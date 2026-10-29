A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck today (Thursday) off the southern coast of Peru, with authorities confirming no material damage or human casualties resulting from the tremor.

The National Earthquake Monitoring Center of the Geophysical Institute of Peru reported that the earthquake occurred at 7:04 AM local time, with its epicenter located 43 kilometers southwest of the San Juan de Marcona area in the Nasca province of the Ica region.

The earthquake had a depth of about 26 kilometers, while its intensity was recorded as level three on the "Mercalli" scale in San Juan de Marcona, indicating that it was felt by residents without causing significant damage.

No tsunami warnings

The Hydrography and Navigation Directorate of the Peruvian Navy confirmed that the earthquake did not pose a risk of generating tsunami waves along the country's coasts.

Local authorities also reported no injuries or material losses, while civil defense teams continued to monitor the situation in areas near the epicenter of the tremor.



The earthquake followed another tremor of the same magnitude of 4.6 that struck the Ucayali region in eastern Peru at 3:17 AM, with its epicenter located 27 kilometers southeast of the city of Pucallpa and at a depth of 125 kilometers, without any reported damage or injuries.

Peru is located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean, one of the most seismically active regions in the world due to tectonic plate movements.