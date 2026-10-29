The roads do not spare the reckless, and when negligence of traffic laws mixes with driving under the influence of alcohol, the outcome is tragic. This is what happened on the road connecting the Moroccan cities of Azrou and Ifrane, where a fatal traffic accident claimed the life of the content creator known by the nickname "Al-Shakah," leading him to find himself behind the bars of Azrou prison by urgent court order.

The painful incident began when a horrific collision occurred, resulting in four victims among the security forces. The accident led to the death of a member of the auxiliary forces and injured three others with varying degrees of severity due to a blatant disregard for traffic safety. As the security authorities intervened and investigations were opened, shocking details emerged about the circumstances surrounding the content creator at the moment of the collision.

The public prosecutor at the Azrou Court of First Instance did not hesitate to deal firmly with the case. After listening to the statements of the individual involved, a heavy set of charges reflecting the extent of the legal violations was brought against him. The charges included involuntary manslaughter, involuntary injuries resulting from a lack of evasive maneuvers, crossing a continuous line, as well as driving in a clearly public state of intoxication, damaging public equipment, violating restrictions imposed on the driving license, and even the charge of insulting public officials while performing their duties, leading to the end of "Al-Shakah's" digital journey behind prison walls while awaiting trial for the crimes attributed to him.