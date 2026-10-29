بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية التركية رجب طيب أردوغان، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الجمهورية لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك المفدى، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة للرئيس التركي، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية التركية الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

واشاد -أيده الله- بتميُّز العلاقات الأخوية التي تربط البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، والتي يسعى الجميع لتعزيزها وتنميتها في المجالات كافة.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية التركية رجب طيب أردوغان، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الجمهورية لبلاده.

وعبّر سمو ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة للرئيس التركي، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية التركية الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.