The draw for the quarter-finals of the English Football League Cup "Carabao" resulted in Manchester City facing Bradford City, who play in the second division, while Liverpool will meet Bournemouth.

The results of the draw are as follows:

Fleetwood Town × Winner of the Everton vs. Newcastle match

Manchester City × Bradford City

Crystal Palace × Sunderland

Liverpool × Bournemouth

The quarter-final matches will take place next December, between weeks 15 and 16 of the Premier League, with the exact dates and details of the matches to be announced later.

Manchester City holds the title of the last edition of the "Carabao" Cup, while Liverpool tops the list of the most titles in the tournament, with a total of 10 titles.