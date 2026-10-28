كانت الثواني تمضي بسرعة، لكن استجابة مهنية سريعة غيّرت مسار الموقف بالكامل وأنقذت حياة رضيع لم يتجاوز عمره 11 شهراً في منفذ الوديعة الحدودي بمنطقة نجران.

وبادرت ممرضة تعمل في المنفذ إلى إجراء الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي للرضيع فور تعرضه لوعكة طارئة، واستمرت في تقديم الإسعافات اللازمة حتى وصول فرقة هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي، ما أسهم في تعزيز فرص نجاته.

ولم يتوقف دورها عند التدخل الأولي، إذ واصلت تقديم الرعاية الإسعافية بالتعاون مع الفريق المختص، كما رافقت الطفل داخل سيارة الإسعاف لمتابعة حالته حتى وصوله إلى مستشفى شرورة العام واستكمال الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.

وفي تقدير للموقف الإنساني والمهني، كرّم مدير عام هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة نجران، محمد بن علي العسيري، الممرضة ميعاد عبدالحميد العنزي، مشيداً بسرعة استجابتها وكفاءتها في التعامل مع الحالة الحرجة.

وأكد العسيري أن الحادثة تعكس الأهمية الكبيرة لمهارات الإسعافات الأولية والإنعاش القلبي الرئوي، موضحاً أن التدخل الصحيح في الدقائق الأولى قد يصنع الفارق بين الخطر والنجاة، ويسهم في إنقاذ الأرواح قبل وصول الفرق الإسعافية المتخصصة.