توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم -بمشيئة الله تعالى-، هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، حائل، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، وتكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من منطقتي القصيم والشرقية، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.


وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر جنوبية شرقية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-30 كم/الساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وجنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-33 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج، مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على تلك الأجزاء.
وتكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة يصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة يصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر يصل إلى أعلى من مترين على الجزأين الشمالي الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج يصل إلى مائج، مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على هذين الجزأين.