خرج أربعة متطوعين من منشأة تابعة لوكالة الفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا» في مركز جونسون للفضاء بمدينة هيوستن، بعد قضائهم 378 يومًا في عزلة ضمن تجربة تحاكي الحياة على سطح المريخ، بهدف دراسة قدرة البشر على التعامل مع ظروف المهمات الفضائية الطويلة والتحديات التي قد تواجه رواد الفضاء مستقبلًا.

أكثر من عام داخل بيئة معزولة

بدأت المهمة الثانية ضمن برنامج «CHAPEA» في 19 أكتوبر 2025، عندما دخل أفراد الفريق منشأة «Mars Dune Alpha» المطبوعة بتقنية ثلاثية الأبعاد، قبل أن يخرجوا منها في 31 أكتوبر 2026 للمرة الأولى منذ أكثر من عام.

وضم الفريق روس إلدر قائد المهمة، وإلين إليس المسؤولة الطبية، وماثيو مونتغومري المسؤول العلمي، وجيمس سبايسر مهندس الطيران.

وتبلغ مساحة المنشأة نحو 1700 قدم مربعة، أي ما يقارب 158 مترًا مربعًا، وصُممت لمحاكاة مقر إقامة فريق بشري على المريخ، مع مناطق خاصة للنوم والعمل والطعام والرعاية الطبية، إضافة إلى مساحة تحاكي سطح الكوكب الأحمر لتنفيذ أنشطة خارجية مشابهة لما قد يقوم به رواد الفضاء.

زراعة وصيانة ومهمات على «سطح المريخ»

وخلال فترة العزلة، نفذ أعضاء الفريق مجموعة واسعة من المهمات، شملت زراعة النباتات والمحافظة على المحاصيل، وإجراء تجارب علمية، وصيانة أنظمة المنشأة، وممارسة التمارين الرياضية، وتنفيذ أنشطة خارجية بملابس خاصة تحاكي السير والعمل على سطح المريخ.

كما تدرب الفريق على التعامل مع محدودية الغذاء والموارد والمعدات، وهي تحديات تتوقع «ناسا» أن تكون جزءًا أساسيًا من أي مهمة بشرية طويلة إلى المريخ.

تأخير في الاتصال وعزلة عن العالم

ولم تقتصر التجربة على البقاء داخل المنشأة، إذ فرضت «ناسا» تأخيرًا متعمدًا في الاتصالات لمحاكاة المسافة الكبيرة بين الأرض والمريخ، والتي يمكن أن تجعل الرسائل تستغرق نحو 22 دقيقة للوصول في اتجاه واحد.

وخضع الفريق أيضًا لفترة تحاكي انقطاع الاتصال بالأرض لنحو أسبوعين، اضطر خلالها أفراده إلى الاعتماد بدرجة أكبر على أنفسهم والإجراءات المخطط لها مسبقًا لإنجاز أعمالهم والتعامل مع أي مشكلات.

وخلال المهمة لم يكن أفراد الفريق يتواصلون مع عائلاتهم بالطريقة المعتادة، إذ جرى الاتصال عبر البريد الإلكتروني مع تأخير يحاكي ظروف التواصل بين الأرض والمريخ.

دراسة تأثير العزلة على البشر

وتركز التجربة على جمع بيانات حول الصحة الجسدية والنفسية والأداء البشري خلال المهمات الطويلة، بما يساعد العلماء على معرفة تأثير العزلة والضغط ومحدودية الموارد في قدرة أفراد الطاقم على العمل واتخاذ القرارات والتعاون.

كما تدرس «ناسا» كيفية تنظيم وقت الطاقم، وكميات الغذاء المطلوبة، والتمارين الرياضية المناسبة، والدعم الطبي والنفسي الذي قد يحتاج إليه رواد الفضاء عند وجودهم على مسافات بعيدة عن الأرض.

أسبوعان من الفحوص بعد الخروج

وبعد انتهاء العزلة، بدأ أفراد الفريق مرحلة جديدة تشمل نحو أسبوعين من التقييمات الطبية والعلمية وجلسات الاستجواب مع الباحثين، بهدف مقارنة حالتهم قبل المهمة وبعدها وتحليل البيانات التي جُمعت طوال الـ378 يومًا.

وتعد هذه ثاني مهمة طويلة ضمن برنامج «CHAPEA»، بعدما أنهى فريق آخر تجربة مماثلة استمرت 378 يومًا في يوليو 2024.

وتأمل «ناسا» أن تساعد نتائج التجربتين في تطوير مساكن وأنظمة غذاء ورعاية صحية ودعم نفسي تناسب المهمات البشرية الطويلة، سواء ضمن خطط استكشاف القمر أو في التحضير لإرسال البشر مستقبلًا إلى المريخ.