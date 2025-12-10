The decision of Prince Sultan University to transition to remote study and work starting from the second semester on Tuesday confirms the contribution of community institutions in Riyadh to reduce the traffic congestion that the capital experiences, and to enhance cost-effective technological solutions in support of this direction. It also reflects the foresight of the university's leadership, headed by His Highness the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, who is leading the university on an exceptional journey of achievements, qualitative initiatives, and integration with community institutions.

The initiative of Prince Sultan University is worthy of being generalized, as evidenced by the positive reactions from university staff and community members in Riyadh. Everyone will notice the difference when the journey of more than five thousand cars in one day from students and employees of the university comes to a halt, improving traffic flow on the surrounding roads. Most importantly, it enhances the psychological state of the university staff when they feel that their university understands their daily struggles and provides solutions for them. This, in itself, strengthens the mental image, enhances job loyalty, and confirms the digital environment that the university is experiencing.

A city like Riyadh, home to more than eight million people, has around five million government and private vehicles—out of a total of 17 million across the Kingdom—and approximately 35 million trips daily. These (initial figures) reveal the magnitude of the significant challenge in the capital and the importance of providing solutions to face it, including the current significant efforts in circular road development projects, adding new roads, upgrading existing main corridors, and connecting them with modern axes through the implementation and development of over 500 kilometers of road networks, as well as the Riyadh Metro project and the public transport network.

However, these solutions alone—despite their importance in keeping pace with population growth and improving quality of life—need additional solutions that originate from community institutions, whether in remote work or study. For example, universities, colleges, and government and private institutes in Riyadh accommodate more than 350,000 students. Transitioning this number to remote study on one or several days would mean reducing about 1% of the total 35 million daily trips in the capital, with a total of no less than 200,000 cars that would stop heading to those universities and colleges out of five million vehicles, thus alleviating traffic congestion and preserving the time factor, which sometimes extends to more than an hour in a single trip.

Other government entities have provided flexible attendance solutions for employees, allowing them to arrive by a maximum of ten o'clock in the morning. However, this solution collides with the peak exit time at five o'clock in the evening when Riyadh's roads are extremely congested. Therefore, this solution remains incomplete. The proposed alternative to address this shortcoming—despite its importance—is to have other solutions by designating days for remote work for employees of those entities, which would make a significant difference for the employee and also in alleviating the congestion that has reached its peak.

This topic—the traffic congestion in Riyadh—also opens the discussion on other solutions, such as reviewing the licensing of delivery vehicles that have exceeded the reasonable limit for road capacity in the capital, as well as reviewing road engineering at certain intersections and traffic signals. This means that the solutions to Riyadh's congestion are not a single solution, but rather a set of integrated solutions shared by community institutions and individuals.