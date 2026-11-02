علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن إدارة النادي الأهلي باتت مقتنعة بضرورة إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية مع المدرب الهولندي مارينو بوسيتش، في ظل حالة عدم الرضا عن العمل الفني والنتائج التي يقدمها الفريق خلال الفترة الأخيرة، إلا أن الشرط الجزائي في عقد المدرب، البالغ 7.5 مليون يورو عن الموسم الواحد، والذي يمتد حتى نهاية الموسم القادم، يمثل العائق الأبرز أمام اتخاذ قرار الإقالة.


وكشفت المصادر أن القناعة داخل الإدارة الأهلاوية تتجه نحو إحداث تغيير في الجهاز الفني، خصوصاً بعد الخسارة الثقيلة أمام الشباب بستة أهداف مقابل هدف، وما صاحبها من انتقادات واسعة للمستويات الفنية التي ظهر بها الفريق، وسط مطالبات متزايدة بضرورة التدخل لتصحيح مساره قبل تفاقم الأوضاع.


وأوضحت المصادر أن الإدارة تواجه تحدياً مالياً يتعلق بتكلفة فسخ العقد، الأمر الذي يعطل حسم الملف رغم عدم القناعة باستمرار المدرب، في وقت تتزايد فيه الضغوط الجماهيرية المطالبة باتخاذ قرارات عاجلة تعيد للفريق توازنه الفني.


وتضع هذه التطورات إدارة الأهلي أمام تحدي حسم ملف الجهاز الفني، في ظل ارتباط أي قرار بإنهاء عقد المدرب بالتبعات المالية المترتبة على فسخه، وما يتطلبه ذلك من معالجة تعاقدية تتيح إجراء التغيير الفني، ويظل مستقبل بوسيتش مرتبطاً بقدرة الإدارة على التوصل إلى صيغة تنهي الارتباط التعاقدي، أو المضي في استمراره حتى نهاية عقده.


ويترقب الشارع الأهلاوي موقف الإدارة النهائي من مستقبل بوسيتش، وسط تساؤلات بشأن استمرار المدرب رغم تراجع الأداء والنتائج، وما إذا كانت الإدارة ستنجح في التوصل إلى تسوية مالية تتيح إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية، أم أن الشرط الجزائي سيبقي المدرب على رأس الجهاز الفني خلال المرحلة القادمة.