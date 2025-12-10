About a century ago, the camel and the ship relinquished their primary roles in the Arabian Gulf in favor of the car and the airplane. Airports were simple in the beginning, flights were few, and airplanes were rare, but the region recognized early on that the sky would be a natural extension of the earth's resources, and that the future it desired required different spaces. Thus, aviation became part of an ongoing renaissance project, transforming the Gulf today into one of the most important aviation regions in the world.

The Gulf aviation sector is currently achieving an annual growth rate of between 5-7%, with the number of passengers exceeding 200 million per year, and expectations of doubling these numbers in the coming years.

The Gulf is home to more than 23 international airports and 17 national airlines, including 3 companies among the top 10 global airlines for 2025, while its major airports lead in quality, service, and innovation, from Riyadh to Dubai, and from Abu Dhabi to Doha.

This development was not merely an expansion of fleets or flights, but a profound transformation in management thinking. Thus, Gulf airports have become economic, tourism, and cultural platforms, and airlines have turned into international showcases that demonstrate the region's ability to compete in a highly complex market.

With Gulf companies leading in global awards, the region has become a key player in global air transport, both east and west, and in reshaping the geography of travel.

In this context, the decision at the Gulf summit in Bahrain last week to establish a unified authority for Gulf civil aviation reflects a genuine desire to unify standards, coordinate legislation, and enhance safety and efficiency. The UAE was chosen as the headquarters for the authority in recognition of its extensive regulatory experience and commitment to Gulf integration, especially since Saudi Arabia, with its unique location, size, and capabilities, is considered a safety valve for global air traffic and forms a strategic depth that supports movement throughout the Gulf.

The new authority is not a mere formal framework, but the beginning of a phase in which the Gulf is moving towards building a shared sky managed with a unified vision and common standards, enhancing the sector's strength and multiplying its opportunities in the future.

The decision also aligns with the adoption of the "single window" system, which will allow travelers to complete their travel procedures from one airport without repeating them at another Gulf airport. This qualitative shift will begin experimentally this month between Bahrain and the UAE, significantly reducing time and effort and paving the way for a unified travel environment that approaches the model of a common air market, with direct impacts on the travel experience and on trade movement, as well as the integration of tourism and transport chains among Gulf countries.

This transformation cannot be separated from the major projects being developed in the region, such as King Salman International Airport, the expansion of airports in Dubai, the electric train between Riyadh and Doha, fleet plans to purchase hundreds of aircraft, new air navigation systems, and the rising demand for aviation due to massive tourism projects in the Red Sea, AlUla, and NEOM.

These projects are not isolated but form a network that changes the entire landscape, indicating that the Gulf is preparing for a phase of increased movement, greater competitiveness in the market, and more influence on the international aviation map.

The establishment of a Gulf civil aviation authority was not an administrative decision, but a mature declaration that the member states want to move from coordination to integration, from improving the experience to reshaping it, and from disparate development to a unified vision that reflects the region's status and its ability to lead one of the most complex and fastest-growing industries in the world.

Here, the sky is not just about companies and routes, but a regional project, and a collective desire for the future to be wide open, just as the sky appears when viewed from an airplane seat, reflecting the vast blue of the Gulf.