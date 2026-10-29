Inter Milan regained the top spot in the Italian league after defeating their host Venezia 2-0 in the match that took place on Wednesday evening at the "Pier Luigi Penzo" stadium, as part of the ninth round of the competition.

The two goals for Inter Milan came from Venezia's duo Matias Moreno and Ridwan Helhal, who scored own goals in the 80th and 82nd minutes.

With this result, Inter Milan raised their tally to 25 points, reclaiming the top position in the Italian league, ahead of Lazio in second place on goal difference.



Fall of Milan and Juventus



In the same round, AC Milan suffered their first defeat of the season in the competition against their guest Bologna, losing 4-2 at the "San Siro" stadium.

Samuel Mbanguola scored three goals for Bologna in the 8th, 62nd, and 84th minutes, while Milan's player Davide Bartisaghi added an own goal in the 66th minute. Alvadios Cisse scored a brace for the Rossoneri in the 14th and 27th minutes.

Milan's tally remained at 18 points, placing them fifth in the Italian league standings, while Bologna advanced to eleventh place with 11 points.

Juventus also lost to their host Genoa 2-0, with goals scored by Kingsley Ehizibow and Tommaso Baldanzi in the 12th and 28th minutes.

Juventus's points were frozen at 14, placing them eighth, 4 points behind Genoa, who moved up to thirteenth place.