب لنوعين مختلفين من التعليم.

‏وقد عمدت وزارة التعليم مؤخراً إلى هذا النوع من التعليم لإدراكها أنه بديل وخيار متاح، وهذا الإدراك من مقامها مهارة قيمة تساعد في التعامل مع التحديات وتحسن جودة الحياة وتخطي الخوف من المخاطرة والاستمرار على المألوف الذي يحول دون الاستفادة من البدائل واكتشاف الحلول الجديدة، وهذا قرار شجاع منها مع معرفتي التامة أن هناك من يعارضه، وهذا هو ديدن الحياة فكل قرار له مؤيد وآخر معارض.

‏ولا يخفى على الجميع ما تبذله الوزارة منذ جائحة كورونا على منصة مدرستي وقنوات عين وغيرهما من المنصات التابعة لها من ميزانيات ضخمة استمرت لوقت قريب كخيار عند الحاجة والضرورة، وهذا جعل الاستفادة منها محدودة وفي نطاق ضيق، ‏وحيث إن جميع الأنظمة التعليمية تقر وتعمل بالتعليم الهجين كخيار بديل ومكمل للعملية التعليمية، وقد نادى كثير من التربويين بالاستفادة من التقنية الحديثة في عمليات التعلم، حيث تركز الاتجاهات الحديثة في مجال التعليم على استثمار التقنية في الميدان التعليمي التي أسهمت بدور كبير في تحسين عملية التعلم وسهلت للمتعلمين الحصول على المعارف والمهارات من خلال المنصات التعليمية الإلكترونية التي ساعدت على إتاحة العديد من فرص التعلم في أي زمان ومكان.

‏وبالتالي فإن هذا النوع من التعليم يؤدي إلى تنويع أساليب التعلم وطرقه، فهو رافد للتعليم التقليدي، فتقنية المعلومات فيه ليست هدفاً بحد ذاتها أو غاية، بل هي وسيلة لتوصيل المعرفة والمساعدة في تحقيق أهداف التعليم، وتجعل المتعلم مستعداً لمواجهة متطلبات الحياة التي أصبحت تعتمد على التقنية وتمزج بين عناصر التعليم الحضوري الإلكتروني وعن بُعد.

‏ومما أدّى بوزارة التعليم أن تنحو هذا المنحى هو ضرورة ربط التعلم داخل الغرفة الصفية وخارجها

ومتابعته، ومواجهة زيادة الكثافة داخل الفصول الدراسية، وزيادة فرص التعلم بعيداً عن محددات الزمان والمكان في التعليم التقليدي، والخروج بالعملية التعليمية من النمطية والملل، فهو يتيح النقاش والحوار الإيجابي بين المعلم وطلابه، وفي ذات الوقت يمكن للطلاب فتح قنوات النقاش والحوار حتى خارج قاعات الدراسة اعتماداً على التقنية، وخفض نفقات التعليم، والتخلص من المباني المستأجرة التي لا تصلح للسكن قبل التعلم، وعن طريق توزيع الطلاب بين التعليم التقليدي والتعليم الإلكتروني، كما أن تعلم الطلاب في المنزل

بعض الوقت يرشد النفقات الخاصة بالآباء وأولياء الأمور، والقدرة على التعامل مع المتغيّرات والحالات الجوية، خاصة في مواسم هطول الأمطار، بالإضافة إلى إبقاء فرص الالتقاء بين المعلم والطلاب، حيث يسمح بالمزج بين التعليم التقليدي وجهاً لوجه والتعليم عبر التقنية عن بعد وتصميم تعلم فردي يناسب كل طالب، حيث يتيح استخدام المتعلمين للمنصة الإلكترونية (مدرستي) القدرة على أداء المهام والواجبات بصورة فردية تقوم على البحث والاستنتاج الذاتي للمعارف والمعلومات.

ضروري أن تكون مدارس الدمج بيئة تربوية آمنة حاضنة للطلاب، مع توفير ما تتطلبه هذه البيئة من

مقوّمات ومكوّنات مادية وبشرية ومعنوية، وبقدر توافر هذه المقوّمات والمكوّنات تنجح المدرسة في تأدية رسالتها وتحقيق أهدافها، ووجود أي خلل أو نقص يؤثر بالتأكيد في المخرجات المرجوة وجودتها.