In one of the largest blows directed at political corruption networks in the energy sector, the Iraqi Integrity Court issued a rare judicial ruling sentencing the head of the "Azm" political alliance and parliament member, Muthana Al-Samarrai, to six years in prison, while obligating him to return a massive amount nearing 30 billion Iraqi dinars (about 20 million dollars) that he had seized through illicit deals.

Intensive investigations led by the Federal Integrity Commission revealed a well-organized scheme, in which the influential parliamentarian exploited his oversight powers to control the procurement and public contracts within the state-owned North and South Refineries.

Documents showed that the head of the political bloc directed tenders and disbursed financial entitlements directly in favor of his allies and close associates, utilizing four private companies as a facade to pass deals and transfer funds to his personal account.

This deterrent ruling came after a qualitative security operation that caught the accused in the act alongside the former Deputy Minister of Oil, solidifying the court's decision to obligate him to pay back all the embezzled financial entitlements, announcing the end of a political influence empire built at the expense of Iraq's wealth.