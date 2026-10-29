The draw for the quarter-finals of the English Football League Cup "Carabao" for the 2026-2027 season resulted in four matches scheduled to take place in mid-December.



The draw placed defending champion Manchester City against Bradford City at the "Etihad" Stadium in Manchester, and Liverpool against Bournemouth at "Anfield" in Liverpool, while Crystal Palace will meet Sunderland in the capital London at "Selhurst Park".



Fleetwood Town will host the winner of the match between Everton and Newcastle United at "Highbury" Stadium in Fleetwood, which is scheduled as part of the Round of 16 of the competition.



The quarter-final matches will be held in a knockout format, with a single match determining the winner.