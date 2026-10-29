أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من بطولة كأس رابطة الأندية الإنجليزية المحترفة «كاراباو» عن مواجهة مانشستر سيتي لفريق برادفورد سيتي، الذي يلعب في دوري الدرجة الثانية، فيما يلتقي ليفربول مع بورنموث.

وجاءت نتائج القرعة كالتالي:

فليتوود تاون × الفائز من مباراة إيفرتون ونيوكاسل

مانشستر سيتي × برادفورد سيتي

كريستال بالاس × سندرلاند

ليفربول × بورنموث

وستقام منافسات ربع النهائي في شهر ديسمبر المقبل، بين الأسبوعين 15 و16 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، على أن تُعلن المواعيد والتفاصيل الدقيقة للمباريات في وقت لاحق.

ويحمل مانشستر سيتي لقب النسخة الأخيرة من كأس «كاراباو»، فيما يتصدر ليفربول قائمة الأكثر تتويجاً بالبطولة، برصيد 10 ألقاب.