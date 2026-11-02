Sources from "Okaz" have learned that the management of Al-Ahli Club has become convinced of the necessity to terminate the contractual relationship with Dutch coach Marino Pusic, in light of the dissatisfaction with the team's performance and results in recent times. However, the penalty clause in the coach's contract, amounting to 7.5 million euros per season, which extends until the end of the next season, represents the main obstacle to making a decision on his dismissal.



Sources revealed that the conviction within the Al-Ahli management is leaning towards making a change in the coaching staff, especially after the heavy loss against Al-Shabab by six goals to one, which was accompanied by widespread criticism of the team's performance levels, amid increasing demands for intervention to correct its course before the situation worsens.



The sources clarified that the management is facing a financial challenge regarding the cost of terminating the contract, which hinders the resolution of the matter despite the dissatisfaction with the coach's continuation, at a time when public pressure is mounting for urgent decisions to restore the team's technical balance.



These developments place the Al-Ahli management in a position to decisively address the coaching staff issue, as any decision to terminate the coach's contract is linked to the financial repercussions of its termination, and what that requires in contractual adjustments to allow for a technical change. Pusic's future remains tied to the management's ability to reach an agreement that ends the contractual relationship or to proceed with his continuation until the end of his contract.



The Al-Ahli community is awaiting the management's final stance on Pusic's future, amid questions about the coach's continuation despite the decline in performance and results, and whether the management will succeed in reaching a financial settlement that allows for the termination of the contractual relationship, or if the penalty clause will keep the coach at the helm of the technical staff during the upcoming phase.