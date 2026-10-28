The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved four awards within the Digital Government Award for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in its seventh session for the year 2026, during a ceremony honoring the winners hosted by the sister Kingdom of Bahrain, coinciding with the 10th meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Digital Government in the GCC; in an achievement that reflects the excellence and diversity of Saudi digital initiatives and projects across various sectors.

The awards included the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah winning in the category of "Best Digitally Distinguished Government Entity," which reflects the ministry's efforts in developing the digital services system provided to the guests of God, and enhancing its integration to improve the beneficiaries' experience and raise the efficiency of services.

The Digital Government Authority won for the "Qudratak" program in the category of "Best Government Initiative for Building Digital Competencies"; in recognition of the program's efforts in developing the digital skills and capabilities of government personnel, and enhancing their readiness to meet the requirements of digital transformation and improve government performance.

The Tuwaiq Academy achieved one of the competition awards for the "Tuwaiq Academy" project in the category of "Best Digital Community Participation," which embodies its role in developing technical capabilities and qualifying national competencies in digital fields and modern technologies, supporting skill development and enhancing innovation.

Meanwhile, the Financial Academy won for the project "Uncle Saad's Grocery Game" in the category of "Best Purposeful Digital Game," which offers an interactive digital educational experience simulating the growth journey of a business from a small grocery store to a chain of markets, enabling participants to analyze financial statements, assess financial status, and make investment decisions, contributing to enhancing financial awareness and transforming accounting concepts into practical skills in an innovative way that combines learning and application.

This achievement reflects the integration of efforts by governmental and national entities in the Kingdom to develop qualitative digital solutions and initiatives, invest in building human capacities, and employ modern technologies to improve services and enhance the beneficiaries' experience.

These awards affirm the advanced position the Kingdom has reached in the fields of digital government, and its role in providing pioneering national experiences that contribute to the exchange of successful experiences and practices among GCC countries, in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Digital Government Award for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries is an annual award hosted by one of the council's countries, aimed at honoring distinguished digital initiatives and projects, encouraging innovation, and exchanging successful experiences, thereby enhancing cooperation and digital integration at the Gulf level.