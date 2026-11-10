Remittances from Egyptians working abroad recorded new record flows amounting to $38.2 billion during the first nine months of 2026, indicating the continued growth of one of the most important sources of foreign currency for the Egyptian economy.

The Central Bank of Egypt announced on Tuesday that remittances from Egyptians abroad during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026/2027, which extends from July to September 2026, increased by 20.4% year-on-year, reaching approximately $13 billion, compared to $10.8 billion during the same period last year.

The bank clarified that remittances from Egyptians during the period from January to September 2026 amounted to about $38.2 billion, compared to approximately $30.2 billion during the same nine months of 2025, an increase of about $8 billion, with a growth rate of nearly 26.5%.

The figures reveal the continued upward trend in remittances from Egyptians abroad, which have maintained high levels throughout this year; they reached about $29.7 billion during the first seven months of 2026, before rising to $33.9 billion by the end of August, according to previous data from the Central Bank.

This performance is an extension of the significant increase in remittances during the fiscal year 2025/2026, when they recorded approximately $47.3 billion, an increase of 29.6% compared to about $36.5 billion in the previous fiscal year, marking a record level at that time.

These flows hold special importance for the Egyptian economy, as they represent one of the most prominent sources of foreign currency alongside tourism revenues, exports, foreign investment, and the Suez Canal. They also contribute to supporting dollar liquidity within the banking sector and enhancing the country's ability to meet its foreign currency needs.

Part of the improvement in remittances is linked to the return of transactions to official banking channels, following the measures taken by Egypt in March 2024 to unify the exchange rate and shift to a more flexible system, which helped narrow the gap between the official rate and the parallel market, encouraging expatriates to send their savings through banks and official channels instead of the informal market.

The Egyptian authorities continue to work on attracting expatriate remittances to the banking system by facilitating banking services and transfers and expanding products aimed at Egyptians abroad, in an effort to enhance foreign currency resources and benefit from the savings of millions of Egyptians working abroad.