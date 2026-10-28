كشف موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي أن خطط الضربات العسكرية المحتملة على إيران قد تشمل قيادات في النظام ومنشآت للطاقة والبرنامج النووي والبنية التحتية، في وقت تتواصل فيه التحركات الدبلوماسية لاستئناف المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران وتجنب تجدد المواجهة.

ونقل الموقع عن مسؤولين أمريكيين وإسرائيليين ومصادر إقليمية أن السيناريو العسكري المطروح قد يتضمن حملة جوية واسعة تستمر نحو أسبوع، إذا أخفقت الجهود الدبلوماسية في التوصل إلى تفاهم يمهد لاستئناف المفاوضات ويحول دون العودة إلى القتال.

تنسيق عسكري أمريكي إسرائيلي

وفي مؤشر على الاستعدادات العسكرية، أشار «أكسيوس» إلى أن رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي إيال زامير بحث، الاثنين، مع قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم» الأدميرال براد كوبر، الاستعدادات المرتبطة بهجمات محتملة على إيران.

ولم يفد التقرير بصدور قرار نهائي بشن الضربات أو تحديد موعد لتنفيذها، لكنه أشار إلى احتمال تصاعد فرص استئناف العمليات العسكرية بعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي الأمريكية المقررة في 3 نوفمبر، إذا لم تنجح الوساطات في تحقيق تقدم بين الجانبين.

وفي مقابل التحركات العسكرية، تستمر جهود الوساطة لاستئناف المفاوضات، سعياً إلى إيجاد صيغة تتيح العودة إلى المحادثات النووية وتجنب موجة جديدة من الضربات قد توسع نطاق المواجهة في المنطقة.

وتشمل المقترحات المطروحة، وفقاً للمصادر التي نقل عنها الموقع، السماح لمفتشي الأمم المتحدة بزيارة المنشآت النووية الإيرانية التي تعرضت للقصف، مقابل تخفيف بعض العقوبات الأمريكية، بما يتيح لواشنطن الحصول على ضمانات بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني، ويمنح طهران متنفساً اقتصادياً.

اليورانيوم والعقوبات يُعقِّدان التفاهم

ولا تزال الخلافات قائمة بين الطرفين، خصوصاً بشأن مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب؛ إذ تطالب واشنطن بتنازلات تتعلق بالبرنامج النووي، فيما تسعى طهران إلى رفع الضغوط الأمريكية، بما في ذلك الحصار البحري والإفراج عن أموالها المجمدة، وفق ما أورده «أكسيوس».

وتأتي هذه التحركات في ظل تداعيات المواجهة العسكرية السابقة بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى، التي شهدت استهداف منشآت نووية وعسكرية إيرانية، وردوداً إيرانية وهجمات طالت مصالح وقواعد أمريكية في المنطقة.

وتزيد احتمالات استهداف منشآت الطاقة من مخاطر التصعيد، في ظل ما قد يترتب على ذلك من تداعيات على الاقتصاد الإيراني وأسواق النفط وأمن الملاحة، فيما قد يؤدي استهداف قيادات إيرانية إلى ردود انتقامية جديدة، بما يعقد الجهود الرامية إلى احتواء المواجهة.