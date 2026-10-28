أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، بوزير الدفاع بدولة الكويت الشقيقة الشيخ عبدالله علي عبدالله السالم الصباح.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين في المجال الدفاعي، وبحث آخر التطورات في المنطقة، والتأكيد على التضامن تجاه كافة التحديات والتهديدات للحفاظ على أمنهما واستقرارهما.