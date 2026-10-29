أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من بطولة كأس رابطة الأندية الإنجليزية المحترفة «كاراباو» عن مواجهة مانشستر سيتي لفريق برادفورد سيتي، الذي يلعب في دوري الدرجة الثانية، فيما يلتقي ليفربول مع بورنموث.
وجاءت نتائج القرعة كالتالي:
فليتوود تاون × الفائز من مباراة إيفرتون ونيوكاسل
مانشستر سيتي × برادفورد سيتي
كريستال بالاس × سندرلاند
ليفربول × بورنموث
وستقام منافسات ربع النهائي في شهر ديسمبر المقبل، بين الأسبوعين 15 و16 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، على أن تُعلن المواعيد والتفاصيل الدقيقة للمباريات في وقت لاحق.
ويحمل مانشستر سيتي لقب النسخة الأخيرة من كأس «كاراباو»، فيما يتصدر ليفربول قائمة الأكثر تتويجاً بالبطولة، برصيد 10 ألقاب.
The draw for the quarter-finals of the English Football League Cup "Carabao" resulted in Manchester City facing Bradford City, who play in the second division, while Liverpool will meet Bournemouth.
The results of the draw are as follows:
Fleetwood Town × Winner of the Everton vs. Newcastle match
Manchester City × Bradford City
Crystal Palace × Sunderland
Liverpool × Bournemouth
The quarter-final matches will take place next December, between weeks 15 and 16 of the Premier League, with the exact dates and details of the matches to be announced later.
Manchester City holds the title of the last edition of the "Carabao" Cup, while Liverpool tops the list of the most titles in the tournament, with a total of 10 titles.