في عصر أصبحت فيه تفاصيل الحياة اليومية مكشوفة أمام عدسات الأقمار الصناعية، وجدت القواعد العسكرية الأمريكية نفسها في مرمى نيران من نوع مختلف. وفي تحقيق استقصائي أجرته منظمة بيلينغكات (Bellingcat)، المتخصصة في صحافة المصادر المفتوحة والتحقيقات الاستقصائية الرقمية، كشف التحقيق ثغرة أمنية غير متوقعة سهّلت على الضربات الإيرانية تحديد أهدافها في الشرق الأوسط، مسلطاً الضوء على خطر لم يكن في الحسبان.

في اليسار لقطة شاشة تظهر علامة المقر الرئيسي لمعسكر بوهرينغ على خرائط جوجل، وفي اليمين: المبنى نفسه مدمراً في صورة التقطتها الأقمار الصناعية ونشرتها وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية
مخطط تحديد الموقع الجغرافي باستخدام صورة dvids للتحقق من موقع المقر الرئيسي لشركة Buehring على خرائط جوجل، مما يؤكد دقة علامة الموقع على خرائط جوجل
في اليسار علامة خرائط جوجل تُظهر «صالة ألعاب كامب بوهرينغ الرياضية»، وفي اليمين: مبنى الصالة الرياضية المدمر في صورة التقطتها الأقمار الصناعية ونشرتها وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية

لم تبدأ القصة من اختراق سيبراني معقد أو تجسس تقليدي، بل انطلقت من تطبيقات رسم الخرائط المتاحة للجميع مثل «خرائط قوقل» و«بينج». منصات رقمية بسيطة استخدمها الجنود والزوار سابقاً لتقييم صالات الرياضة، أو مشاركة صور أماكن الإقامة ومحطات الوقود ومرافق الطعام داخل قواعد حساسة مثل «معسكر بوهرينغ»، و«عريفجان»، وقاعدة «العديد»، تحولت دون قصد إلى بنك أهداف دقيق يرسم خريطة الحياة اليومية للجنود بدقة متناهية.

في اليسار تعرض خرائط جوجل صوراً للجزء الداخلي والخارجي للصالة الرياضية، وفي اليمين تشير تقييمات خرائط جوجل إلى أوقات ازدحام الصالة الرياضية (تم إخفاء الأسماء بواسطة Bellingcat).
في اليسار صورة من جوجل تُظهر على ما يبدو منطقة إقامة، وفي اليمين صور لمرفق الطعام، بما في ذلك معلومات عن أوقات الوجبات (تم إخفاء الأسماء بواسطة Bellingcat).
في اليسار والوسط صورتا قمر صناعي ضبابيتان من خرائط جوجل مع تقييم من جوجل (تم تشويش الاسم بواسطة Bellingcat)، وفي اليمين صورة قمر صناعي واضحة من خرائط بينج تُظهر الموقع نفسه.
في اليسار تقييمات جوجل للمطعم (تم إخفاء الأسماء بواسطة بيلينجكات)، وفي اليمين صورة فضائية من جوجل إيرث تُظهر مطعم «إيرمانز أتيك» في المنطقة التي استهدفتها إيران.

وأكد خبراء عسكريون لـ«Bellingcat» أن هذه البيانات المفتوحة قدمت ما يُعرف بـ«نمط الحياة» داخل القواعد، مما ساعد في توجيه الهجمات الصاروخية وبالطائرات المسيرة التي ألحقت أضراراً بأكثر من 20 موقعاً عسكرياً منذ اندلاع الصراع. ومع سقوط ضحايا وإصابات واسعة، يقف البنتاغون اليوم أمام واقع مرير يفرض إعادة النظر في مفهوم الأمن العملياتي والانضباط الرقمي لعناصره، في عالم لم يعد يخفي شيئاً.