أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من كأس رابطة الأندية الإنجليزية المحترفة لكرة القدم «كاراباو» لموسم (2026-2027م) عن أربع مواجهات من المقرر إقامتها خلال منتصف شهر ديسمبر القادم.


وأوقعت القرعة مانشستر سيتي حامل اللقب، في مواجهة برادفورد سيتي على ملعب «الاتحاد» بمدينة مانشستر، وليفربول أمام بورنموث على ملعب «أنفيلد» بمدينة ليفربول، فيما يلتقي كريستال بالاس مع سندرلاند في العاصمة لندن على ملعب «سيلهرست بارك».


ويستضيف فليتوود تاون على ملعب «هايبري» بمدينة فليتوود الفائز من مواجهة إيفرتون ونيوكاسل يونايتد، المقررة ضمن منافسات دور الـ(16) من المسابقة.


وتقام مواجهات الدور ربع النهائي بنظام خروج المغلوب من مباراة واحدة.