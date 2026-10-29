استعاد إنتر ميلان صدارة الدوري الإيطالي، عقب فوزه على مضيفه فينيتسيا بهدفين دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء (الأربعاء)، على ملعب «بيير لويجي بينزو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة التاسعة.

جاء هدفا إنتر ميلان عن طريق ثنائي فينيتسيا ماتياس مورينو ورضوان هلهال، اللذين سجلا بالخطأ في مرماهما في الدقيقتين 80 و82.

بهذه النتيجة، رفع إنتر ميلان رصيده إلى 25 نقطة، ليستعيد صدارة الدوري الإيطالي، متقدماً بفارق الأهداف المسجلة على لاتسيو، صاحب المركز الثاني.

سقوط ميلان ويوفنتوس

وشهدت الجولة نفسها تلقى إيه سي ميلان الهزيمة الأولى في المسابقة هذا الموسم أمام ضيفه بولونيا بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدفين، على ملعب «سان سيرو».

سجل سامويل مبانجولا ثلاثة أهداف لبولونيا في الدقائق 8 و62 و84، كما أضاف لاعب ميلان دافيد بارتيساغي هدفاً بالخطأ في مرماه في الدقيقة 66، بينما أحرز ألفاديو سيسي ثنائية الروسونيري في الدقيقتين 14 و27.

وتوقف رصيد ميلان عند 18 نقطة في المركز الخامس بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي، فيما تقدم بولونيا إلى المركز الحادي عشر برصيد 11 نقطة.

كما خسر يوفنتوس أمام مضيفه جنوى بهدفين دون رد، سجلهما كينغسلي إهيزيبو وتوماسو بالدانزي في الدقيقتين 12 و28.

وتجمد رصيد يوفنتوس عند 14 نقطة في المركز الثامن، بفارق 4 نقاط عن جنوى الذي تقدم إلى المركز الثالث عشر.