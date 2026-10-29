الطرقات لا ترحم المتهورين، وحين يمتزج الاستهتار بقوانين السير مع القيادة تحت تأثير الكحول، تكون النهاية مأساوية. وهذا ما عاشته الطريق الرابطة بين مدينتي أزرو وإفران المغربيتين، على وقع حادثة سير مميتة أطاحت بصانع المحتوى المعروف بلقب «الشكح»، لتستقر به الحال خلف قضبان سجن أزرو بأمرٍ قضائيٍ عاجلٍ.
بدأت فصول الواقعة الأليمة عندما وقع اصطدامٌ مروعٌ خلّف أربع ضحايا في صفوف الأجهزة الأمنية، إذ أسفرت الحادثة عن وفاة عنصرٍ من القوات المساعدة وإصابة ثلاثةٍ آخرين بجروحٍ متفاوتةِ الخطورةِ جراء اصطدامٍ واستهتارٍ مروريٍ صارخٍ. ومع تدخل الجهات الأمنية وفتح التحقيقات، تكشفت تفاصيلُ صادمةٌ حول ملابسات الحالة التي كان عليها صانع المحتوى لحظة وقوع الاصطدام.
ولم تتردد النيابة العامة المختصة بالمحكمة الابتدائية بأزرو في التعامل بحزمٍ مع الملف، فبعد الاستماع لأقوال المعني بالأمر، وجهت إليه مجموعةً ثقيلةً من التهم التي تعكس حجم الخرق القانوني. وشملت الصكوك الاتهامية القتل غير العمد، والجروح غير العمدية الناجمة عن غياب المناورات التفادية، وتخطي الخط المتصل، فضلاً عن السياقة في حالة سكرٍ علنيٍ بيّنٍ، وتعييب تجهيزاتٍ مخصصةٍ للعموم، وخرق التقييدات المفروضة على رخصة السياقة، وصولاً إلى تهمة إهانة موظفين عموميين أثناء أداء مهامهم، لتنتهي رحلة «الشكح» الرقمية خلف أسوار السجن في انتظار محاكمته على الجرائم المنسوبة إليه.
The roads do not spare the reckless, and when negligence of traffic laws mixes with driving under the influence of alcohol, the outcome is tragic. This is what happened on the road connecting the Moroccan cities of Azrou and Ifrane, where a fatal traffic accident claimed the life of the content creator known by the nickname "Al-Shakah," leading him to find himself behind the bars of Azrou prison by urgent court order.
The painful incident began when a horrific collision occurred, resulting in four victims among the security forces. The accident led to the death of a member of the auxiliary forces and injured three others with varying degrees of severity due to a blatant disregard for traffic safety. As the security authorities intervened and investigations were opened, shocking details emerged about the circumstances surrounding the content creator at the moment of the collision.
The public prosecutor at the Azrou Court of First Instance did not hesitate to deal firmly with the case. After listening to the statements of the individual involved, a heavy set of charges reflecting the extent of the legal violations was brought against him. The charges included involuntary manslaughter, involuntary injuries resulting from a lack of evasive maneuvers, crossing a continuous line, as well as driving in a clearly public state of intoxication, damaging public equipment, violating restrictions imposed on the driving license, and even the charge of insulting public officials while performing their duties, leading to the end of "Al-Shakah's" digital journey behind prison walls while awaiting trial for the crimes attributed to him.