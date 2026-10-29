ضرب زلزال بقوة 4.6 درجات اليوم (الخميس) قبالة السواحل الجنوبية للبيرو، فيما أكدت السلطات عدم تسجيل أضرار مادية أو خسائر بشرية جراء الهزة.
وأفاد المركز الوطني لرصد الزلازل التابع للمعهد الجيوفيزيائي في بيرو بأن الزلزال وقع عند الساعة 7:04 صباحًا بالتوقيت المحلي، وحدد مركزه على بعد 43 كيلومترًا جنوب غرب منطقة سان خوان دي ماركونا في مقاطعة ناسكا بإقليم إيكا.

وبلغ عمق الزلزال نحو 26 كيلومترًا، فيما سجلت شدته الدرجة الثالثة على مقياس «ميركالي» في سان خوان دي ماركونا، ما يعني أنه كان محسوسًا لدى السكان دون أن يتسبب بأضرار كبيرة.

لا تحذيرات من تسونامي

وأكدت مديرية الهيدروغرافيا والملاحة التابعة للبحرية البيروفية أن الزلزال لم يولد خطر حدوث أمواج مد عاتية «تسونامي» على سواحل البلاد.

كما لم تبلغ السلطات المحلية عن وقوع إصابات أو خسائر مادية، فيما واصلت فرق الدفاع المدني متابعة الأوضاع في المناطق القريبة من مركز الهزة.

وجاء الزلزال بعد ساعات من هزة أخرى بالقوة نفسها بلغت 4.6 درجات ضربت منطقة أوكايالي شرقي بيرو عند الساعة 3:17 فجرًا، وكان مركزها على بعد 27 كيلومترًا جنوب شرق مدينة بوكالبا وعلى عمق 125 كيلومترًا، دون تسجيل أضرار أو إصابات.

وتقع بيرو ضمن نطاق «حزام النار» في المحيط الهادئ، وهو من أكثر مناطق العالم نشاطًا زلزاليًا نتيجة حركة الصفائح التكتونية.