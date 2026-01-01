The role of the media has always revolved around crises, attempting to create them, or using and building upon them, as there can be no real media without crises; otherwise, it becomes mere propaganda without any spark, color, or scent. When we recall major global crises, we find that the media played a significant role in the bigger picture, whether through exposing a particular issue or reviving it anew.

We cannot forget one of the greatest and most important journalistic stories that turned into a major volcano and an unforgettable crisis in the history of global journalism. It is the "Watergate" scandal and the role of the "Washington Post" in uncovering and creating this crisis.

This story has become one of the brightest moments in the world of journalism, a lasting testament to the importance of media concerning crises and vice versa. On that night, Bob Woodward receives a disturbing call during his vacation, and then the hourglass begins to leak stories and tales!

This story and many like it confirm how the media has become one of the most important tools of soft power in the modern era, as it is no longer just a transmitter of events but has become a key player in shaping awareness, creating public opinion, managing crises, and influencing political decisions both domestically and internationally. The saying that "the media lives and feeds on crises" stems from a practical reality that confirms that crises give the media its vitality and influence, while the media, in turn, provides crises with momentum, extension, and impact.

The history of media is rich with examples that affirm this connection, and perhaps the "Watergate" scandal is a prominent example of the media's ability to transform a limited event into a major political crisis that toppled the President of the United States, highlighting the role of journalism as a watchdog and a soft power capable of bringing about profound change without using hard power. From here, it becomes clear that the media does not merely cover crises but participates in their creation, management, interpretation, and even in the post-crisis phase.

The role of the media in crises emerges through multiple stages, starting with managing issues by monitoring the environment and gathering information, then planning to prevent crises by building preventive communication strategies, culminating in managing the crisis itself through the continuous flow of information, raising public awareness, and explaining the dimensions and impacts of the crisis. This role does not end with the conclusion of the crisis but continues in the post-crisis phase through performance evaluation, drawing lessons, and building strategies to prevent its recurrence in the future.

On the political front, political propaganda represents one of the most prominent functions of political communication, as states invest in it internally to enhance legitimacy and build loyalty, and externally to improve their image and justify foreign policies. Studies have shown that while the media does not directly make political decisions, it plays a crucial role in arranging priorities and justifying them to the public, especially in democratic systems.

As for future wars, the role of direct military power has diminished in favor of soft power, with media at the forefront. Modern wars are managed by minds before battlefields, and legitimacy is gained through screens before combat zones. The role of media outlets, such as CNN during the Gulf War, has been a clear example of how media is employed to justify wars and shape global public opinion. Social media platforms have also become an influential weapon in conflicts, given their ability to penetrate quickly and exert direct influence.

Political media employs various methods to influence, such as political socialization, political marketing, creating mental images, and sometimes manipulating information through techniques like news washing, character assassination, and erasing memory, practices that confirm that the media is a dangerous power as much as it is a soft power.

Today, the media is no longer just a means; it has become a complete environment that shapes reality, reshapes awareness, and plays a pivotal role in managing crises, creating policy, and resolving future conflicts, making it one of the most dangerous and important tools of soft power in our contemporary world.