A number of colleagues and admirers of the educational supervisors at Jeddah Education held a ceremony to honor the retiring supervisors this year, along with several of their colleagues who have transferred from the Educational Supervision Department, at the Sanabel Diwaniya, in the presence of a gathering of educational leaders, educational supervisors, and colleagues, in appreciation of the efforts and contributions made by the honorees in serving education in Jeddah Governorate over the years of their work.

The honorees among the retirees included: Ahmed Ali Abdullah Bahakim, Aqeel Hashem Aqeel Al-Zubaidi, Ali Hussein Ali Sanba, Dr. Turki Ahmed Mohammed Al-Harbi, Abdul Fattah Ma'roof Jan Aref, and Saleh Atiyah Saleh Al-Ghamdi.

Colleagues who transferred from the Educational Supervision Department were also honored, namely: Hassan Mohammed Hadi Mubarak, Abdul Ghani Suleiman Abdul Ghani Maliki, Saud Saad Musayid Al-Jabri Al-Harbi, Dr. Abdullah Salman Nahar Al-Quthami, Dr. Faisal Abdul Mohsen Mohsen Al-Qahtani, and Dr. Mohammed Al-Hassan Mohammed Al-Sheikhi.

This honor comes at a time when Jeddah Education bids farewell to several of its supervisory and educational experiences that have spent many years serving the educational field, contributing to the development of supervisory performance, enhancing the efficiency of educational practices, and supporting schools and educational leaders in implementing developmental plans and programs.

The honorees, during their professional journey, contributed to the follow-up of the implementation of many ministerial programs and projects, enhancing the quality of school performance, and providing technical and educational support to teachers and school leaders, which strengthened the presence and status of Jeddah Education in implementing educational initiatives and projects, making it one of the prominent educational administrations in keeping up with the Ministry of Education's directions and applying its developmental programs.

Colleagues participating in the ceremony confirmed that the retirement of these competencies represents the departure of educational and supervisory experiences that have accumulated over years of fieldwork, leaving a tangible impact on developing the educational environment and building professional capacities, noting that the efforts made by the honorees will remain part of the journey of development and achievement in Jeddah Education.

The attendees also praised the role played by the colleagues who transferred from the Educational Supervision Department and their professional contributions during their period of work, emphasizing the importance of continuing communication and exchanging experiences among educational competencies, and benefiting from their experiences in supporting the education journey.

The ceremony concluded with the honoring of the retiring and transferring colleagues, expressing pride in their professional journey, and affirming that their achievements and the experiences they shared will remain an important asset in the journey of Jeddah Education, and a testament to the role of supervisory competencies in developing educational work and enhancing educational outcomes.