The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, confirmed that the implementation of the enforcement system and its executive regulations represents an important step in developing the rights enforcement system and enhancing the efficiency of the judicial facility, in line with the objectives of developing the judicial system in the Kingdom.

He explained that the system contributes to enhancing the reliability and stability of transactions, achieving a balance between the rights of creditors and debtors, by organizing enforcement procedures and developing mechanisms for disclosing, tracking, and executing on funds, while considering the legal guarantees and the humanitarian and social circumstances of the debtor and their family.

He pointed out that the system enhances the clarity of obligations and increases the reliability of executive bonds, which supports preventive justice and contributes to speeding up enforcement procedures and enhancing governance and institutional maturity. It also includes organizing the enforcement of rulings related to alimony, custody, and visitation, according to the relevant regulations.

He added that the development of the enforcement system is an extension of the Ministry of Justice's efforts to improve the beneficiary experience, enhance integration among judicial operations, and utilize data and modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, to increase performance efficiency and improve output quality.

He affirmed that these efforts aim to build a more efficient and transparent judicial system that enhances the protection of rights, safeguards the interests of the parties, and contributes to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.