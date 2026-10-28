The American website "Axios" revealed that potential military strike plans against Iran may include targeting leaders of the regime, energy facilities, the nuclear program, and infrastructure, at a time when diplomatic efforts continue to resume negotiations between Washington and Tehran and avoid a renewed confrontation.

The site reported that American and Israeli officials, along with regional sources, indicated that the proposed military scenario could involve a wide-ranging air campaign lasting about a week if diplomatic efforts fail to reach an understanding that paves the way for resuming negotiations and prevents a return to fighting.

U.S.-Israeli Military Coordination

In a sign of military preparations, "Axios" noted that Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir discussed, on Monday, with U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Admiral Brad Cooper, the preparations related to potential attacks on Iran.

The report did not indicate that a final decision had been made to launch strikes or set a date for their execution, but it pointed to the possibility of increased chances for resuming military operations after the upcoming U.S. midterm elections scheduled for November 3, if mediation efforts do not succeed in making progress between the two sides.

In contrast to military movements, mediation efforts to resume negotiations continue, seeking to find a formula that allows a return to nuclear talks and avoids a new wave of strikes that could escalate the confrontation in the region.

The proposed suggestions, according to the sources cited by the site, include allowing UN inspectors to visit the Iranian nuclear facilities that were targeted, in exchange for easing some U.S. sanctions, which would enable Washington to obtain guarantees regarding the Iranian nuclear program and provide Tehran with economic relief.

Uranium and Sanctions Complicate Understanding

Disagreements remain between the two sides, particularly regarding Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium; Washington demands concessions related to the nuclear program, while Tehran seeks to lift U.S. pressures, including the maritime blockade and the release of its frozen funds, according to "Axios."

These movements come amid the repercussions of the previous military confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, which saw the targeting of Iranian nuclear and military facilities, Iranian responses, and attacks on U.S. interests and bases in the region.

The likelihood of targeting energy facilities increases the risks of escalation, given the potential repercussions on the Iranian economy, oil markets, and maritime security, while targeting Iranian leaders could lead to new retaliatory responses, complicating efforts to contain the confrontation.