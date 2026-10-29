تستقبل مدارس منطقة الباحة فصل الشتاء بتعديل مواعيد اليوم الدراسي، إذ أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة بدء تطبيق التوقيت الشتوي اعتباراً من الأحد المقبل.
وحددت الإدارة موعد الاصطفاف الصباحي عند الساعة 7:15 صباحاً، على أن تنطلق الحصة الدراسية الأولى في تمام الساعة 7:30 صباحاً، بما يتناسب مع التوقيت الشتوي ويعزز انتظام اليوم الدراسي.
وأكدت الإدارة أهمية الالتزام بالمواعيد المحددة، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة تعليمية مناسبة للطلاب والطالبات، والاستفادة المثلى من الوقت المخصص للتعلم.
The schools in the Al-Baha region welcome the winter season by adjusting the school day timings, as the General Administration of Education in the region announced the start of the winter schedule effective from next Sunday.
The administration set the morning assembly time at 7:15 AM, with the first class starting at 7:30 AM, in line with the winter schedule to enhance the regularity of the school day.
The administration emphasized the importance of adhering to the specified timings, which contributes to providing a suitable educational environment for students and maximizing the time allocated for learning.