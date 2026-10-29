تستقبل مدارس منطقة الباحة فصل الشتاء بتعديل مواعيد اليوم الدراسي، إذ أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة بدء تطبيق التوقيت الشتوي اعتباراً من الأحد المقبل.

وحددت الإدارة موعد الاصطفاف الصباحي عند الساعة 7:15 صباحاً، على أن تنطلق الحصة الدراسية الأولى في تمام الساعة 7:30 صباحاً، بما يتناسب مع التوقيت الشتوي ويعزز انتظام اليوم الدراسي.

وأكدت الإدارة أهمية الالتزام بالمواعيد المحددة، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة تعليمية مناسبة للطلاب والطالبات، والاستفادة المثلى من الوقت المخصص للتعلم.