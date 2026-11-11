رحل الممثل الأمريكي ستيسي كيتش، تاركا وراءه مسيرة فنية امتدت لعقود، تنقل خلالها بين أدوار المحقق الصارم والشخصيات التاريخية والأدبية المعقدة، ليصبح واحدا من الوجوه التي رسخت حضورها في السينما والتلفزيون والمسرح. وتوفي كيتش، الثلاثاء، عن عمر ناهز 85 عاما، في بولندا، بعد معاناة طويلة مع مرض في القلب.

وأكدت زوجته، الممثلة البولندية مالجوشيا توماسي، نبأ الوفاة في تصريح لمجلة «فاريتي» المتخصصة في أخبار هوليوود، موضحة أنه فارق الحياة بعد صراع طويل وصعب مع مرض قلبي خطير وقصور في القلب.

ونعت توماسي زوجها بكلمات مؤثرة، وصفته فيها بأنه لم يكن مجرد ممثل أسطوري يحظى بمحبة الجمهور حول العالم، بل كان أيضا شريك حياتها ورفيقها وقلب عائلتها.

وخلال مسيرته، قدم كيتش عشرات الأدوار في السينما والتلفزيون، ونجح في تجسيد شخصيات متنوعة، من بينها باراباس في المسلسل الشهير «يسوع الناصري»، والرئيس الأمريكي الأسبق ريتشارد نيكسون في العمل المسرحي «فروست/نيكسون».

ولم يقتصر حضوره على الشاشة، بل امتد إلى خشبة المسرح، حيث شارك في أعمال شكسبير، وتولى أدوارا رئيسية في مسرحيات بارزة، من بينها «الملك لير» و«هاملت»، مؤكدا قدرته على التعامل مع الشخصيات الكلاسيكية المعقدة.

لكن الشخصية التي ارتبط بها اسمه على نطاق واسع كانت المحقق مايك هامر، الذي جسده في سلسلة من الأعمال التلفزيونية والأفلام المقتبسة من روايات الكاتب الأمريكي ميكي سبيلين، وظهر خلالها بصورة المحقق الصارم، صاحب القبعة والمعطف الطويل.

غير أن مسيرة هذا العمل شهدت توقفا في عام 1985، بعدما قضى كيتش ستة أشهر في السجن بإنجلترا، إثر ضبط أكثر من 30 غراما من الكوكايين بحوزته في مطار هيثرو بلندن.

وفي سيرته الذاتية الصادرة عام 2013، تحدث كيتش عن معاناته مع الإدمان، كما اعتبر في مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز» أن واقعة القبض عليه كانت نقطة تحول حاسمة في حياته، قائلا إنها «أنقذت حياته بالفعل».

ومن أبرز محطاته الفنية أيضا تجسيده شخصية الروائي الأمريكي إرنست همنغواي في مسلسل تلفزيوني قصير عُرض عام 1988. وحقق هذا الدور إشادة نقدية، تُرجمت إلى فوزه بجائزة «غولدن غلوب»، إلى جانب ترشيحه لجائزة «إيمي»، بعدما نجح في تقديم شخصية الكاتب الحائز على نوبل، بما تحمله من تناقضات وتعقيدات إنسانية.

برحيله، يطوي كيتش صفحة مسيرة فنية جمعت بين الأدوار البوليسية والشخصيات التاريخية والأدبية، وامتدت من المسرح الكلاسيكي إلى أبرز الأعمال التلفزيونية والسينمائية.