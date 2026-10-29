The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has announced the increase of the minimum supported wage within the Employment Support Product in two phases, reaching five thousand riyals per month starting from April 25, 2027, and then to six thousand riyals per month starting from April 25, 2028, in a move aimed at empowering national talents and enhancing their competitiveness in the labor market.

The fund clarified that the decision comes as an extension of its efforts to develop support programs, improve the quality of jobs and their sustainability, and encourage private sector establishments to attract national talents, which contributes to increasing the participation of Saudi men and women in the labor market and supports economic development targets.

It indicated that the first phase will begin on April 25, 2027, by raising the minimum supported wage from four thousand to five thousand riyals for new applications, with the amendment applying to existing applications starting from the support of May 2027.

It added that the second phase will come into effect on April 25, 2028, by raising the minimum supported wage to six thousand riyals per month for new applications, with its application on existing applications starting from the support of May of the same year.

The fund confirmed its continued support for the wages of Saudi employees benefiting from the product at a rate of up to 50% of the monthly wage, with a maximum of three thousand riyals per month, according to the approved regulations, which enhances the benefit of private sector establishments from support programs and increases the employment opportunities for national talents in various sectors.

This amendment coincides with the stages of implementing the decision of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development regarding raising the minimum wage approved for calculating the Saudi worker in the (Nafath) program.