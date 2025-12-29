أصبحت استضافة المملكة للفعاليات الكبرى حديث العالم، وصفحة مضيئة تروى في وسائل الإعلام الدولية، ونقطة ارتكاز يعاد قياس معايير التنظيم في ضوئها، فالنجاح الذي تحقّق ويستمر في التحقّق هو من فضل الله أولاً ثم رؤية قيادتنا الرشيدة، التي آمنت بأن السعودية قادرة على أن تتصدّر، وأن تكون مركزاً عالمياً للمؤتمرات والمعارض والفعاليات العملاقة، وذلك بجهود أبنائنا وبناتنا، الذين أثبتوا أن الابداع السعودي يُمثّل هوية وطنية.

وما بين رؤية ترسم، وشباب ينفذ، وقيادة تؤمن، تتشكّل اليوم خارطة جديدة للاقتصاد السعودي يكون فيها قطاع الفعاليات أحد أهم أذرع النمو والتنويع والتأثير الدولي؛ ولأن اللغة تختصر أحياناً ما لا تختصره الأرقام اسمحوا لي ان أضع أمامكم بعض النماذج، التي تصدّرت المشهد لتروي باختصار قصة وطن يصنع الأحداث..

1 - قمة العشرين الرياض 2020

في الوقت الذي كان العالم يترنح تحت وطأة الظروف الاستثنائية كانت الرياض تقدّم نموذجاً مدهشاً في التنظيم الرقمي والقيادة الاقتصادية.

2 - رالي داكار السعودية

إعلان عالمي بأن تضاريس المملكة ومهارة تنظيمها وقدرتها اللوجستية قادرة على أن تجعل من السعودية محطة سنوية لأكبر سباقات العالم.

3 - كأس السوبر الإسباني والإيطالي

استضافة أوروبية على أرض عربية بحضور عالمي ورسائل تقرأ بلغات مختلفة تؤكد أن السعودية قادرة على احتضان الأحداث الكبرى وإبهار الجمهور وصناعة تجربة تعيد تعريف الرياضة الحديثة.

4 - مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي الدولي

فتحت جدة نافذة جديدة للفن العربي، وجسّدت كيف يمكن لفعالية واحدة أن تعيد تشكيل مشهد سينمائي كامل.

5 - موسم الرياض

عندما تتحوّل مدينة إلى مسرح للعالم، وتصبح الفعاليات جزءاً من اقتصاد جديد نابض بالفرص يدرك الجميع أن السعودية باتت تصنع موسماً عالمياً.

6 - مؤتمر ليب للتقنية

قفزة في عالم التقنية، اسم على مسمى، فهو أحد أكبر المؤتمرات عالمياً، وملتقى للعمالقة وصفقاته بمليارات الريالات جعلت المملكة نقطة التقاء للمستقبل التكنولوجي.

7 - مؤتمر ومعرض الدفاع العالمي

احترافية وحضور دولي وتقنيات متقدمة جعلت هذا الحدث يوثق موقع السعودية كرقم صعب في الصناعات الدفاعية والاستراتيجية.

8 - إكسبو 2030 الاستضافة المرتقبة

مجرد الفوز بالاستضافة هو رواية كاملة عن الثقة الدولية بقدرة المملكة على صناعة حدث تاريخي سيبهر العالم.

9 - كأس العالم للأندية النسخة الجديدة

بطولة عالمية بصيغتها الموسعة تقدمها المملكة بجهوزية مذهلة وبنية تحتية تليق بحدث بهذا الحجم.

10 - فورمولا 1 جدة

سرعة وإثارة وتنظيم عالمي جعلت جدة واحدة من أهم محطات السباق عالمياً بحضور إعلامي وحشود لافتة.

والكثير من الأحداث والفعاليات، التي تعيد رسم صورة بلادنا المباركة بالشكل الذي يليق بها ألا وهو المجد السعودي.. حفظ الله بلادنا الغالية قيادة وشعباً.