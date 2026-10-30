A powerful explosion shook an ammunition factory in Granada, southern Spain, on Friday morning, causing panic among residents who felt the blast from a distance, resulting in injuries to several workers and a wide mobilization of emergency services.

The explosion occurred just before 9 AM local time, inside the ammunition factory located in the "El Faraje" area of Granada, specifically in a section designated for burning gunpowder and materials related to munitions, according to initial information reported by Spanish media.

The Spanish news agency "Efe" reported that three workers sustained minor injuries due to hearing problems caused by the force of the explosion, and they received first aid before being transferred to "Virgen de las Nieves" hospital in Granada for necessary medical examinations.

The sound of the explosion caused confusion in the city and surrounding areas, with local residents describing the noise as resembling a strong earthquake. A thick cloud of smoke was seen rising from the factory site, and the impact of the explosion reached several nearby towns.

Spanish authorities mobilized firefighting teams, police, and ambulances, and the national police deployed specialized units for dealing with explosives and forensic evidence, alongside the Civil Guard and local police, to secure the site and investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Media reports indicated that the explosion occurred in the "burning" area within the factory, which is designated for operations related to explosive materials and gunpowder, while the direct technical causes of the incident are still under investigation.

In related news, local reports quoted a union representative stating that the explosion may have occurred during a quality test on one of the projectiles, noting that the area where the incident took place is subject to isolation procedures and security precautions, and that workers carry out such operations from safe distances using protective barriers, although this does not determine the final cause of the explosion.

This incident comes about two weeks after another related incident at the same factory, when parts of a truck's load carrying mortar bombs and explosive materials fell onto the road in the vicinity of "El Faraje" on October 13, prompting the intervention of specialized bomb disposal teams and the temporary closure of the road, which was reopened without any reported injuries.

The "El Faraje" facility is one of the historic industrial plants in Granada, and its activities are linked to the production of munitions, gunpowder, and materials used in defense industries, making it one of the sensitive facilities that are subject to special requirements regarding storage, manufacturing, and safety procedures.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the precise circumstances of the explosion, while Spanish authorities have not yet announced any final results regarding its causes or the extent of the damage to the facility.