At a time when diplomatic efforts are accelerating to defuse the potential outbreak of a new military confrontation between Washington and Tehran, Iranian Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani stated that his country wishes to "see tangible actions from the American side with its own eyes."

He added, "Only upon observing such actions will the ground be prepared to open a new chapter," according to Iranian media reports on Friday.



He claimed that over the past year and a half, Washington has thwarted all four rounds of negotiations by violating its commitments. He considered that "it is Iran's right not to be satisfied with written American pledges before entering a new phase of diplomacy and negotiations."



A senior Iranian official confirmed yesterday that his country sent a nuclear proposal to the United States via Qatar. However, he indicated that discussions on this proposal would only take place after Washington meets seven Iranian demands.



Iran is demanding the lifting of sanctions and the release of its frozen assets abroad, the lifting of the blockade on its ports, as well as the cessation of the war on all fronts, in addition to receiving compensation for the war and the withdrawal of American military reinforcements from its vicinity.



In contrast, President Donald Trump insists on obtaining concessions regarding the nuclear file, as well as opening the vital Strait of Hormuz for global navigation.



In a new threat to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the British Maritime Security Agency "UKMTO" announced that it received a report of an incident 16 nautical miles east of Khasab in the Sultanate of Oman.



It clarified in a brief statement on X, on Saturday, that the explosion occurred near a vessel as it was exiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman. The maritime authority confirmed that the crew of the ship is fine and that the tanker continues its journey.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced a fire on two oil tankers in Hormuz, following Tehran's announcement that five other tankers met the same fate. It stated in a statement, "Two oil tankers collided, one in the eastern region of the Strait of Hormuz and the other inside the strait."