دعت السلطة المحلية بمحافظة تعز اليمنية إلى فتح تحقيقاً فنياً عاجلاً في بلاغات ميدانية بشأن استخدام مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية قذائف يُشتبه باحتوائها على مواد سامة محرّمة دولياً، في عدد من جبهات المحافظة، كان آخرها جبهتا الأقروض وكحلان.

وأوضحت السلطة المحلية أنها تلقت بلاغات عن وقائع مماثلة سابقة، تعرض خلالها مدنيون وأفراد من المقاومة الشعبية لحالات اختناق، صاحب بعضها فقداناً للوعي، ما يستدعي إجراء فحوصاً وتحقيقاتٍ متخصصةً للتحقق من أسباب هذه الأعراض، ومدى ارتباطها بالمواد المنبعثة من القذائف المستخدمة.

مطالب بتحقيق فني وتوثيق الإصابات

وشددت السلطة المحلية على ضرورة مباشرة الجهات المختصة في الدولة تحقيقاً فنياً عاجلاً لتحديد طبيعة المواد المشتبه باستخدامها، وتوثيق الوقائع والإصابات والشهادات والتقارير الطبية، والكشف عن أي آثار صحية مرتبطة بها.

كما دعت الأمم المتحدة والجهات الدولية المعنية إلى دعم جهود التحقيق، بما يسهم في كشف ملابسات هذه الوقائع، ومساءلة المسؤولين عن أي استخدام يثبت لمواد محظورة دولياً.

تحذير من استخدام وسائل قتالية محظورة

وحمّلت السلطة المحلية مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية مسؤولية اعتداءاتها وما ينجم عنها من تهديداً لحياة المدنيين وسلامتهم، محذرةً من استمرار التصعيد أو اللجوء إلى استخدام وسائل قتالية محظورة.

وأكدت أن أي انتهاكات تثبتها التحقيقات ستخضع للمتابعة والملاحقة عبر الآليات القانونية المختصة.

وشددت على أن القوات المسلحة والأجهزة الأمنية ستتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة لردع هذه الاعتداءات وحماية المدنيين، وفقاً لواجباتها والتزاماتها بموجب القانون الدولي الإنساني.

وأكدت السلطة المحلية أن المليشيا الحوثية لن تتمكن من تحقيق مكاسب ميدانية باستخدام القذائف المحظورة، أو تغيير الواقع من خلال ترويع السكان وتعريض حياتهم للخطر.