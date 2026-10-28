حققت المملكة العربية السعودية أربع جوائز ضمن جائزة الحكومة الرقمية لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية بدورتها السابعة لعام 2026، وذلك خلال حفل تكريم الفائزين الذي استضافته مملكة البحرين الشقيقة، بالتزامن مع انعقاد الاجتماع الـ(10) للجنة الوزارية للحكومة الرقمية بدول مجلس التعاون؛ في إنجاز يعكس تميز المبادرات والمشاريع الرقمية السعودية وتنوعها في مختلف القطاعات.

وشملت الجوائز فوز وزارة الحج والعمرة ضمن فئة «أفضل مؤسسة حكومية مميزة رقمياً»، الذي يعكس جهود الوزارة في تطوير منظومة الخدمات الرقمية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، وتعزيز تكاملها بما يسهم في تحسين تجربة المستفيدين ورفع كفاءة الخدمات.

وفازت هيئة الحكومة الرقمية عن برنامج «قدراتك»، ضمن فئة «أفضل مبادرة حكومية لبناء الكفاءات الرقمية»؛ تقديراً لجهود البرنامج في تنمية المهارات والقدرات الرقمية للكوادر الحكومية، وتعزيز جاهزيتها لمواكبة متطلبات التحول الرقمي ورفع كفاءة الأداء الحكومي.

وحققت أكاديمية طويق إحدى جوائز المسابقة عن مشروع «أكاديمية طويق» ضمن فئة «أفضل مشاركة مجتمعية رقمية»، الذي يجسد دورها في تطوير القدرات التقنية وتأهيل الكفاءات الوطنية في المجالات الرقمية والتقنيات الحديثة، بما يدعم تنمية المهارات وتعزيز الابتكار.

فيما فازت الأكاديمية المالية عن مشروع «لعبة بقالة العم سعد» ضمن فئة «أفضل لعبة رقمية هادفة»، التي تقدم تجربة تعليمية رقمية تفاعلية تحاكي رحلة نمو مشروع تجاري من بقالة صغيرة إلى سلسلة أسواق، وتُمكّن المشاركين من تحليل القوائم المالية وتقييم الوضع المالي واتخاذ القرارات الاستثمارية، بما يسهم في تعزيز الوعي المالي وتحويل المفاهيم المحاسبية إلى مهارات عملية بأسلوب مبتكر يجمع بين التعلم والتطبيق.

ويعكس هذا الإنجاز تكامل جهود الجهات الحكومية والوطنية في المملكة لتطوير حلول ومبادرات رقمية نوعية، والاستثمار في بناء القدرات البشرية، وتوظيف التقنيات الحديثة لتحسين الخدمات وتعزيز تجربة المستفيدين.

وتؤكد هذه الجوائز المكانة المتقدمة التي وصلت إليها المملكة في مجالات الحكومة الرقمية، ودورها في تقديم تجارب وطنية رائدة تسهم في تبادل الخبرات والممارسات الناجحة بين دول مجلس التعاون، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وتُعد جائزة الحكومة الرقمية لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جائزة سنوية تستضيفها إحدى دول المجلس، وتهدف إلى تكريم المبادرات والمشاريع الرقمية المميزة، وتشجيع الابتكار وتبادل التجارب الناجحة، بما يعزز التعاون والتكامل الرقمي على المستوى الخليجي.