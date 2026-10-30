سقط الحارس الذي أُسندت إليه مهمة حماية المال العام في قبضة العدالة الصينية، حيث أصدر القضاء حكماً صادماً بالإعدام مع وقف التنفيذ بحق وانغ هوي مين، المسؤول الكبير السابق عن مكافحة الفساد في هيئة تنظيم الأوراق المالية، بعد كشف تورطه في تلقي رشاوى خيالية ناهزت 65.4 مليون دولار (أكثر من 436 مليون يوان).

وتكشفت خفايا السقوط المدوي بعدما أثبتت التحقيقات أن المسؤول البالغ من العمر 67 عاماً تحول إلى غطاء لحماية الفاسدين، إذ استغل مناصبه القيادية ومركزه الرقابي الحساس لقرابة ثلاثة عقود متواصلة لتسهيل صفقات تجارية مشبوهة وتمرير عمليات جمع أموال لشركات وأفراد مقابل عمولات ضخمة تدفقت إلى حساباته.

وفي تفاصيل الحكم الذي زلزل الأوساط المالية، منح القضاء الصيني مهلة عامين لتجميد تنفيذ عقوبة الإعدام بحق المسؤول المدان، وهي ثغرة قانونية تتيح تحويل العقوبة تلقائياً إلى السجن المؤبد مدى الحياة، بشرط عدم ارتكابه أي مخالفات أو جرائم جديدة خلال فترة الاختبار.

ويشكل هذا القرار القضائي المشدد ضربة موجعة لشبكات المصالح داخل أجهزة الرقابة الرسمية في بكين، حيث يسعى النظام القضائي لمنع أي اختراق للهياكل المكلفة بمكافحة الجرائم الاقتصادية، وإرسال رسالة حازمة مفادها أن استغلال السلطة لن يحمي صاحبه من منصة الإعدام.