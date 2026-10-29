الطرقات لا ترحم المتهورين، وحين يمتزج الاستهتار بقوانين السير مع القيادة تحت تأثير الكحول، تكون النهاية مأساوية. وهذا ما عاشته الطريق الرابطة بين مدينتي أزرو وإفران المغربيتين، على وقع حادثة سير مميتة أطاحت بصانع المحتوى المعروف بلقب «الشكح»، لتستقر به الحال خلف قضبان سجن أزرو بأمرٍ قضائيٍ عاجلٍ.

بدأت فصول الواقعة الأليمة عندما وقع اصطدامٌ مروعٌ خلّف أربع ضحايا في صفوف الأجهزة الأمنية، إذ أسفرت الحادثة عن وفاة عنصرٍ من القوات المساعدة وإصابة ثلاثةٍ آخرين بجروحٍ متفاوتةِ الخطورةِ جراء اصطدامٍ واستهتارٍ مروريٍ صارخٍ. ومع تدخل الجهات الأمنية وفتح التحقيقات، تكشفت تفاصيلُ صادمةٌ حول ملابسات الحالة التي كان عليها صانع المحتوى لحظة وقوع الاصطدام.

ولم تتردد النيابة العامة المختصة بالمحكمة الابتدائية بأزرو في التعامل بحزمٍ مع الملف، فبعد الاستماع لأقوال المعني بالأمر، وجهت إليه مجموعةً ثقيلةً من التهم التي تعكس حجم الخرق القانوني. وشملت الصكوك الاتهامية القتل غير العمد، والجروح غير العمدية الناجمة عن غياب المناورات التفادية، وتخطي الخط المتصل، فضلاً عن السياقة في حالة سكرٍ علنيٍ بيّنٍ، وتعييب تجهيزاتٍ مخصصةٍ للعموم، وخرق التقييدات المفروضة على رخصة السياقة، وصولاً إلى تهمة إهانة موظفين عموميين أثناء أداء مهامهم، لتنتهي رحلة «الشكح» الرقمية خلف أسوار السجن في انتظار محاكمته على الجرائم المنسوبة إليه.