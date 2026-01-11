لم تعد التباينات بالأزمة اليمنية قابلة للقراءة بوصفها خلافاً عملياتياً داخل مسرح واحد، بل باتت تعبيراً عن اختلاف أعمق في تصور الإقليم ذاته: أين يبدأ الأمن، وأين تنتهي الجغرافيا، ومن يملك تعريف (الاستقرار) في مرحلة إعادة تشكيل النظام البحري والاقتصادي المحيط بالجزيرة العربية؟

اليمن، في المنظور السعودي، لم يعد ساحة صراع تقليدية، بل عقدة استراتيجية تتقاطع عندها ثلاث دوائر سيادية: أمن الحدود، أمن البحر الأحمر، واستقرار الامتداد الأفريقي المقابل.

ومن هذا المنطلق، فإن أي مقاربة تختزل اليمن في موانئ أو ترتيبات محلية مع قوى أمر واقع، تُعدّ من زاوية الرياض إدارة للفوضى لا حلاً لها، وتأجيلاً للأزمة لا تفكيكاً لأسبابها البنيوية.

هنا بالضبط يُفهم الموقف الهندي من مسألة الاعتراف بصوماليالاند... فنيودلهي، التي تُدرك أن المحيط الهندي لم يعد مجرد فضاء ملاحي بل مسرح تنافس جيوسياسي مفتوح، لا تنظر إلى القرن الأفريقي باعتباره ملفاً قانونياً، بل بوصفه حلقة في معادلة توازن قوى تمتد من بحر العرب إلى باب المندب! رفض الاعتراف هو، في جوهره، رفض لإعادة هندسة المجال البحري خارج الأطر الدولية، ورسالة بأن الأمن البحري لا يُدار بمنطق الصفقات الثنائية ولا بخلق وقائع سياسية سريعة العطب.

هذا الموقف يلتقي، وإن من دون تنسيق معلن، مع القراءة السعودية التي ترى أن البحر الأحمر وبوابته الجنوبية لم يعودا يحتملان تجارب النفوذ قصيرة النفس! فالتحكم بالممرات لا يُقاس بالوجود العسكري المؤقت، بل بقدرة الدولة على إنتاج استقرار طويل الأمد يمنع تحوّل الساحل إلى نقطة ابتزاز سياسي أو اقتصادي.

ضمن هذا الإطار، تُقرأ التحركات السعودية في ملف التحالفات العسكرية لا كبدائل آنية، بل كإعادة توزيع مدروس لمعادلة الردع... فتعميق التنسيق مع الجيش الباكستاني لا يحمل دلالة عددية أو رمزية فحسب، بل يعكس بحثاً عن عمق استراتيجي متماسك خارج الحسابات الخليجية الضيقة، قائم على تاريخ من الثقة وتجانس الرؤية الأمنية...

الرسالة هنا واضحة: السعودية لا تربط أمنها بمسرح واحد ولا بشريك واحد، بل تبني شبكة توازنات مرنة وقابلة للصمود.

أما الانفتاح المتزايد على البحرية التركية، فيحمل دلالة أشد حساسية... فالمسألة لا تتعلق بتعاون بحري تقني، بل بإدراك سعودي أن أمن البحر الأحمر لم يعد شأناً إقليمياً مغلقاً، بل جزءٌ من معادلة دولية أوسع، تتطلب شركاء يملكون خبرة تشغيلية، وقدرة على الانتشار، وفهماً عميقاً لمنطق الممرات الحيوية. السعودية، في هذا السياق، لا تبحث عن مظلة، بل عن شركاء يمنعون الفراغ.

وسط هذه اللوحة المركبة، يتراجع التفسير الساذج للأزمة اليمنية... فما يجري ليس صدام إرادات، بل اختلاف في تعريف مركز الثقل: هل هو النفوذ الآني، أم الاستقرار البنيوي؟ هل تُدار الجغرافيا بمنطق السيطرة، أم بمنطق الدولة؟

هنا الرياض يا سيدي...

حيث تُدار السياسة بلغة الطبقات العميقة لا بعناوين السطح... حيث تُفهم اليمن باعتبارها مسألة سيادة إقليمية لا ملف نفوذ، ويُقرأ البحر بوصفه حداً استراتيجياً لا هامشاً جغرافياً!

تقول السعودية كلمتها بهدوء محسوب فالأمن لا يُجزّأ، والسيادة لا تُؤجَّل، واليمن، ومعه البحر من خلفه، ليس تجربة سياسية، بل معادلة وجود تُدار بالحساب... لا بالشعارات والمراهقات...

وهنا الرياض..