ضرب زلزال بقوة 4.6 درجات اليوم (الخميس) قبالة السواحل الجنوبية للبيرو، فيما أكدت السلطات عدم تسجيل أضرار مادية أو خسائر بشرية جراء الهزة.
وأفاد المركز الوطني لرصد الزلازل التابع للمعهد الجيوفيزيائي في بيرو بأن الزلزال وقع عند الساعة 7:04 صباحًا بالتوقيت المحلي، وحدد مركزه على بعد 43 كيلومترًا جنوب غرب منطقة سان خوان دي ماركونا في مقاطعة ناسكا بإقليم إيكا.
وبلغ عمق الزلزال نحو 26 كيلومترًا، فيما سجلت شدته الدرجة الثالثة على مقياس «ميركالي» في سان خوان دي ماركونا، ما يعني أنه كان محسوسًا لدى السكان دون أن يتسبب بأضرار كبيرة.
لا تحذيرات من تسونامي
وأكدت مديرية الهيدروغرافيا والملاحة التابعة للبحرية البيروفية أن الزلزال لم يولد خطر حدوث أمواج مد عاتية «تسونامي» على سواحل البلاد.
كما لم تبلغ السلطات المحلية عن وقوع إصابات أو خسائر مادية، فيما واصلت فرق الدفاع المدني متابعة الأوضاع في المناطق القريبة من مركز الهزة.
وجاء الزلزال بعد ساعات من هزة أخرى بالقوة نفسها بلغت 4.6 درجات ضربت منطقة أوكايالي شرقي بيرو عند الساعة 3:17 فجرًا، وكان مركزها على بعد 27 كيلومترًا جنوب شرق مدينة بوكالبا وعلى عمق 125 كيلومترًا، دون تسجيل أضرار أو إصابات.
وتقع بيرو ضمن نطاق «حزام النار» في المحيط الهادئ، وهو من أكثر مناطق العالم نشاطًا زلزاليًا نتيجة حركة الصفائح التكتونية.
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck today (Thursday) off the southern coast of Peru, with authorities confirming no material damage or human casualties resulting from the tremor.
The National Earthquake Monitoring Center of the Geophysical Institute of Peru reported that the earthquake occurred at 7:04 AM local time, with its epicenter located 43 kilometers southwest of the San Juan de Marcona area in the Nasca province of the Ica region.
The earthquake had a depth of about 26 kilometers, while its intensity was recorded as level three on the "Mercalli" scale in San Juan de Marcona, indicating that it was felt by residents without causing significant damage.
No tsunami warnings
The Hydrography and Navigation Directorate of the Peruvian Navy confirmed that the earthquake did not pose a risk of generating tsunami waves along the country's coasts.
Local authorities also reported no injuries or material losses, while civil defense teams continued to monitor the situation in areas near the epicenter of the tremor.
The earthquake followed another tremor of the same magnitude of 4.6 that struck the Ucayali region in eastern Peru at 3:17 AM, with its epicenter located 27 kilometers southeast of the city of Pucallpa and at a depth of 125 kilometers, without any reported damage or injuries.
Peru is located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean, one of the most seismically active regions in the world due to tectonic plate movements.