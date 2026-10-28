كانت الثواني تمضي بسرعة، لكن استجابة مهنية سريعة غيّرت مسار الموقف بالكامل وأنقذت حياة رضيع لم يتجاوز عمره 11 شهراً في منفذ الوديعة الحدودي بمنطقة نجران.
وبادرت ممرضة تعمل في المنفذ إلى إجراء الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي للرضيع فور تعرضه لوعكة طارئة، واستمرت في تقديم الإسعافات اللازمة حتى وصول فرقة هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي، ما أسهم في تعزيز فرص نجاته.
ولم يتوقف دورها عند التدخل الأولي، إذ واصلت تقديم الرعاية الإسعافية بالتعاون مع الفريق المختص، كما رافقت الطفل داخل سيارة الإسعاف لمتابعة حالته حتى وصوله إلى مستشفى شرورة العام واستكمال الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.
وفي تقدير للموقف الإنساني والمهني، كرّم مدير عام هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة نجران، محمد بن علي العسيري، الممرضة ميعاد عبدالحميد العنزي، مشيداً بسرعة استجابتها وكفاءتها في التعامل مع الحالة الحرجة.
وأكد العسيري أن الحادثة تعكس الأهمية الكبيرة لمهارات الإسعافات الأولية والإنعاش القلبي الرئوي، موضحاً أن التدخل الصحيح في الدقائق الأولى قد يصنع الفارق بين الخطر والنجاة، ويسهم في إنقاذ الأرواح قبل وصول الفرق الإسعافية المتخصصة.
The seconds passed quickly, but a swift professional response changed the course of the situation entirely and saved the life of an infant who was only 11 months old at the Al-Wadiah border crossing in the Najran region.
A nurse working at the crossing initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for the infant immediately after he experienced a medical emergency, and she continued to provide the necessary first aid until the Saudi Red Crescent team arrived, which contributed to enhancing his chances of survival.
Her role did not stop at the initial intervention; she continued to provide emergency care in collaboration with the specialized team, and she accompanied the child inside the ambulance to monitor his condition until he reached Sharurah General Hospital for further medical care.
In recognition of her humanitarian and professional efforts, the Director General of the Saudi Red Crescent in the Najran region, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Asiri, honored nurse Mayad Abdulhamid Al-Anzi, praising her quick response and efficiency in handling the critical case.
Al-Asiri emphasized that the incident reflects the significant importance of first aid skills and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, explaining that the correct intervention in the first few minutes can make the difference between danger and survival, and can help save lives before specialized rescue teams arrive.