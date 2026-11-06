في الوقت الذي تتسارع فيه المساعي والجهود الدبلوماسية لنزع فتيل اندلاع مواجهة عسكرية جديدة بين واشنطن وطهران ، قال نائب أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي باقري كني : إن بلاده تود أن "ترى إجراءات ملموسة من قبل الجانب الأمريكي بأمّ عينها".

وأضاف "عند ملاحظة مثل هذه الإجراءات فقط ستتهيأ الأرضية لفتح فصل جديد"، وفق ما نقلت عنه وسائل إعلام إيرانية، اليوم الجمعة.


وزعم أنه على مدى العام ونصف العام الماضيين، أفشلت واشنطن جميع جولات التفاوض الأربع من خلال انتهاك التزاماتها. واعتبر أنه "من حق إيران ألا تكتفي بالتعهدات الأمريكية المكتوبة قبل الدخول في مرحلة جديدة من الدبلوماسية والمفاوضات".


وكان مسؤول إيراني رفيع أكد أمس أن بلاده أرسلت مقترحا نوويا إلى الولايات المتحدة عبر قطر. لكنه أشار إلى أن مناقشة هذا المقترح لن تتم إلا بعد أن تلبي واشنطن سبعة مطالب إيرانية.


وتطالب إيران برفع العقوبات والإفراج عن أصولها المجمدة في الخارج، ورفع الحصار عن موانئها، فضلا عن إيقاف الحرب على كافة الجبهات، بالإضافة إلى الحصول على تعويضات عن الحرب، وسحب التعزيزات العسكرية الأمريكية من محيطها.


في المقابل، يتمسك الرئيس دونالد ترمب بالحصول على تنازلات في الملف النووي، فضلاً عن فتح مضيق هرمز الحيوي للملاحة العالمية.


وفي تهديد جديد للملاحة في مضيق هرمز، أعلنت وكالة الأمن البحري البريطانية "يو كي إم تي أوأنها تلقت بلاغا عن واقعة على بعد 16 ميلا بحريا شرقي خصب بسلطنة عمان.


وأوضحت في بيان مقتضب على إكس ، الجمع، أن الانفجار وقع قرب سفينة لدى خروجها من مضيق هرمز قبالة سواحل عُمان. فيما أكدت الهيئة البحرية أن طاقم السفينة بخير والناقلة لا تزال تواصل رحلتها.


وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني أعلن اندلاع حريق بناقلتي نفط في هرمز، غداة إعلان طهران أن خمس ناقلات أخرى لقيت المصير نفسه. وقال في بيان "اصطدمت ناقلتا نفط، إحداهما في نطاق شرق مضيق هرمز والأخرى داخل المضيق.