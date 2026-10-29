The local authority in the Yemeni governorate of Taiz has called for an urgent technical investigation into field reports regarding the use of suspected internationally banned toxic munitions by the Houthi terrorist militia in several fronts of the governorate, the latest of which were the fronts of Al-Aqroud and Kahlān.

The local authority clarified that it has received reports of similar previous incidents, during which civilians and members of the popular resistance experienced cases of suffocation, some of which were accompanied by loss of consciousness, necessitating specialized examinations and investigations to verify the causes of these symptoms and their relation to the substances emitted from the munitions used.

Calls for a Technical Investigation and Documentation of Injuries

The local authority emphasized the need for the relevant state agencies to conduct an urgent technical investigation to determine the nature of the suspected materials used, document the incidents, injuries, testimonies, and medical reports, and reveal any health effects associated with them.

It also called on the United Nations and relevant international bodies to support the investigation efforts, which would contribute to uncovering the circumstances of these incidents and holding accountable those responsible for any proven use of internationally banned materials.

Warning Against the Use of Banned Weapons

The local authority held the Houthi terrorist militia responsible for its attacks and the resulting threats to the lives and safety of civilians, warning against the continued escalation or resorting to the use of banned weapons.

It affirmed that any violations proven by the investigations will be subject to follow-up and prosecution through the relevant legal mechanisms.

It stressed that the armed forces and security agencies will take the necessary measures to deter these attacks and protect civilians, in accordance with their duties and obligations under international humanitarian law.

The local authority confirmed that the Houthi militia will not be able to achieve battlefield gains by using banned munitions or change the reality by terrorizing the population and endangering their lives.