أقام عدد من زملاء ومحبي المشرفين التربويين بتعليم جدة حفل تكريم للمشرفين المتقاعدين هذا العام، إلى جانب عدد من زملائهم المنتقلين من قسم الإشراف التربوي، وذلك في ديوانية السنابل، بحضور جمع من القيادات التعليمية والمشرفين التربويين والزملاء، تقديراً لما قدمه المحتفى بهم من جهود وإسهامات في خدمة التعليم بمحافظة جدة على مدى سنوات عملهم.

وشمل التكريم من المتقاعدين كلاً من: أحمد علي عبدالله باحكيم، وعقيل هاشم عقيل الزبيدي، وعلي حسين علي صنبع، والدكتور تركي أحمد محمد الحربي، وعبدالفتاح معروف جان عارف، وصالح عطية صالح الغامدي.

كما جرى تكريم الزملاء المنتقلين من قسم الإشراف التربوي، وهم: حسن محمد هادي مباركي، وعبدالغني سليمان عبدالغني مالكي، وسعود سعد مسيعيد الجابري الحربي، والدكتور عبدالله سلمان نهار القثامي، والدكتور فيصل عبدالمحسن محسن القحطاني، والدكتور محمد الحسن محمد الشيخي.

ويأتي هذا التكريم في وقت يودع فيه تعليم جدة عدداً من خبراته الإشرافية والتربوية التي أمضت سنوات طويلة في خدمة الميدان التعليمي، وأسهمت في تطوير الأداء الإشرافي، ورفع كفاءة الممارسات التعليمية، ومساندة المدارس والقيادات التربوية في تنفيذ الخطط والبرامج التطويرية.

وأسهم المحتفى بهم، خلال مسيرتهم المهنية، في متابعة تنفيذ العديد من البرامج والمشاريع الوزارية، وتعزيز جودة الأداء المدرسي، وتقديم الدعم الفني والتربوي للمعلمين والقيادات المدرسية، بما عزز من حضور تعليم جدة ومكانته في تنفيذ المبادرات والمشاريع التعليمية، وجعله من الإدارات التعليمية البارزة في مواكبة توجهات وزارة التعليم وتطبيق برامجها التطويرية.

وأكد الزملاء المشاركون في الحفل أن تقاعد هذه الكفاءات يمثل مغادرة خبرات تربوية وإشرافية تراكمت عبر سنوات من العمل الميداني، وتركت أثراً ملموساً في تطوير البيئة التعليمية وبناء القدرات المهنية، مشيرين إلى أن ما قدمه المحتفى بهم من جهود سيظل جزءاً من مسيرة التطوير والإنجاز في تعليم جدة.

كما أشاد الحضور بالدور الذي اضطلع به الزملاء المنتقلون من قسم الإشراف التربوي، وما قدموه من إسهامات مهنية خلال فترة عملهم، مؤكدين أهمية استمرار التواصل وتبادل الخبرات بين الكفاءات التربوية، والاستفادة من تجاربها في دعم مسيرة التعليم.

واختتم الحفل بتكريم الزملاء المتقاعدين والمنتقلين، والتعبير عن الاعتزاز بمسيرتهم المهنية، والتأكيد على أن ما حققوه من منجزات وما نقلوه من خبرات سيظل رصيداً مهماً في مسيرة تعليم جدة، وشاهداً على دور الكفاءات الإشرافية في تطوير العمل التربوي والارتقاء بمخرجات التعليم.