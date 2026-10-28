The seconds passed quickly, but a swift professional response changed the course of the situation entirely and saved the life of an infant who was only 11 months old at the Al-Wadiah border crossing in the Najran region.

A nurse working at the crossing initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for the infant immediately after he experienced a medical emergency, and she continued to provide the necessary first aid until the Saudi Red Crescent team arrived, which contributed to enhancing his chances of survival.

Her role did not stop at the initial intervention; she continued to provide emergency care in collaboration with the specialized team, and she accompanied the child inside the ambulance to monitor his condition until he reached Sharurah General Hospital for further medical care.

In recognition of her humanitarian and professional efforts, the Director General of the Saudi Red Crescent in the Najran region, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Asiri, honored nurse Mayad Abdulhamid Al-Anzi, praising her quick response and efficiency in handling the critical case.

Al-Asiri emphasized that the incident reflects the significant importance of first aid skills and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, explaining that the correct intervention in the first few minutes can make the difference between danger and survival, and can help save lives before specialized rescue teams arrive.