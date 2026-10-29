The sports director of Bayern Munich, Max Eberl, confirmed that the team's coach, Vincent Kompany, has left the hospital after collapsing at the club's headquarters last week.

Kompany collapsed last Friday at Bayern Munich's training facility and was subsequently taken to the hospital. The Belgian coach had previously suffered from a viral infection.

Kompany is in good condition

Eberl stated in comments to the "ARD" network: "Kompany is in good condition. He has left the hospital, and that is the most important and best news for all of us."

He added: "Meningitis is what caused this incident last Friday, and it has nothing to do with the pressures we face in the Bundesliga."

Kompany's return date

Despite leaving the hospital, his immediate return to training is not on the table at the moment, as the Bayern Munich coach is expected to continue recovering at home.

Eberl did not specify a date for Kompany's return to the technical area during matches, but he expressed optimism, saying: "I am very confident that he will return to the touchline very soon, fully fit, at 100%."