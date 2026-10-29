أقام عدد من زملاء ومحبي المشرفين التربويين بتعليم جدة حفل تكريم للمشرفين المتقاعدين هذا العام، إلى جانب عدد من زملائهم المنتقلين من قسم الإشراف التربوي، وذلك في ديوانية السنابل، بحضور جمع من القيادات التعليمية والمشرفين التربويين والزملاء، تقديراً لما قدمه المحتفى بهم من جهود وإسهامات في خدمة التعليم بمحافظة جدة على مدى سنوات عملهم.
وشمل التكريم من المتقاعدين كلاً من: أحمد علي عبدالله باحكيم، وعقيل هاشم عقيل الزبيدي، وعلي حسين علي صنبع، والدكتور تركي أحمد محمد الحربي، وعبدالفتاح معروف جان عارف، وصالح عطية صالح الغامدي.
كما جرى تكريم الزملاء المنتقلين من قسم الإشراف التربوي، وهم: حسن محمد هادي مباركي، وعبدالغني سليمان عبدالغني مالكي، وسعود سعد مسيعيد الجابري الحربي، والدكتور عبدالله سلمان نهار القثامي، والدكتور فيصل عبدالمحسن محسن القحطاني، والدكتور محمد الحسن محمد الشيخي.
ويأتي هذا التكريم في وقت يودع فيه تعليم جدة عدداً من خبراته الإشرافية والتربوية التي أمضت سنوات طويلة في خدمة الميدان التعليمي، وأسهمت في تطوير الأداء الإشرافي، ورفع كفاءة الممارسات التعليمية، ومساندة المدارس والقيادات التربوية في تنفيذ الخطط والبرامج التطويرية.
وأسهم المحتفى بهم، خلال مسيرتهم المهنية، في متابعة تنفيذ العديد من البرامج والمشاريع الوزارية، وتعزيز جودة الأداء المدرسي، وتقديم الدعم الفني والتربوي للمعلمين والقيادات المدرسية، بما عزز من حضور تعليم جدة ومكانته في تنفيذ المبادرات والمشاريع التعليمية، وجعله من الإدارات التعليمية البارزة في مواكبة توجهات وزارة التعليم وتطبيق برامجها التطويرية.
وأكد الزملاء المشاركون في الحفل أن تقاعد هذه الكفاءات يمثل مغادرة خبرات تربوية وإشرافية تراكمت عبر سنوات من العمل الميداني، وتركت أثراً ملموساً في تطوير البيئة التعليمية وبناء القدرات المهنية، مشيرين إلى أن ما قدمه المحتفى بهم من جهود سيظل جزءاً من مسيرة التطوير والإنجاز في تعليم جدة.
كما أشاد الحضور بالدور الذي اضطلع به الزملاء المنتقلون من قسم الإشراف التربوي، وما قدموه من إسهامات مهنية خلال فترة عملهم، مؤكدين أهمية استمرار التواصل وتبادل الخبرات بين الكفاءات التربوية، والاستفادة من تجاربها في دعم مسيرة التعليم.
واختتم الحفل بتكريم الزملاء المتقاعدين والمنتقلين، والتعبير عن الاعتزاز بمسيرتهم المهنية، والتأكيد على أن ما حققوه من منجزات وما نقلوه من خبرات سيظل رصيداً مهماً في مسيرة تعليم جدة، وشاهداً على دور الكفاءات الإشرافية في تطوير العمل التربوي والارتقاء بمخرجات التعليم.
A number of colleagues and admirers of the educational supervisors at Jeddah Education held a ceremony to honor the retiring supervisors this year, along with several of their colleagues who have transferred from the Educational Supervision Department, at the Sanabel Diwaniya, in the presence of a gathering of educational leaders, educational supervisors, and colleagues, in appreciation of the efforts and contributions made by the honorees in serving education in Jeddah Governorate over the years of their work.
The honorees among the retirees included: Ahmed Ali Abdullah Bahakim, Aqeel Hashem Aqeel Al-Zubaidi, Ali Hussein Ali Sanba, Dr. Turki Ahmed Mohammed Al-Harbi, Abdul Fattah Ma'roof Jan Aref, and Saleh Atiyah Saleh Al-Ghamdi.
Colleagues who transferred from the Educational Supervision Department were also honored, namely: Hassan Mohammed Hadi Mubarak, Abdul Ghani Suleiman Abdul Ghani Maliki, Saud Saad Musayid Al-Jabri Al-Harbi, Dr. Abdullah Salman Nahar Al-Quthami, Dr. Faisal Abdul Mohsen Mohsen Al-Qahtani, and Dr. Mohammed Al-Hassan Mohammed Al-Sheikhi.
This honor comes at a time when Jeddah Education bids farewell to several of its supervisory and educational experiences that have spent many years serving the educational field, contributing to the development of supervisory performance, enhancing the efficiency of educational practices, and supporting schools and educational leaders in implementing developmental plans and programs.
The honorees, during their professional journey, contributed to the follow-up of the implementation of many ministerial programs and projects, enhancing the quality of school performance, and providing technical and educational support to teachers and school leaders, which strengthened the presence and status of Jeddah Education in implementing educational initiatives and projects, making it one of the prominent educational administrations in keeping up with the Ministry of Education's directions and applying its developmental programs.
Colleagues participating in the ceremony confirmed that the retirement of these competencies represents the departure of educational and supervisory experiences that have accumulated over years of fieldwork, leaving a tangible impact on developing the educational environment and building professional capacities, noting that the efforts made by the honorees will remain part of the journey of development and achievement in Jeddah Education.
The attendees also praised the role played by the colleagues who transferred from the Educational Supervision Department and their professional contributions during their period of work, emphasizing the importance of continuing communication and exchanging experiences among educational competencies, and benefiting from their experiences in supporting the education journey.
The ceremony concluded with the honoring of the retiring and transferring colleagues, expressing pride in their professional journey, and affirming that their achievements and the experiences they shared will remain an important asset in the journey of Jeddah Education, and a testament to the role of supervisory competencies in developing educational work and enhancing educational outcomes.