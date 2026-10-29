أكد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني أن سريان نظام التنفيذ ولائحته التنفيذية يمثل خطوة مهمة في تطوير منظومة إنفاذ الحقوق، ورفع كفاءة المرفق العدلي، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات تطوير المنظومة العدلية في المملكة.

وأوضح أن النظام يسهم في تعزيز موثوقية التعاملات واستقرارها، وتحقيق التوازن بين حقوق الدائن والمدين، من خلال تنظيم إجراءات التنفيذ وتطوير آليات الإفصاح عن الأموال وتتبعها والتنفيذ عليها، مع مراعاة الضمانات النظامية والظروف الإنسانية والاجتماعية للمدين وأسرته.

وأشار إلى أن النظام يعزز وضوح الالتزامات ويرفع موثوقية السندات التنفيذية، بما يدعم العدالة الوقائية ويسهم في تسريع إجراءات التنفيذ وتعزيز الحوكمة والنضج المؤسسي. كما يشمل تنظيم تنفيذ الأحكام المتعلقة بالنفقة والحضانة والزيارة، وفق الضوابط ذات الصلة.

وأضاف أن تطوير منظومة التنفيذ يأتي امتدادًا لجهود وزارة العدل في تحسين تجربة المستفيد، وتعزيز التكامل بين الأعمال العدلية، وتوظيف البيانات والتقنيات الحديثة، بما فيها الذكاء الاصطناعي، لرفع كفاءة الأداء وتحسين جودة المخرجات.

وأكد أن هذه الجهود تستهدف بناء منظومة عدلية أكثر كفاءة ووضوحًا، تعزز حماية الحقوق وتحافظ على مصالح الأطراف، وتسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.