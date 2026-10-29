The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Republic Day of his country.

The King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for the Turkish President, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Turkey, wishing them ongoing progress and prosperity.

He praised - may God support him - the distinguished fraternal relations that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples, which everyone seeks to enhance and develop in all fields.

Additionally, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Republic Day of his country.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincerest wishes for abundant health and happiness for the Turkish President, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Turkey, wishing them further progress and prosperity.