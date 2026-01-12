When Israel was established in a turbulent sea of the Arab and Islamic world, it adopted several strategies, including playing on contradictions and strengthening relations with non-Arab entities adjacent to Arab countries. Initially, this included the Shah's Iran, Turkey, Ethiopia, and Kenya, with cooperation frameworks varying from economic to military.

In the 1960s, South Sudan joined them, and one of the main reasons Tel Aviv viewed the relationship with South Sudan as an opportunity was to avoid the idea of integrating the Egyptian and Sudanese armies after the 1967 war, especially since the Arab summit in Khartoum issued the three no's (no peace, no recognition, no negotiation).

Through this relationship, as shown in the book "The Mossad's Mission in South Sudan," the activities of officer David Ben Oziel began, who worked on training the South Sudanese army. This resulted in Sudan being preoccupied with its south instead of integrating its efforts with Egypt, compounded by Bashir's mismanagement of this file until the announcement of South Sudan's independence on July 9, 2011.

Tel Aviv announced its recognition of South Sudan one day after its independence, and five days later, the Republic of South Sudan announced its intention to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel. When the South Sudanese ambassador presented his credentials in Tel Aviv, he said, "South Sudan was established thanks to you, and the south was born thanks to the State of Israel and General John."

These historical pages are important for understanding regional developments, notably Israel's recognition of Somaliland in December of last year, which was immediately followed by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar's visit to Somaliland to begin diplomatic arrangements for establishing embassies.

Only hours separated the recognition of Somaliland and the movements made by Aidarus al-Zubaidi and the Transitional Council in the provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra, indicating that there is a trajectory of shared agendas between Israel and regional countries, aimed at controlling the Bab el-Mandeb, positioning Tel Aviv as a key player in the security of the Red Sea.

The movements in Somalia and southern Yemen occurred after the Rapid Support Forces retreated militarily, following Western pressures on arms exports, and after the humanitarian disaster caused by the Rapid Support Forces in Al-Fasher, which brought the world's attention back to Sudan after it had faded from the news during the two years of war in Gaza.

Regarding the arms supply and funding for the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, Spanish newspapers such as (El Faro de Ceuta) reported last month about the stopping of a cargo ship flying the Liberian flag, suspected of carrying boats classified as "military use" heading to Benghazi, despite the UN arms embargo on Libya.

The route for arms to Darfur is not limited to Libya; there is also a route through Chad, where the UAE established a field hospital in "Um Jars" to treat humanitarian cases on the Sudanese border. Notably, Reuters reported on UN experts regarding dozens of Emirati flights that arrived at a runway in eastern Chad, with suspicions that some of them were carrying military equipment to the "Rapid Support Forces."

Thus, there has been a gradual effort over the past years, which has intensified recently, aimed at destabilizing large regional countries. From here, we understand the wisdom of the Saudi move in southern Yemen, where Aidarus has deceived those yearning for the southern state project to implement an external agenda that does not go beyond the independence of the south, as it is a marginal issue on the agenda.