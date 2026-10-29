أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من كأس رابطة الأندية الإنجليزية المحترفة لكرة القدم «كاراباو» لموسم (2026-2027م) عن أربع مواجهات من المقرر إقامتها خلال منتصف شهر ديسمبر القادم.
وأوقعت القرعة مانشستر سيتي حامل اللقب، في مواجهة برادفورد سيتي على ملعب «الاتحاد» بمدينة مانشستر، وليفربول أمام بورنموث على ملعب «أنفيلد» بمدينة ليفربول، فيما يلتقي كريستال بالاس مع سندرلاند في العاصمة لندن على ملعب «سيلهرست بارك».
ويستضيف فليتوود تاون على ملعب «هايبري» بمدينة فليتوود الفائز من مواجهة إيفرتون ونيوكاسل يونايتد، المقررة ضمن منافسات دور الـ(16) من المسابقة.
وتقام مواجهات الدور ربع النهائي بنظام خروج المغلوب من مباراة واحدة.
The draw for the quarter-finals of the English Football League Cup "Carabao" for the 2026-2027 season resulted in four matches scheduled to take place in mid-December.
The draw placed defending champion Manchester City against Bradford City at the "Etihad" Stadium in Manchester, and Liverpool against Bournemouth at "Anfield" in Liverpool, while Crystal Palace will meet Sunderland in the capital London at "Selhurst Park".
Fleetwood Town will host the winner of the match between Everton and Newcastle United at "Highbury" Stadium in Fleetwood, which is scheduled as part of the Round of 16 of the competition.
The quarter-final matches will be held in a knockout format, with a single match determining the winner.