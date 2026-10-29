أعلن صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية (هدف) رفع الحد الأدنى للأجر المدعوم ضمن منتج دعم التوظيف على مرحلتين، ليصل إلى خمسة آلاف ريال شهرياً اعتباراً من 25 أبريل 2027، ثم إلى ستة آلاف ريال شهرياً اعتباراً من 25 أبريل 2028، في خطوة تستهدف تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية وتعزيز تنافسيتها في سوق العمل.

وأوضح الصندوق أن القرار يأتي امتداداً لجهوده في تطوير برامج الدعم وتحسين جودة الوظائف واستدامتها، وتحفيز منشآت القطاع الخاص على استقطاب الكوادر الوطنية، بما يسهم في زيادة مشاركة السعوديين والسعوديات في سوق العمل ودعم مستهدفات التنمية الاقتصادية.

وبيّن أن المرحلة الأولى ستبدأ في 25 أبريل 2027 برفع الحد الأدنى للأجر المدعوم من أربعة آلاف إلى خمسة آلاف ريال للطلبات الجديدة، على أن يسري التعديل على الطلبات القائمة اعتباراً من دعم شهر مايو 2027.

وأضاف أن المرحلة الثانية ستدخل حيز التنفيذ في 25 أبريل 2028، برفع الحد الأدنى للأجر المدعوم إلى ستة آلاف ريال شهرياً للطلبات الجديدة، مع تطبيقه على الطلبات القائمة بدءاً من دعم شهر مايو من العام ذاته.

وأكد الصندوق استمرار دعمه لأجور الموظفين السعوديين المستفيدين من المنتج بنسبة تصل إلى 50% من الأجر الشهري وبحد أقصى ثلاثة آلاف ريال شهرياً؛ وفق الضوابط المعتمدة، بما يعزز استفادة منشآت القطاع الخاص من برامج الدعم ويرفع فرص توظيف الكفاءات الوطنية في مختلف القطاعات.

ويأتي هذا التعديل بالتزامن مع مراحل تطبيق قرار وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية الخاص برفع الحد الأدنى للأجر المعتمد لاحتساب العامل السعودي في برنامج (نطاقات).