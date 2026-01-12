حين أوجدت إسرائيل في بحر متلاطم من العالم العربي والإسلامي، انتهجت عدة إستراتيجيات من ضمنها اللعب على المتناقضات وتعزيز العلاقات مع الكيانات غير العربية والمتاخمة للدول العربية، وشملت في البدايات إيران الشاه وتركيا وإثيوبيا وكينيا، وتنوعت أطر التعاون من اقتصادي إلى عسكري.

وانضمت لهم في الستينات الميلادية دولة جنوب السودان، ومن أهم أسباب نظر تل أبيب للعلاقة مع جنوب السودان كفرصة هو تجنّب فكرة تكامل الجيش المصري والسوداني بعد حرب 67، خصوصاً والقمة العربية في الخرطوم خرجت باللاءات الثلاثة (لا صلح ولا اعتراف ولا تفاوض).

وعبر هذه العلاقة بدأت كما يظهر في كتاب «مهمة الموساد في جنوب السودان» تحركات الضابط دافيد بن عوزئيل، والذي عمل على تدريب جيش جنوب السودان، مما نتج عنه مرحلياً انشغال السودان بجنوبه عوضاً عن تكامل جهوده مع مصر، مع ما زاد على ذلك من سوء إدارة البشير لهذا الملف حتى تم الإعلان عن انفصال جنوب السودان في 9 يوليو 2011.

تل أبيب أعلنت اعترافها بجنوب السودان بعد يوم واحد من انفصالها، وبعد خمسة أيام أعلنت دولة جنوب السودان نيتها إقامة علاقات دبلوماسية كاملة مع إسرائيل، وعندما قدّم سفير جنوب السودان أوراق اعتماده في تل أبيب قال: «جنوب السودان أقيم بفضلكم، ولقد ولد الجنوب بفضل دولة إسرائيل والجنرال جون».

صفحات التاريخ تلك مهمة في فهم المستجدات الإقليمية وعلى رأسها اعتراف إسرائيل بصوماليا لاند، وذلك في ديسمبر من العام الماضي، وتلا ذلك مباشرة زيارة وزير الخارجية جدعون ساعر إلى أرض الصومال لبدء الترتيبات الدبلوماسية لإنشاء السفارتين.

ولم يفصل بين الاعتراف بصوماليا لاند والتحركات التي قام بها عيدروس الزبيدي والمجلس الانتقالي في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة إلا ساعات، مما يعني أن هناك مساراً من الأجندات المشتركة بين إسرائيل ودول إقليمية، استهدف السيطرة على باب المندب، ووضع تل أبيب كلاعب رئيسي في أمن البحر الأحمر.

والتحركان في الصومال وجنوب اليمن حدثا بعيد تراجع قوات الدعم السريع عسكرياً، بعد ضغوط غربية على صادرات السلاح، وبعد الكارثة الإنسانية التي قامت بها قوات الدعم السريع في الفاشر، وسلطت أعين العالم مجدّداً على السودان، بعد أن غاب عن الأخبار إبان حرب العامين في غزة.

وعن مسارات تسليح وتمويل الدعم السريع في السودان، ما نشرته صحف إسبانيه مثل (الفارو دي كوتا) خلال الشهر الأخير من العام الماضي، حول إيقاف سفينة شحن تحمل علم ليبيريا، للاشتباه بوجود قوارب/زوارق على متنها تُصنّف «ذات استخدام عسكري» ووجهتها بنغازي، بالرغم من حظر السلاح الأممي على ليبيا.

ونقطة انطلاق السلاح إلى دارفور لا تقتصر على ليبيا، بل هناك أيضاً مسار تشاد، حيث أنشأت الإمارات مستشفى ميدانياً في «أم جرس» بغرض علاج الحالات الإنسانية على الحدود السودانية، واللافت حول ذلك هو ما ذكرته رويترز عن خبراء أمميين حول عشرات الرحلات الإماراتية التي وصلت إلى مدرج في شرق تشاد، مع اشتباه بأن بعضها يحمل عتاداً عسكرياً إلى «الدعم السريع».

وبالتالي كان هناك عمل متدرج خلال السنوات الماضية واشتدت وطأته مؤخراً، يستهدف الإخلال باستقرار دول إقليمية كبيرة، ومن هنا ندرك حكمة التحرك السعودي في جنوب اليمن، حيث غرر عيدروس بمن يتوقون إلى مشروع دولة الجنوب، لتنفيذ أجندة خارجية لا يتجاوز استقلال الجنوب كونه ملفاً هامشياً في الأجندة.