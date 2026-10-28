توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم -بمشيئة الله تعالى-، هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، حائل، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، وتكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من منطقتي القصيم والشرقية، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر جنوبية شرقية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-30 كم/الساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وجنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-33 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج، مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على تلك الأجزاء.
وتكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة يصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة يصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر يصل إلى أعلى من مترين على الجزأين الشمالي الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج يصل إلى مائج، مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على هذين الجزأين.
The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report for today - if God wills - expects moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers in parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Ha'il, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, and light to moderate rainfall in parts of the Qassim and Eastern regions. Fog formation is also not ruled out in parts of those areas.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is from the southeast to the northwest at a speed of 10-30 km/h, reaching more than 60 km/h in the northern part, and from the southwest to the northwest at a speed of 10-33 km/h, reaching more than 60 km/h in the central part, and from the southeast to the southwest at a speed of 15-35 km/h, reaching more than 60 km/h in the southern part. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming choppy, with thunderstorm clouds forming in those areas.
The wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is from the northwest to the southwest at a speed of 10-25 km/h, reaching more than 60 km/h in the northern part, and from the northwest to the northeast at a speed of 10-25 km/h, reaching more than 60 km/h in the southern part. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter, reaching over two meters in both the northern and southern parts, and the sea condition is light waves, becoming choppy, with thunderstorm clouds forming in these two parts.