قبل نحو قرن من الزمان، تخلّى الجمل والسفينة عن دورهما الرئيسي في الخليج العربي لصالح السيارة والطائرة. كانت المطارات في البدايات بسيطة والرحلات قليلة والطائرات نادرة، لكن المنطقة أدركت مبكراً أن السماء ستكون امتداداً طبيعياً لخيرات الأرض، وأن المستقبل الذي تريده يحتاج فضاءات مختلفة، فأصبح الطيران جزءاً من مشروع نهضة لا يتوقف، حتى تحوّل الخليج اليوم إلى أحد أهم أقاليم الطيران في العالم.

قطاع الطيران الخليجي يحقّق حالياً نمواً سنوياً يراوح بين 5-7%؜، وارتفعت أعداد المسافرين فيه إلى أكثر من 200 مليون راكب في العام، مع توقعات بتضاعف الأعداد خلال السنوات القادمة.

يضمّ الخليج أكثر من 23 مطاراً دوليّاً و17 شركة طيران وطنية، بينها 3 شركات ضمن قائمة أفضل 10 شركات طيران عالمية لعام 2025، فيما تتقدّم مطاراته الكبرى قوائم الجودة والخدمة والابتكار، من الرياض إلى دبي، ومن أبوظبي إلى الدوحة.

هذا التطوّر لم يكن مجرد توسع في الأساطيل أو الرحلات، بل تحوّل عميق في طريقة التفكير الإداري، وهكذا أضحت المطارات الخليجية منصات اقتصادية وسياحية وثقافية، وشركات الطيران صارت واجهات دولية تستعرض بها المنطقة قدرتها على المنافسة في سوق شديدة التعقيد.

ومع تصدّر الشركات الخليجية المراكز المتقدّمة في الجوائز العالمية، أصبحت المنطقة لاعباً رئيسياً في النقل الجوي العالمي شرقاً وغرباً، وفي إعادة تشكيل جغرافيا السفر.

في هذا السياق، جاء قرار القمة الخليجية في البحرين الأسبوع الماضي بإنشاء هيئة موحدة للطيران المدني الخليجي خطوةً تعكس رغبة حقيقية في توحيد المعايير وتنسيق التشريعات ورفع مستوى السلامة والكفاءة، وتم اختيار الإمارات مقراً للهيئة احتراماً لتجربتها وخبرتها التنظيمية الواسعة، وإيماناً بالتكامل الخليجي، خاصة والسعودية بموقعها المميّز ومساحتها وإمكاناتها تعتبر صمام أمان الحركة الجوية العالمية، وتشكّل عمقاً استراتيجياً يسند الحركة في الخليج كلّه.

إن الهيئة الجديدة ليست إطاراً شكليّاً، بل بداية مرحلة يتجه فيها الخليج إلى بناء سماء مشتركة تُدار بفكر واحد ومقاييس واحدة، تعزز قوة القطاع وتضاعف فرصه في المستقبل.

أيضاً جاء القرار متناغماً مع اعتماد نظام «النقطة الواحدة» الذي سيسمح للمسافر بإنهاء إجراءات السفر من مطار واحد دون تكرارها في المطار الخليجي الآخر، في نقلة نوعية ستبدأ تجريبياً هذا الشهر بين البحرين والإمارات، مما يختصر الوقت والجهد ويمهّد لبيئة سفر موحّدة تقترب من نموذج السوق الجوية المشتركة، بما يحمله ذلك من تأثير مباشر على تجربة المسافر، وعلى حركة التجارة و تكامل سلاسل السياحة والنقل بين دول الخليج.

كذلك لا يمكن فصل هذا التحوّل عن المشاريع الكبرى التي تتشكّل في المنطقة، مثل مطار الملك سلمان الدولي وتوسّع المطارات في دبي والقطار الكهربائي بين الرياض والدوحة وخطط الأساطيل لشراء مئات الطائرات، وأنظمة الملاحة الجوية الجديدة، وارتفاع الطلب على الطيران نتيجة المشاريع السياحية العملاقة في البحر الأحمر والعلا ونيوم.

هذه المشاريع ليست منفصلة بل شبكة تغيّر المشهد بأكمله، ما يشير إلى أن الخليج يستعد لمرحلة أكثر كثافة في الحركة، وأكثر تنافسية في السوق، وأكثر تأثيراً على خريطة الطيران الدولية.

لم يكن إنشاء هيئة خليجية للطيران المدني قراراً إداريّاً، بل إعلان ناضج بأن دول المجلس تريد أن تنتقل من التنسيق إلى التكامل، ومن تحسين التجربة إلى إعادة تشكيلها، ومن التطوير المتفرق إلى رؤية واحدة، تعكس مكانة المنطقة وقدرتها على قيادة واحدة من أعقد الصناعات وأسرعها نمواً في العالم.

هنا السماء ليست شركات ومسارات، بل مشروع إقليمي، ورغبة جماعية في أن يكون المستقبل مفتوحاً على اتساعه، تماماً كما تبدو السماء حين تُرى من مقعد الطائرة وهي تعكس زُرقة الخليج الشاسعة.