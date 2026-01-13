Hybrid education, also known as blended education or integrated education, among other names that arise from the nature of this type of education, combines two types of education: either traditional education and electronic education or face-to-face education and distance education. It brings together tools, media, and methods from two different types of education.

The Ministry of Education has recently adopted this type of education, recognizing it as an alternative and available option. This recognition, from its position, is a valuable skill that helps in dealing with challenges, improving quality of life, and overcoming the fear of risk and sticking to the familiar, which prevents benefiting from alternatives and discovering new solutions. This is a brave decision on its part, knowing fully that there are those who oppose it; this is the nature of life, as every decision has supporters and opponents.

It is well known what the ministry has been investing since the Corona pandemic in the Madrasati platform, Ain channels, and other affiliated platforms, with substantial budgets that continued for a considerable time as an option when needed and necessary. This has made the benefit from them limited and within a narrow scope. Since all educational systems recognize and work with hybrid education as an alternative and complementary option to the educational process, many educators have called for utilizing modern technology in learning processes. Modern trends in education focus on investing technology in the educational field, which has significantly contributed to improving the learning process and facilitated learners' access to knowledge and skills through electronic educational platforms that have provided many learning opportunities anytime and anywhere.

Consequently, this type of education leads to diversifying learning methods and approaches; it is a supplement to traditional education. Information technology in this context is not an end in itself or a goal but a means to convey knowledge and help achieve educational objectives, preparing learners to face the demands of life that have become reliant on technology and blending elements of face-to-face and distance education.

One of the reasons that led the Ministry of Education to adopt this approach is the necessity of linking learning inside and outside the classroom and monitoring it, addressing the increased density within classrooms, and increasing learning opportunities away from the constraints of time and place in traditional education, thus moving the educational process away from monotony and boredom. It allows for positive discussion and dialogue between the teacher and students, and at the same time, students can open channels of discussion and dialogue even outside the classrooms, relying on technology, reducing education expenses, and eliminating rented buildings that are not suitable for habitation before learning. By distributing students between traditional and electronic education, learning at home for some time guides the expenses of parents and guardians, and the ability to deal with changes and weather conditions, especially during rainy seasons, in addition to maintaining opportunities for interaction between teachers and students. This allows for blending traditional face-to-face education with technology-based distance education and designing individualized learning that suits each student, enabling learners to use the electronic platform (Madrasati) to perform tasks and assignments individually based on research and self-discovery of knowledge and information.

It is essential that inclusive schools provide a safe educational environment that nurtures students, with the necessary components and resources, both material and human, as well as moral. The more these components and resources are available, the more successful the school will be in fulfilling its mission and achieving its goals. Any deficiency or flaw will undoubtedly affect the desired outcomes and their quality.