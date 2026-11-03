تستعد مركبة «فوياجر 1» التابعة لوكالة الفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا» لتسجيل محطة تاريخية جديدة في رحلتها التي بدأت قبل أكثر من 49 عامًا، إذ ستصبح في 18 نوفمبر الجاري أول جسم من صنع الإنسان يصل إلى مسافة تعادل يومًا ضوئيًا كاملًا عن الأرض، أي المسافة التي يقطعها الضوء خلال 24 ساعة.

25.9 مليار كيلومتر عن الأرض

وبحسب «ناسا»، ستبلغ المسافة بين «فوياجر 1» والأرض عند الوصول إلى هذه النقطة نحو 25.9 مليار كيلومتر، ما يعادل قرابة 16.1 مليار ميل.

وسيعني بلوغ هذه المسافة أن الإشارة اللاسلكية المرسلة من الأرض بسرعة الضوء ستحتاج إلى نحو 24 ساعة للوصول إلى المركبة، فيما سيستغرق الرد منها 24 ساعة أخرى، لتصبح مدة الاتصال ذهابًا وإيابًا نحو يومين كاملين.

وتؤكد «ناسا» أن «اليوم الضوئي» هنا مقياس للمسافة وليس للزمن الذي أمضته المركبة في رحلتها، إذ يمثل المسافة التي يستطيع الضوء قطعها خلال يوم واحد.

رحلة بدأت عام 1977

وأطلقت «ناسا» المركبة «فوياجر 1» في 5 سبتمبر 1977، في مهمة صُممت أساسًا لدراسة الكواكب الخارجية، قبل أن تتحول رحلتها إلى واحدة من أطول وأبعد المهمات الفضائية في التاريخ.

وحلقت المركبة قرب كوكب المشتري عام 1979، ثم زارت زحل في عام 1980، وقدمت بيانات وصورًا أسهمت في توسيع معرفة العلماء بالكوكبين وأقمارهما وحلقاتهما.

أول مركبة تدخل الفضاء بين النجوم

وفي أغسطس 2012، أصبحت «فوياجر 1» أول مركبة من صنع الإنسان تعبر الغلاف الشمسي وتدخل الفضاء بين النجوم، وهي المنطقة التي تصبح فيها تأثيرات الوسط بين النجمي أقوى من تأثير الرياح الشمسية.

وتواصل المركبة رحلتها بعيدًا عن الأرض بسرعة تقارب 61 ألف كيلومتر في الساعة، فيما لا تزال «ناسا» تتواصل معها عبر شبكة الفضاء العميق.

49 عامًا للوصول إلى يوم ضوئي

وعندما تبلغ المركبة هذه المسافة في 18 نوفمبر، سيكون قد مضى على إطلاقها 49 عامًا وشهران و11 يومًا.

ولا تتوقع «ناسا» أن تشعر المركبة بأي تغير عند عبور هذه النقطة، إذ لا يمثل اليوم الضوئي حدًا ماديًا في الفضاء، لكن أهميته تكمن في إظهار المسافة الهائلة التي قطعتها المركبة وقدرتها على مواصلة العمل بعد قرابة نصف قرن من إطلاقها.

«فوياجر 2» تلحق بها لاحقًا

أما المركبة التوأم «فوياجر 2»، التي انطلقت أيضًا عام 1977 لكنها سلكت مسارًا مختلفًا لزيارة أورانوس ونبتون، فمن المتوقع أن تبلغ مسافة يوم ضوئي عن الأرض في نوفمبر 2035.

وتحمل المركبتان «السجل الذهبي»، وهو قرص يحتوي على صور وأصوات ورسائل من الأرض، صُمم ليكون بمثابة سجل عن الحياة والحضارة البشرية في حال عثرت عليه حضارة أخرى في المستقبل.