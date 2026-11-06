في الوقت الذي تتسارع فيه المساعي والجهود الدبلوماسية لنزع فتيل اندلاع مواجهة عسكرية جديدة بين واشنطن وطهران ، قال نائب أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي باقري كني : إن بلاده تود أن "ترى إجراءات ملموسة من قبل الجانب الأمريكي بأمّ عينها".
وأضاف "عند ملاحظة مثل هذه الإجراءات فقط ستتهيأ الأرضية لفتح فصل جديد"، وفق ما نقلت عنه وسائل إعلام إيرانية، اليوم الجمعة.
وزعم أنه على مدى العام ونصف العام الماضيين، أفشلت واشنطن جميع جولات التفاوض الأربع من خلال انتهاك التزاماتها. واعتبر أنه "من حق إيران ألا تكتفي بالتعهدات الأمريكية المكتوبة قبل الدخول في مرحلة جديدة من الدبلوماسية والمفاوضات".
وكان مسؤول إيراني رفيع أكد أمس أن بلاده أرسلت مقترحا نوويا إلى الولايات المتحدة عبر قطر. لكنه أشار إلى أن مناقشة هذا المقترح لن تتم إلا بعد أن تلبي واشنطن سبعة مطالب إيرانية.
وتطالب إيران برفع العقوبات والإفراج عن أصولها المجمدة في الخارج، ورفع الحصار عن موانئها، فضلا عن إيقاف الحرب على كافة الجبهات، بالإضافة إلى الحصول على تعويضات عن الحرب، وسحب التعزيزات العسكرية الأمريكية من محيطها.
في المقابل، يتمسك الرئيس دونالد ترمب بالحصول على تنازلات في الملف النووي، فضلاً عن فتح مضيق هرمز الحيوي للملاحة العالمية.
وفي تهديد جديد للملاحة في مضيق هرمز، أعلنت وكالة الأمن البحري البريطانية "يو كي إم تي أوأنها تلقت بلاغا عن واقعة على بعد 16 ميلا بحريا شرقي خصب بسلطنة عمان.
وأوضحت في بيان مقتضب على إكس ، الجمع، أن الانفجار وقع قرب سفينة لدى خروجها من مضيق هرمز قبالة سواحل عُمان. فيما أكدت الهيئة البحرية أن طاقم السفينة بخير والناقلة لا تزال تواصل رحلتها.
وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني أعلن اندلاع حريق بناقلتي نفط في هرمز، غداة إعلان طهران أن خمس ناقلات أخرى لقيت المصير نفسه. وقال في بيان "اصطدمت ناقلتا نفط، إحداهما في نطاق شرق مضيق هرمز والأخرى داخل المضيق.
At a time when diplomatic efforts are accelerating to defuse the potential outbreak of a new military confrontation between Washington and Tehran, Iranian Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani stated that his country wishes to "see tangible actions from the American side with its own eyes."
He added, "Only upon observing such actions will the ground be prepared to open a new chapter," according to Iranian media reports on Friday.
He claimed that over the past year and a half, Washington has thwarted all four rounds of negotiations by violating its commitments. He considered that "it is Iran's right not to be satisfied with written American pledges before entering a new phase of diplomacy and negotiations."
A senior Iranian official confirmed yesterday that his country sent a nuclear proposal to the United States via Qatar. However, he indicated that discussions on this proposal would only take place after Washington meets seven Iranian demands.
Iran is demanding the lifting of sanctions and the release of its frozen assets abroad, the lifting of the blockade on its ports, as well as the cessation of the war on all fronts, in addition to receiving compensation for the war and the withdrawal of American military reinforcements from its vicinity.
In contrast, President Donald Trump insists on obtaining concessions regarding the nuclear file, as well as opening the vital Strait of Hormuz for global navigation.
In a new threat to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the British Maritime Security Agency "UKMTO" announced that it received a report of an incident 16 nautical miles east of Khasab in the Sultanate of Oman.
It clarified in a brief statement on X, on Saturday, that the explosion occurred near a vessel as it was exiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman. The maritime authority confirmed that the crew of the ship is fine and that the tanker continues its journey.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced a fire on two oil tankers in Hormuz, following Tehran's announcement that five other tankers met the same fate. It stated in a statement, "Two oil tankers collided, one in the eastern region of the Strait of Hormuz and the other inside the strait."