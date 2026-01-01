لطالما كانت وظيفة الإعلام هي الدوران حول محور الأزمات، ومحاولة صناعتها، أو استخدامها والبناء عليها، ذلك أنه لا يمكن وجود إعلام حقيقي دون وجود أزمات، وإلا أصبح مجرد إعلام دعائي لا وهج له، ولا لون، ولا رائحة. حين نتذكر الأزمات العالمية الكبرى نجد أن الإعلام كان له دور كبير، في الصورة الكبيرة، سواء من خلال كشف قضية معينة، أو إعادة بعثها من جديد.

لا يمكننا أن ننسى واحدة من أعظم القصص الصحافية المهمة، التي تحوّلت إلى بركان كبير، وأزمة لا تنسى في تاريخ الصحافة العالمية. إنها فضيحة «ووترغيت» ودور «واشنطن بوست» في كشف هذه الأزمة وصناعتها.

لقد تحوّلت تلك القصة إلى واحدة من ألمعيات الدهر في عالم الصحافة، ودليل راسخ وباقٍ حول أهمية الإعلام بالنسبة للأزمات والعكس. ففي تلك الليلة يتلقّى بوب وودورد اتصالاً مزعجاً في ليلة عطلته، وبعدها تبدأ ساعة الرمل في التسرّب قصصاً وحكايات!

هذه القصة والكثير مما يشبهها تؤكد كيف أن الإعلام أصبح واحداً من أهم أدوات القوة الناعمة في العصر الحديث، إذ لم يعد مجرد ناقل للأحداث، بل أصبح فاعلاً رئيسياً في تشكيل الوعي، وصناعة الرأي العام، وإدارة الأزمات، والتأثير في القرار السياسي داخلياً وخارجياً. وتنطلق مقولة إن «الإعلام يعيش ويتغذى على الأزمات» من واقع عملي يؤكد أن الأزمات تمنح الإعلام حيويته وتأثيره، بينما يمنحها الإعلام بدوره الزخم والامتداد والتأثير.

فالتاريخ الإعلامي حافل بأمثلة تؤكد هذا الترابط، ولعل فضيحة «ووترغيت» نموذج بارز على قدرة الإعلام على تحويل حدث محدود إلى أزمة سياسية كبرى أطاحت برئيس الولايات المتحدة، ما يبرز دور الصحافة كسلطة رقابية وكقوة ناعمة قادرة على إحداث تغيير عميق دون استخدام القوة الصلبة. ومن هنا يتضح أن الإعلام لا يكتفي بتغطية الأزمات، بل يشارك في صناعتها، وإدارتها، وتفسيرها، بل وحتى في مرحلة ما بعد انحسارها.

ويبرز دور الإعلام في الأزمات عبر مراحل متعددة، تبدأ بإدارة القضايا من خلال مراقبة البيئة وجمع المعلومات، ثم التخطيط لمنع الأزمات عبر بناء استراتيجيات اتصال وقائية، وصولاً إلى إدارة الأزمة ذاتها من خلال التدفق المستمر للمعلومات، وتوعية الجمهور، وشرح أبعاد الأزمة وآثارها. ولا ينتهي هذا الدور بانتهاء الأزمة، بل يستمر في مرحلة ما بعد الأزمة عبر تقييم الأداء، واستخلاص الدروس، وبناء استراتيجيات تمنع تكرارها مستقبلاً.

وعلى الصعيد السياسي، تمثّل الدعاية السياسية إحدى أبرز وظائف الاتصال السياسي، حيث تستثمرها الدول داخلياً لتعزيز الشرعية وبناء الولاء، وخارجياً لتحسين الصورة الذهنية وتبرير السياسات الخارجية. وقد أثبتت الدراسات أن وسائل الإعلام، رغم أنها لا تصنع القرار السياسي مباشرة، فإنها تلعب دوراً حاسماً في ترتيب أولوياته، وتسويغه أمام الجمهور، لا سيما في الأنظمة الديمقراطية.

أما في حروب المستقبل، فقد تراجع دور القوة العسكرية المباشرة لصالح القوة الناعمة، وفي مقدمتها الإعلام. فالحروب الحديثة تُدار بالعقول قبل الميادين، وتُكسب الشرعية عبر الشاشات قبل ساحات القتال. وقد شكّل دور وسائل الإعلام، مثل شبكة «CNN» في حرب الخليج، مثالاً واضحاً على كيفية توظيف الإعلام لتبرير الحروب وتوجيه الرأي العام العالمي. كما أصبحت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي سلاحاً مؤثراً في النزاعات، لما تملكه من قدرة على النفاذ السريع والتأثير المباشر.

ويستخدم الإعلام السياسي أساليب متعددة للتأثير، مثل التنشئة السياسية، والتسويق السياسي، وصناعة الصور الذهنية، وأحياناً التلاعب بالمعلومات عبر تقنيات كغسل الأخبار، والاغتيال المعنوي، وإعدام الذاكرة، وهي ممارسات تؤكد أن الإعلام قوة خطرة بقدر ما هو قوة ناعمة.

الإعلام اليوم لم يعد مجرد وسيلة، بل أصبح بيئة كاملة تصنع الواقع، وتعيد تشكيل الوعي، وتؤدي دوراً محورياً في إدارة الأزمات، وصناعة السياسة، وحسم صراعات المستقبل، ما يجعله أحد أخطر وأهم أدوات القوة الناعمة في عالمنا المعاصر.