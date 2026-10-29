في واحدةٍ من أضخم الضربات الموجهة لشبكات الفساد السياسي في قطاع الطاقة، أصدرت محكمة النزاهة العراقية حكماً قضائياً نادراً بسجن رئيس تحالف «عزم» السياسي والنائب البرلماني مثنى السامرائي لمدة ست سنوات، مع إلزامه بإعادة مبلغٍ ضخمٍ يناهز 30 مليار دينار عراقي (نحو 20 مليون دولار) استولى عليها عبر صفقاتٍ غير مشروعةٍ.

وكشفت تحقيقاتٌ مكثفةٌ قادتها هيئة النزاهة الاتحادية مخططاً محكماً، استغل فيه البرلماني النافذ صلاحياته في الرقابة النيابية للتحكم في مفاصل المشتريات والعقود العامة داخل شركتي مصافي الشمال والجنوب المملوكتين للدولة.

وأظهرت الوثائق أن رئيس الكتلة السياسية عمل على توجيه المناقصات وصرف المستحقات المالية بشكلٍ مباشرٍ لصالح حلفائه والمقربين منه، مستعيناً بأربع شركاتٍ خاصةٍ استخدمها كستارٍ لتمرير الصفقات وتحويل الأموال لحسابه الخاص.

وجاء هذا الحكم الرادع بعد عمليةٍ أمنيةٍ نوعيةٍ أطاحت بالمتهم متلبساً برفقة وكيل وزارة النفط السابق، لترسخ المحكمة قرارها بإلزامه بدفع كامل المستحقات المالية المنهوبة، معلنةً إنهاء إمبراطوريةِ نفوذٍ سياسيةٍ بُنيت على حساب ثروات العراق.