The guard assigned the task of protecting public funds has fallen into the grip of Chinese justice, as the judiciary issued a shocking ruling of death with a suspended sentence against Wang Hui Min, the former senior official in charge of combating corruption at the Securities Regulatory Commission, after revealing his involvement in receiving extravagant bribes amounting to 65.4 million dollars (more than 436 million yuan).

The details of this dramatic fall emerged after investigations proved that the 67-year-old official had become a cover for protecting the corrupt, as he exploited his leadership positions and sensitive supervisory role for nearly three continuous decades to facilitate suspicious business deals and pass fundraising operations for companies and individuals in exchange for huge commissions that flowed into his accounts.

In the details of the ruling that shook the financial circles, the Chinese judiciary granted a two-year grace period to freeze the execution of the death penalty against the convicted official, which is a legal loophole that allows the sentence to be automatically converted to life imprisonment, provided he does not commit any new violations or crimes during the probation period.

This strict judicial decision represents a painful blow to the networks of interests within the official oversight bodies in Beijing, as the judicial system seeks to prevent any breaches of the structures tasked with combating economic crimes, and to send a firm message that the abuse of power will not protect its owner from the execution platform.