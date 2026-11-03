The American space agency NASA's "Voyager 1" spacecraft is preparing to mark a new historic milestone in its journey that began over 49 years ago, as it will become on November 18 the first human-made object to reach a distance equivalent to a full light day from Earth, which is the distance light travels in 24 hours.

25.9 billion kilometers from Earth

According to NASA, the distance between "Voyager 1" and Earth when it reaches this point will be about 25.9 billion kilometers, equivalent to approximately 16.1 billion miles.

This distance means that the radio signal sent from Earth at the speed of light will take about 24 hours to reach the spacecraft, while it will take another 24 hours for a response to return, making the total communication time about two full days.

NASA emphasizes that the "light day" here is a measure of distance, not the time the spacecraft has spent on its journey, as it represents the distance that light can travel in one day.

A journey that began in 1977

NASA launched the "Voyager 1" spacecraft on September 5, 1977, on a mission primarily designed to study the outer planets, before its journey turned into one of the longest and farthest space missions in history.

The spacecraft flew close to Jupiter in 1979, then visited Saturn in 1980, providing data and images that contributed to expanding scientists' knowledge of the two planets and their moons and rings.

The first spacecraft to enter interstellar space

In August 2012, "Voyager 1" became the first human-made spacecraft to cross the heliosphere and enter interstellar space, the region where the effects of the interstellar medium become stronger than the effects of solar winds.

The spacecraft continues its journey away from Earth at a speed of nearly 61,000 kilometers per hour, while NASA still communicates with it through the deep space network.

49 years to reach a light day

When the spacecraft reaches this distance on November 18, it will have been 49 years, 2 months, and 11 days since its launch.

NASA does not expect the spacecraft to feel any change upon crossing this point, as the light day does not represent a physical boundary in space, but its significance lies in demonstrating the vast distance the spacecraft has traveled and its ability to continue functioning after nearly half a century since its launch.

"Voyager 2" will follow later

The twin spacecraft "Voyager 2," which also launched in 1977 but took a different path to visit Uranus and Neptune, is expected to reach a light day distance from Earth in November 2035.

Both spacecraft carry the "golden record," a disc containing images, sounds, and messages from Earth, designed to serve as a record of life and human civilization in case it is found by another civilization in the future.