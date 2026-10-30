هز انفجار قوي مصنعاً للذخيرة في مدينة غرناطة جنوبي إسبانيا، صباح الجمعة، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين السكان الذين شعروا بالانفجار على مسافات بعيدة، فيما أسفر الحادث عن إصابة عدد من العمال واستنفار واسع لأجهزة الطوارئ.

ووقع الانفجار قبيل الساعة التاسعة صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي، داخل مصنع الذخيرة الواقع في منطقة «إل فارغيه» بمدينة غرناطة، وتحديداً في منطقة مخصصة لحرق البارود والمواد المرتبطة بالذخائر، وفق المعلومات الأولية التي أوردتها وسائل إعلام إسبانية.

وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الإسبانية «إفي» بإصابة ثلاثة عمال بجروح طفيفة، نتيجة تعرضهم لمشكلات سمعية ناجمة عن قوة الانفجار، حيث جرى تقديم الإسعافات الأولية لهم قبل نقلهم إلى مستشفى «فيرخن دي لاس نييفيس» في غرناطة لإجراء الفحوص الطبية اللازمة.

وأثار دوي الانفجار حالة من الارتباك في المدينة والمناطق المحيطة بها، إذ وصف سكان محليون صوت الانفجار بأنه يشبه هزة أرضية قوية، فيما شوهدت سحابة كثيفة من الدخان تتصاعد من موقع المصنع، ووصل تأثير الانفجار إلى عدد من البلدات المجاورة.

واستنفرت السلطات الإسبانية فرق الإطفاء والشرطة والإسعاف، كما دفعت الشرطة الوطنية بوحدات متخصصة في التعامل مع المتفجرات والأدلة الجنائية، إلى جانب الحرس المدني والشرطة المحلية، لتأمين الموقع والتحقيق في ملابسات الحادث.

وذكرت تقارير إعلامية أن الانفجار وقع في منطقة «المحرق» داخل المصنع، وهي منطقة مخصصة لإجراء عمليات تتعلق بالمواد المتفجرة والبارود، فيما لا تزال الأسباب الفنية المباشرة للحادث قيد التحقيق.

وفي سياق متصل، نقلت تقارير محلية عن ممثل نقابي أن الانفجار ربما وقع خلال إجراء اختبار للجودة على أحد المقذوفات، مشيراً إلى أن المنطقة التي شهدت الحادث تخضع لإجراءات عزل واحتياطات أمنية، وأن العاملين ينفذون مثل هذه العمليات من مسافات آمنة وباستخدام حواجز واقية، دون أن يعني ذلك حسم السبب النهائي للانفجار.

وتأتي الواقعة بعد نحو أسبوعين من حادث آخر مرتبط بالمصنع نفسه، عندما سقطت أجزاء من حمولة شاحنة كانت تنقل قنابل هاون ومواد متفجرة على الطريق في محيط منطقة «إل فارغيه» يوم 13 أكتوبر الجاري، ما استدعى تدخل فرق متخصصة في إبطال المتفجرات وإغلاق الطريق مؤقتاً، قبل إعادة فتحه دون تسجيل إصابات.

وتُعد منشأة «إل فارغيه» من المصانع الصناعية العريقة في غرناطة، وترتبط أنشطتها بإنتاج الذخائر والبارود والمواد المستخدمة في الصناعات الدفاعية، ما يجعلها من المنشآت ذات الطبيعة الحساسة التي تخضع لمتطلبات خاصة تتعلق بالتخزين والتصنيع وإجراءات السلامة.

ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لتحديد الملابسات الدقيقة للانفجار، فيما لم تعلن السلطات الإسبانية حتى الآن نتائج نهائية بشأن أسبابه أو حجم الأضرار التي لحقت بالمنشأة.