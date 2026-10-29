The schools in the Al-Baha region welcome the winter season by adjusting the school day timings, as the General Administration of Education in the region announced the start of the winter schedule effective from next Sunday.

The administration set the morning assembly time at 7:15 AM, with the first class starting at 7:30 AM, in line with the winter schedule to enhance the regularity of the school day.

The administration emphasized the importance of adhering to the specified timings, which contributes to providing a suitable educational environment for students and maximizing the time allocated for learning.