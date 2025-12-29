The Kingdom's hosting of major events has become the talk of the world, a shining page recounted in international media, and a reference point for measuring organizational standards. The success that has been achieved and continues to be achieved is due first to God's grace and then to the vision of our wise leadership, which believes that Saudi Arabia is capable of leading and becoming a global hub for conferences, exhibitions, and major events, thanks to the efforts of our sons and daughters, who have proven that Saudi creativity represents a national identity.

Between a vision being drawn, youth executing, and leadership believing, a new map of the Saudi economy is being formed today, in which the events sector is one of the most important arms of growth, diversification, and international influence. And because language sometimes encapsulates what numbers cannot, allow me to present to you some examples that have taken center stage to briefly tell the story of a nation that creates events..

1 - G20 Summit Riyadh 2020

At a time when the world was reeling under the weight of exceptional circumstances, Riyadh presented an amazing model in digital organization and economic leadership.

2 - Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia

A global announcement that the Kingdom's terrain, organizational skills, and logistical capabilities can make Saudi Arabia an annual stop for the world's largest races.

3 - Spanish and Italian Super Cups

A European hosting on Arab soil with global attendance and messages read in different languages confirming that Saudi Arabia is capable of hosting major events, dazzling audiences, and creating an experience that redefines modern sports.

4 - Red Sea International Film Festival

Jeddah opened a new window for Arab art, demonstrating how a single event can reshape an entire cinematic scene.

5 - Riyadh Season

When a city transforms into a stage for the world, and events become part of a new vibrant economy full of opportunities, everyone realizes that Saudi Arabia has begun to create a global season.

6 - LEAP Tech Conference

A leap in the world of technology, aptly named, as it is one of the largest conferences globally, a gathering of giants, with deals worth billions of riyals making the Kingdom a meeting point for the technological future.

7 - World Defense Conference and Exhibition

Professionalism, international presence, and advanced technologies have made this event document Saudi Arabia's position as a formidable player in defense and strategic industries.

8 - Expo 2030 the anticipated hosting

Simply winning the hosting is a complete narrative about international confidence in the Kingdom's ability to create a historic event that will amaze the world.

9 - FIFA Club World Cup new edition

A global championship in its expanded format presented by the Kingdom with astonishing readiness and infrastructure befitting an event of this magnitude.

10 - Formula 1 Jeddah

Speed, excitement, and global organization have made Jeddah one of the most important racing stops worldwide, with notable media presence and impressive crowds.

And many more events that are reshaping the image of our blessed country in a way that befits it, which is Saudi glory.. May God protect our dear country, its leadership, and its people.