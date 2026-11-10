سجلت تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج تدفقات قياسية جديدة بلغت 38.2 مليار دولار خلال الأشهر التسعة الأولى من عام 2026، في مؤشر على استمرار نمو أحد أهم مصادر النقد الأجنبي للاقتصاد المصري.
وأعلن البنك المركزي المصري، الثلاثاء، ارتفاع تحويلات المصريين بالخارج خلال الربع الأول من السنة المالية 2026/2027، الممتد من يوليو إلى سبتمبر 2026، بنسبة 20.4% على أساس سنوي، لتصل إلى نحو 13 مليار دولار، مقابل 10.8 مليار دولار خلال الفترة نفسها من العام السابق.
وأوضح البنك أن تحويلات المصريين خلال الفترة من يناير إلى سبتمبر 2026 سجلت نحو 38.2 مليار دولار، مقارنة بنحو 30.2 مليار دولار خلال الأشهر التسعة المماثلة من عام 2025، بزيادة تبلغ نحو 8 مليارات دولار، وبنمو يقارب 26.5%.
وتكشف الأرقام عن استمرار المسار التصاعدي لتحويلات المصريين بالخارج، التي واصلت تسجيل مستويات مرتفعة على مدار العام الجاري؛ إذ بلغت نحو 29.7 مليار دولار خلال الأشهر السبعة الأولى من 2026، قبل أن ترتفع إلى 33.9 مليار دولار بنهاية أغسطس، وفقا لبيانات سابقة للبنك المركزي.
ويأتي هذا الأداء امتدادا للزيادة الكبيرة التي شهدتها التحويلات خلال السنة المالية 2025/2026، عندما سجلت نحو 47.3 مليار دولار، بارتفاع 29.6% مقارنة بنحو 36.5 مليار دولار في السنة المالية السابقة، لتسجل مستوى قياسيا آنذاك.
وتكتسب هذه التدفقات أهمية خاصة بالنسبة للاقتصاد المصري، إذ تمثل أحد أبرز مصادر توفير العملات الأجنبية إلى جانب إيرادات السياحة والصادرات والاستثمار الأجنبي وقناة السويس، كما تسهم في دعم السيولة الدولارية داخل القطاع المصرفي وتعزيز قدرة البلاد على تلبية احتياجاتها من النقد الأجنبي.
ويرتبط جانب من التحسن في التحويلات بعودة التعاملات إلى القنوات المصرفية الرسمية، بعد الإجراءات التي اتخذتها مصر في مارس 2024 لتوحيد سعر الصرف والتحول إلى نظام أكثر مرونة، وهو ما ساعد على تقليص الفجوة بين السعر الرسمي والسوق الموازية، وشجع العاملين بالخارج على إرسال مدخراتهم عبر البنوك والقنوات الرسمية بدلا من السوق غير الرسمية.
وتواصل السلطات المصرية العمل على جذب تحويلات المغتربين إلى الجهاز المصرفي، من خلال تسهيل الخدمات المصرفية والتحويلات وتوسيع المنتجات الموجهة للمصريين بالخارج، في مسعى لتعزيز موارد النقد الأجنبي والاستفادة من مدخرات ملايين المصريين العاملين في الخارج.
Remittances from Egyptians working abroad recorded new record flows amounting to $38.2 billion during the first nine months of 2026, indicating the continued growth of one of the most important sources of foreign currency for the Egyptian economy.
The Central Bank of Egypt announced on Tuesday that remittances from Egyptians abroad during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026/2027, which extends from July to September 2026, increased by 20.4% year-on-year, reaching approximately $13 billion, compared to $10.8 billion during the same period last year.
The bank clarified that remittances from Egyptians during the period from January to September 2026 amounted to about $38.2 billion, compared to approximately $30.2 billion during the same nine months of 2025, an increase of about $8 billion, with a growth rate of nearly 26.5%.
The figures reveal the continued upward trend in remittances from Egyptians abroad, which have maintained high levels throughout this year; they reached about $29.7 billion during the first seven months of 2026, before rising to $33.9 billion by the end of August, according to previous data from the Central Bank.
This performance is an extension of the significant increase in remittances during the fiscal year 2025/2026, when they recorded approximately $47.3 billion, an increase of 29.6% compared to about $36.5 billion in the previous fiscal year, marking a record level at that time.
These flows hold special importance for the Egyptian economy, as they represent one of the most prominent sources of foreign currency alongside tourism revenues, exports, foreign investment, and the Suez Canal. They also contribute to supporting dollar liquidity within the banking sector and enhancing the country's ability to meet its foreign currency needs.
Part of the improvement in remittances is linked to the return of transactions to official banking channels, following the measures taken by Egypt in March 2024 to unify the exchange rate and shift to a more flexible system, which helped narrow the gap between the official rate and the parallel market, encouraging expatriates to send their savings through banks and official channels instead of the informal market.
The Egyptian authorities continue to work on attracting expatriate remittances to the banking system by facilitating banking services and transfers and expanding products aimed at Egyptians abroad, in an effort to enhance foreign currency resources and benefit from the savings of millions of Egyptians working abroad.