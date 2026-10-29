أكد المدير الرياضي لنادي بايرن ميونخ ماكس إيبرل أن مدرب الفريق فينسنت كومباني غادر المستشفى، بعدما سقط مغشياً عليه في مقر النادي الأسبوع الماضي.

وانهار كومباني يوم الجمعة الماضي في مقر تدريبات بايرن ميونخ، ونُقل بعد ذلك إلى المستشفى، وكان المدرب البلجيكي قد عانى قبل ذلك من عدوى فيروسية.

كومباني في حالة جيدة

وقال إيبرل في تصريحات لشبكة «ARD»: «كومباني في حالة جيدة. لقد خرج من المستشفى، وهذا أهم وأفضل خبر لنا جميعاً».

وأضاف: «التهاب السحايا هو ما تسبب في هذه الواقعة يوم الجمعة، وهذا لا علاقة له بالضغوط التي نواجهها في الدوري الألماني».

موعد عودة كومباني

ورغم خروجه من المستشفى، فإن عودته الفورية إلى التدريبات ليست مطروحة في الوقت الحالي، إذ من المتوقع أن يواصل مدرب بايرن ميونخ التعافي في منزله.

ولم يحدد إيبرل موعد عودة كومباني إلى المنطقة الفنية خلال المباريات، لكنه أبدى تفاؤله قائلا: «أنا واثق جدا من أنه سيعود قريباً للغاية إلى خط التماس بكامل جاهزيته، بنسبة 100%».