The American actor Stacy Keach has passed away, leaving behind a career that spanned decades, during which he moved between roles of the stern detective and complex historical and literary characters, becoming one of the faces that established its presence in cinema, television, and theater. Keach died on Tuesday at the age of 85 in Poland, after a long struggle with heart disease.

His wife, Polish actress Malgorzata Tomaszy, confirmed the news of his death in a statement to the Hollywood news magazine "Variety," explaining that he passed away after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure.

Tomaszy mourned her husband with heartfelt words, describing him as not just a legendary actor beloved by audiences around the world, but also as her life partner, companion, and the heart of their family.

Throughout his career, Keach portrayed dozens of roles in cinema and television, successfully embodying a variety of characters, including Barabbas in the famous series "Jesus of Nazareth," and former U.S. President Richard Nixon in the play "Frost/Nixon."

His presence was not limited to the screen; it extended to the stage, where he participated in Shakespearean works and took on leading roles in prominent plays, including "King Lear" and "Hamlet," affirming his ability to handle complex classical characters.

However, the character most widely associated with his name was detective Mike Hammer, whom he portrayed in a series of television works and films adapted from the novels of American writer Mickey Spillane, appearing as the stern detective with the hat and long coat.

However, this career saw a halt in 1985, after Keach spent six months in prison in England, following the discovery of over 30 grams of cocaine in his possession at Heathrow Airport in London.

In his autobiography published in 2013, Keach spoke about his struggles with addiction, and in an interview with "Fox News," he considered his arrest a pivotal turning point in his life, saying it "actually saved his life."

Among his notable artistic milestones was his portrayal of American novelist Ernest Hemingway in a miniseries aired in 1988. This role received critical acclaim, which translated into his winning a "Golden Globe" award, along with a nomination for an "Emmy," after he succeeded in presenting the Nobel Prize-winning writer with all his contradictions and human complexities.

With his passing, Keach closes the chapter on an artistic career that combined police roles with historical and literary characters, spanning from classical theater to some of the most prominent television and cinematic works.