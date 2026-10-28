The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report for today - if God wills - expects moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers in parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Ha'il, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, and light to moderate rainfall in parts of the Qassim and Eastern regions. Fog formation is also not ruled out in parts of those areas.



The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is from the southeast to the northwest at a speed of 10-30 km/h, reaching more than 60 km/h in the northern part, and from the southwest to the northwest at a speed of 10-33 km/h, reaching more than 60 km/h in the central part, and from the southeast to the southwest at a speed of 15-35 km/h, reaching more than 60 km/h in the southern part. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming choppy, with thunderstorm clouds forming in those areas.

The wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is from the northwest to the southwest at a speed of 10-25 km/h, reaching more than 60 km/h in the northern part, and from the northwest to the northeast at a speed of 10-25 km/h, reaching more than 60 km/h in the southern part. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter, reaching over two meters in both the northern and southern parts, and the sea condition is light waves, becoming choppy, with thunderstorm clouds forming in these two parts.