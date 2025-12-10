قرار جامعة الأمير سلطان بالتحوّل إلى الدراسة والعمل عن بُعد يوم الثلاثاء بدءاً من الفصل الدراسي الثاني؛ يؤكد مساهمة مؤسسات المجتمع في مدينة الرياض للحد من الازدحام المروري الذي تشهده العاصمة، وتعزيز الحلول التقنية غير المكلفة مادياً في دعم ذلك التوجه، كما يعكس بُعد نظر القائمين على الجامعة برئاسة سمو رئيس مجلس الأمناء الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عيّاف، الذي يقود الجامعة في مسيرة استثنائية من الإنجازات، والمبادرات النوعية، والتكامل مع مؤسسات المجتمع.

مبادرة جامعة الأمير سلطان جديرة بالتعميم، ويكفي ردود الفعل الإيجابية عليها من منسوبي الجامعة، وكذلك من أفراد المجتمع في مدينة الرياض، وسيلاحظ الجميع الفرق حين تتوقف رحلة أكثر من خمسة آلاف سيارة في يوم واحد من طلاب وطالبات وموظفي الجامعة، وتحسّن الحركة المرورية على الطرق المحيطة بها، والأهم الحالة النفسية لمنسوبي الجامعة حينما يشعرون أن جامعتهم تشعر بمعاناتهم اليومية، وتقدّم الحلول لهم، وهذا بحد ذاته تعزيز للصورة الذهنية، وتعظيم للولاء الوظيفي، وتأكيد على البيئة الرقمية التي تشهدها الجامعة.

مدينة مثل الرياض يقطنها أكثر من ثمانية ملايين نسمة، ويتواجد بها حوالى خمسة ملايين مركبة حكومية وخاصة -من أصل 17 مليون على مستوى المملكة-، وحوالى 35 مليون رحلة يومياً؛ هذه (الأرقام الأولية) تكشف حجم التحدي الكبير في العاصمة، وأهمية توفير الحلول لمواجهتها، ومن بينها الجهود الكبيرة والمميزة حالياً في مشروعات تطوير الطرق الدائرية، وإضافة طرق جديدة، ورفع مستوى المحاور الرئيسة القائمة، وربطها بمحاور حديثة، من خلال تنفيذ وتطوير أكثر من 500 كيلو متر من شبكة الطرق، كذلك مشروع قطار الرياض، وشبكة النقل العام.

ولكن هذه الحلول وحدها -رغم أهميتها لمواكبة النمو السكاني وتحسين جودة الحياة- بحاجة إلى حلول أخرى تكون نابعة من مؤسسات المجتمع، سواءً في العمل أو الدراسة عن بُعد؛ فمثلاً الجامعات والكليات والمعاهد الحكومية والأهلية في الرياض تستوعب أكثر من 350 ألف طالب وطالبة، وتحويل هذا العدد إلى الدراسة عن بُعد في يوم أو أيام متفرقة؛ يعني تقليص حوالى 1% من إجمالي 35 مليون رحلة يومية في العاصمة، بمجموع لا يقل عن 200 ألف سيارة تتوقف عن التوجه إلى تلك الجامعات والكليات من أصل خمسة ملايين سيارة، وبالتالي تخفيف الازدحام المروري، والحفاظ على عامل الوقت الذي يمتد إلى أكثر من ساعة في الرحلة الواحدة أحياناً.

جهات حكومية أخرى قدّمت حلول الحضور المرن للموظف في أقصى حد الساعة العاشرة صباحاً، ولكن هذا الحل يصطدم في ذروة الخروج الساعة الخامسة عصراً التي تكون فيها طرق الرياض مزدحمة جداً، وبالتالي لا يزال هذا الحل ناقصاً، والبديل المقترح لتسديد هذا النقص -رغم أهميته- أن يكون هناك حلول أخرى بتخصيص أيام للعمل عن بُعد لموظفي تلك الجهات، وسيكون الفرق كبيراً للموظف، وأيضاً في تخفيف الازدحام الذي وصل ذروته.

هذا الموضوع -زحمة الرياض- يفتح النقاش أيضاً على حلول أخرى مثل مراجعة الترخيص لسيارات التوصيل التي تجاوزت الحد المعقول لاستيعاب الطرق في العاصمة، كذلك مراجعة هندسة الطرق في بعض التقاطعات، وأيضاً إشارات المرور، وهو ما يعني أن حلول زحمة الرياض ليست حلاً واحداً، ولكنها مجموعة حلول تكاملية يتشارك فيها مؤسسات المجتمع وأفراده.