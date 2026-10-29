استعاد إنتر ميلان صدارة الدوري الإيطالي، عقب فوزه على مضيفه فينيتسيا بهدفين دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء (الأربعاء)، على ملعب «بيير لويجي بينزو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة التاسعة.
جاء هدفا إنتر ميلان عن طريق ثنائي فينيتسيا ماتياس مورينو ورضوان هلهال، اللذين سجلا بالخطأ في مرماهما في الدقيقتين 80 و82.
بهذه النتيجة، رفع إنتر ميلان رصيده إلى 25 نقطة، ليستعيد صدارة الدوري الإيطالي، متقدماً بفارق الأهداف المسجلة على لاتسيو، صاحب المركز الثاني.
سقوط ميلان ويوفنتوس
وشهدت الجولة نفسها تلقى إيه سي ميلان الهزيمة الأولى في المسابقة هذا الموسم أمام ضيفه بولونيا بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدفين، على ملعب «سان سيرو».
سجل سامويل مبانجولا ثلاثة أهداف لبولونيا في الدقائق 8 و62 و84، كما أضاف لاعب ميلان دافيد بارتيساغي هدفاً بالخطأ في مرماه في الدقيقة 66، بينما أحرز ألفاديو سيسي ثنائية الروسونيري في الدقيقتين 14 و27.
وتوقف رصيد ميلان عند 18 نقطة في المركز الخامس بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي، فيما تقدم بولونيا إلى المركز الحادي عشر برصيد 11 نقطة.
كما خسر يوفنتوس أمام مضيفه جنوى بهدفين دون رد، سجلهما كينغسلي إهيزيبو وتوماسو بالدانزي في الدقيقتين 12 و28.
وتجمد رصيد يوفنتوس عند 14 نقطة في المركز الثامن، بفارق 4 نقاط عن جنوى الذي تقدم إلى المركز الثالث عشر.
Inter Milan regained the top spot in the Italian league after defeating their host Venezia 2-0 in the match that took place on Wednesday evening at the "Pier Luigi Penzo" stadium, as part of the ninth round of the competition.
The two goals for Inter Milan came from Venezia's duo Matias Moreno and Ridwan Helhal, who scored own goals in the 80th and 82nd minutes.
With this result, Inter Milan raised their tally to 25 points, reclaiming the top position in the Italian league, ahead of Lazio in second place on goal difference.
Fall of Milan and Juventus
In the same round, AC Milan suffered their first defeat of the season in the competition against their guest Bologna, losing 4-2 at the "San Siro" stadium.
Samuel Mbanguola scored three goals for Bologna in the 8th, 62nd, and 84th minutes, while Milan's player Davide Bartisaghi added an own goal in the 66th minute. Alvadios Cisse scored a brace for the Rossoneri in the 14th and 27th minutes.
Milan's tally remained at 18 points, placing them fifth in the Italian league standings, while Bologna advanced to eleventh place with 11 points.
Juventus also lost to their host Genoa 2-0, with goals scored by Kingsley Ehizibow and Tommaso Baldanzi in the 12th and 28th minutes.
Juventus's points were frozen at 14, placing them eighth, 4 points behind Genoa, who moved up to thirteenth place.