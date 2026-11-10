سجلت تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج تدفقات قياسية جديدة بلغت 38.2 مليار دولار خلال الأشهر التسعة الأولى من عام 2026، في مؤشر على استمرار نمو أحد أهم مصادر النقد الأجنبي للاقتصاد المصري.

وأعلن البنك المركزي المصري، الثلاثاء، ارتفاع تحويلات المصريين بالخارج خلال الربع الأول من السنة المالية 2026/2027، الممتد من يوليو إلى سبتمبر 2026، بنسبة 20.4% على أساس سنوي، لتصل إلى نحو 13 مليار دولار، مقابل 10.8 مليار دولار خلال الفترة نفسها من العام السابق.

وأوضح البنك أن تحويلات المصريين خلال الفترة من يناير إلى سبتمبر 2026 سجلت نحو 38.2 مليار دولار، مقارنة بنحو 30.2 مليار دولار خلال الأشهر التسعة المماثلة من عام 2025، بزيادة تبلغ نحو 8 مليارات دولار، وبنمو يقارب 26.5%.

وتكشف الأرقام عن استمرار المسار التصاعدي لتحويلات المصريين بالخارج، التي واصلت تسجيل مستويات مرتفعة على مدار العام الجاري؛ إذ بلغت نحو 29.7 مليار دولار خلال الأشهر السبعة الأولى من 2026، قبل أن ترتفع إلى 33.9 مليار دولار بنهاية أغسطس، وفقا لبيانات سابقة للبنك المركزي.

ويأتي هذا الأداء امتدادا للزيادة الكبيرة التي شهدتها التحويلات خلال السنة المالية 2025/2026، عندما سجلت نحو 47.3 مليار دولار، بارتفاع 29.6% مقارنة بنحو 36.5 مليار دولار في السنة المالية السابقة، لتسجل مستوى قياسيا آنذاك.

وتكتسب هذه التدفقات أهمية خاصة بالنسبة للاقتصاد المصري، إذ تمثل أحد أبرز مصادر توفير العملات الأجنبية إلى جانب إيرادات السياحة والصادرات والاستثمار الأجنبي وقناة السويس، كما تسهم في دعم السيولة الدولارية داخل القطاع المصرفي وتعزيز قدرة البلاد على تلبية احتياجاتها من النقد الأجنبي.

ويرتبط جانب من التحسن في التحويلات بعودة التعاملات إلى القنوات المصرفية الرسمية، بعد الإجراءات التي اتخذتها مصر في مارس 2024 لتوحيد سعر الصرف والتحول إلى نظام أكثر مرونة، وهو ما ساعد على تقليص الفجوة بين السعر الرسمي والسوق الموازية، وشجع العاملين بالخارج على إرسال مدخراتهم عبر البنوك والقنوات الرسمية بدلا من السوق غير الرسمية.

وتواصل السلطات المصرية العمل على جذب تحويلات المغتربين إلى الجهاز المصرفي، من خلال تسهيل الخدمات المصرفية والتحويلات وتوسيع المنتجات الموجهة للمصريين بالخارج، في مسعى لتعزيز موارد النقد الأجنبي والاستفادة من مدخرات ملايين المصريين العاملين في الخارج.