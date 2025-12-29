تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أصبحت استضافة المملكة للفعاليات الكبرى حديث العالم، وصفحة مضيئة تروى في وسائل الإعلام الدولية، ونقطة ارتكاز يعاد قياس معايير التنظيم في ضوئها، فالنجاح الذي تحقّق ويستمر في التحقّق هو من فضل الله أولاً ثم رؤية قيادتنا الرشيدة، التي آمنت بأن السعودية قادرة على أن تتصدّر، وأن تكون مركزاً عالمياً للمؤتمرات والمعارض والفعاليات العملاقة، وذلك بجهود أبنائنا وبناتنا، الذين أثبتوا أن الابداع السعودي يُمثّل هوية وطنية.
وما بين رؤية ترسم، وشباب ينفذ، وقيادة تؤمن، تتشكّل اليوم خارطة جديدة للاقتصاد السعودي يكون فيها قطاع الفعاليات أحد أهم أذرع النمو والتنويع والتأثير الدولي؛ ولأن اللغة تختصر أحياناً ما لا تختصره الأرقام اسمحوا لي ان أضع أمامكم بعض النماذج، التي تصدّرت المشهد لتروي باختصار قصة وطن يصنع الأحداث..
1 - قمة العشرين الرياض 2020
في الوقت الذي كان العالم يترنح تحت وطأة الظروف الاستثنائية كانت الرياض تقدّم نموذجاً مدهشاً في التنظيم الرقمي والقيادة الاقتصادية.
2 - رالي داكار السعودية
إعلان عالمي بأن تضاريس المملكة ومهارة تنظيمها وقدرتها اللوجستية قادرة على أن تجعل من السعودية محطة سنوية لأكبر سباقات العالم.
3 - كأس السوبر الإسباني والإيطالي
استضافة أوروبية على أرض عربية بحضور عالمي ورسائل تقرأ بلغات مختلفة تؤكد أن السعودية قادرة على احتضان الأحداث الكبرى وإبهار الجمهور وصناعة تجربة تعيد تعريف الرياضة الحديثة.
4 - مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي الدولي
فتحت جدة نافذة جديدة للفن العربي، وجسّدت كيف يمكن لفعالية واحدة أن تعيد تشكيل مشهد سينمائي كامل.
5 - موسم الرياض
عندما تتحوّل مدينة إلى مسرح للعالم، وتصبح الفعاليات جزءاً من اقتصاد جديد نابض بالفرص يدرك الجميع أن السعودية باتت تصنع موسماً عالمياً.
6 - مؤتمر ليب للتقنية
قفزة في عالم التقنية، اسم على مسمى، فهو أحد أكبر المؤتمرات عالمياً، وملتقى للعمالقة وصفقاته بمليارات الريالات جعلت المملكة نقطة التقاء للمستقبل التكنولوجي.
7 - مؤتمر ومعرض الدفاع العالمي
احترافية وحضور دولي وتقنيات متقدمة جعلت هذا الحدث يوثق موقع السعودية كرقم صعب في الصناعات الدفاعية والاستراتيجية.
8 - إكسبو 2030 الاستضافة المرتقبة
مجرد الفوز بالاستضافة هو رواية كاملة عن الثقة الدولية بقدرة المملكة على صناعة حدث تاريخي سيبهر العالم.
9 - كأس العالم للأندية النسخة الجديدة
بطولة عالمية بصيغتها الموسعة تقدمها المملكة بجهوزية مذهلة وبنية تحتية تليق بحدث بهذا الحجم.
10 - فورمولا 1 جدة
سرعة وإثارة وتنظيم عالمي جعلت جدة واحدة من أهم محطات السباق عالمياً بحضور إعلامي وحشود لافتة.
والكثير من الأحداث والفعاليات، التي تعيد رسم صورة بلادنا المباركة بالشكل الذي يليق بها ألا وهو المجد السعودي.. حفظ الله بلادنا الغالية قيادة وشعباً.
The Kingdom's hosting of major events has become the talk of the world, a shining page recounted in international media, and a reference point for measuring organizational standards. The success that has been achieved and continues to be achieved is due first to God's grace and then to the vision of our wise leadership, which believes that Saudi Arabia is capable of leading and becoming a global hub for conferences, exhibitions, and major events, thanks to the efforts of our sons and daughters, who have proven that Saudi creativity represents a national identity.
Between a vision being drawn, youth executing, and leadership believing, a new map of the Saudi economy is being formed today, in which the events sector is one of the most important arms of growth, diversification, and international influence. And because language sometimes encapsulates what numbers cannot, allow me to present to you some examples that have taken center stage to briefly tell the story of a nation that creates events..
1 - G20 Summit Riyadh 2020
At a time when the world was reeling under the weight of exceptional circumstances, Riyadh presented an amazing model in digital organization and economic leadership.
2 - Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia
A global announcement that the Kingdom's terrain, organizational skills, and logistical capabilities can make Saudi Arabia an annual stop for the world's largest races.
3 - Spanish and Italian Super Cups
A European hosting on Arab soil with global attendance and messages read in different languages confirming that Saudi Arabia is capable of hosting major events, dazzling audiences, and creating an experience that redefines modern sports.
4 - Red Sea International Film Festival
Jeddah opened a new window for Arab art, demonstrating how a single event can reshape an entire cinematic scene.
5 - Riyadh Season
When a city transforms into a stage for the world, and events become part of a new vibrant economy full of opportunities, everyone realizes that Saudi Arabia has begun to create a global season.
6 - LEAP Tech Conference
A leap in the world of technology, aptly named, as it is one of the largest conferences globally, a gathering of giants, with deals worth billions of riyals making the Kingdom a meeting point for the technological future.
7 - World Defense Conference and Exhibition
Professionalism, international presence, and advanced technologies have made this event document Saudi Arabia's position as a formidable player in defense and strategic industries.
8 - Expo 2030 the anticipated hosting
Simply winning the hosting is a complete narrative about international confidence in the Kingdom's ability to create a historic event that will amaze the world.
9 - FIFA Club World Cup new edition
A global championship in its expanded format presented by the Kingdom with astonishing readiness and infrastructure befitting an event of this magnitude.
10 - Formula 1 Jeddah
Speed, excitement, and global organization have made Jeddah one of the most important racing stops worldwide, with notable media presence and impressive crowds.
And many more events that are reshaping the image of our blessed country in a way that befits it, which is Saudi glory.. May God protect our dear country, its leadership, and its people.