أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، بوزير الدفاع بدولة الكويت الشقيقة الشيخ عبدالله علي عبدالله السالم الصباح.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين في المجال الدفاعي، وبحث آخر التطورات في المنطقة، والتأكيد على التضامن تجاه كافة التحديات والتهديدات للحفاظ على أمنهما واستقرارهما.
Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz made a phone call today to the Minister of Defense of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
During the call, they reviewed the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries in the defense field, discussed the latest developments in the region, and emphasized solidarity in facing all challenges and threats to maintain their security and stability.