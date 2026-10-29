أكد المدير الرياضي لنادي بايرن ميونخ ماكس إيبرل أن مدرب الفريق فينسنت كومباني غادر المستشفى، بعدما سقط مغشياً عليه في مقر النادي الأسبوع الماضي.
وانهار كومباني يوم الجمعة الماضي في مقر تدريبات بايرن ميونخ، ونُقل بعد ذلك إلى المستشفى، وكان المدرب البلجيكي قد عانى قبل ذلك من عدوى فيروسية.
كومباني في حالة جيدة
وقال إيبرل في تصريحات لشبكة «ARD»: «كومباني في حالة جيدة. لقد خرج من المستشفى، وهذا أهم وأفضل خبر لنا جميعاً».
وأضاف: «التهاب السحايا هو ما تسبب في هذه الواقعة يوم الجمعة، وهذا لا علاقة له بالضغوط التي نواجهها في الدوري الألماني».
موعد عودة كومباني
ورغم خروجه من المستشفى، فإن عودته الفورية إلى التدريبات ليست مطروحة في الوقت الحالي، إذ من المتوقع أن يواصل مدرب بايرن ميونخ التعافي في منزله.
ولم يحدد إيبرل موعد عودة كومباني إلى المنطقة الفنية خلال المباريات، لكنه أبدى تفاؤله قائلا: «أنا واثق جدا من أنه سيعود قريباً للغاية إلى خط التماس بكامل جاهزيته، بنسبة 100%».
The sports director of Bayern Munich, Max Eberl, confirmed that the team's coach, Vincent Kompany, has left the hospital after collapsing at the club's headquarters last week.
Kompany collapsed last Friday at Bayern Munich's training facility and was subsequently taken to the hospital. The Belgian coach had previously suffered from a viral infection.
Kompany is in good condition
Eberl stated in comments to the "ARD" network: "Kompany is in good condition. He has left the hospital, and that is the most important and best news for all of us."
He added: "Meningitis is what caused this incident last Friday, and it has nothing to do with the pressures we face in the Bundesliga."
Kompany's return date
Despite leaving the hospital, his immediate return to training is not on the table at the moment, as the Bayern Munich coach is expected to continue recovering at home.
Eberl did not specify a date for Kompany's return to the technical area during matches, but he expressed optimism, saying: "I am very confident that he will return to the touchline very soon, fully fit, at 100%."