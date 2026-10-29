تتجه هيئة السوق المالية السعودية إلى تعزيز حقوق المساهمين في الشركات المدرجة، ورفع متطلبات الحوكمة والإفصاح على الشركات التي تواجه خسائر متراكمة، من خلال تعديلات تنظيمية تستهدف توسيع دور المستثمرين في متابعة أوضاع الشركات ومساءلة مجالس إداراتها.
وطرحت الهيئة، اليوم الخميس، مشروعاً لتعديل قواعد حوكمة الشركات وتمكين المساهمين، داعيةً المشاركين في السوق والمهتمين إلى تقديم مرئياتهم خلال 30 يوماً، تنتهي في 28 نوفمبر المقبل، تمهيداً لاستكمال الإجراءات اللازمة لاعتماد الصيغة النهائية، وفق بيان صادر عنها.
ويستهدف المشروع تعزيز فاعلية مجالس الإدارات وتوضيح مسؤولياتها، إلى جانب رفع مستويات الشفافية والمساءلة وحماية حقوق المستثمرين. وتشمل التعديلات المقترحة أحكام الجمعيات العامة، والشركات ذات الخسائر المتراكمة، والترشح لعضوية مجالس الإدارات، والتعاملات مع الأطراف ذوي العلاقة.
متطلبات إضافية
تتصدر الشركات التي تبلغ خسائرها المتراكمة 50% أو أكثر من رأس المال نطاق التعديلات المقترحة، إذ يعتزم المشروع إخضاعها لمتطلبات إضافية للحوكمة والإفصاح، بما يتيح للمساهمين متابعة أوضاعها المالية وتقييم خطط معالجة الخسائر.
وبحسب المشروع، ستلتزم هذه الشركات بالإفصاح عبر موقع «تداول السعودية» عن أسماء المساهمين الذين يمتلكون 1% أو أكثر من أسهمها ونسب ملكيتهم، أو عن أكبر 20 مساهماً، أيهما يشمل عدداً أكبر.
كما يمنح المقترح المساهمين الذين يمتلكون 5% على الأقل من أسهم الشركة حق طلب إدراج بند على جدول أعمال الجمعية العامة لإعداد خطة لمعالجة الخسائر المتراكمة، مع إلزام الشركة بالإفصاح عن الخطة خلال 60 يوماً من صدور قرار الجمعية.
وتشمل التعديلات أيضاً إلزام مجالس الإدارات بنشر تقارير دورية، شهرية أو ربع سنوية، توضح مستجدات تنفيذ خطة المعالجة، وذلك خلال خمسة أيام من نهاية الفترة المحددة للتقرير.
وتستمر هذه الالتزامات إلى حين انخفاض الخسائر المتراكمة إلى أقل من 20% من رأس المال، بما يتيح للمساهمين متابعة تقدم خطط المعالجة، ويعزز مساءلة مجالس الإدارات بشأن الإجراءات المتخذة لتحسين الأوضاع المالية للشركات.
The Saudi Capital Market Authority is moving to enhance the rights of shareholders in listed companies and raise governance and disclosure requirements for companies facing accumulated losses, through regulatory amendments aimed at expanding the role of investors in monitoring the conditions of companies and holding their boards of directors accountable.
Today, Thursday, the authority launched a project to amend corporate governance rules and empower shareholders, inviting market participants and interested parties to submit their views within 30 days, ending on November 28, in preparation for completing the necessary procedures to approve the final version, according to a statement issued by it.
The project aims to enhance the effectiveness of boards of directors and clarify their responsibilities, in addition to raising levels of transparency and accountability and protecting investors' rights. The proposed amendments include provisions related to general assemblies, companies with accumulated losses, candidacy for board membership, and transactions with related parties.
Additional Requirements
Companies with accumulated losses of 50% or more of their capital are at the forefront of the proposed amendments, as the project intends to subject them to additional governance and disclosure requirements, allowing shareholders to monitor their financial conditions and evaluate plans to address the losses.
According to the project, these companies will be required to disclose on the "Tadawul Saudi" website the names of shareholders who own 1% or more of their shares and their ownership percentages, or the largest 20 shareholders, whichever includes a larger number.
The proposal also grants shareholders who own at least 5% of the company's shares the right to request the inclusion of an item on the agenda of the general assembly to prepare a plan to address the accumulated losses, with the company being obligated to disclose the plan within 60 days of the assembly's decision.
The amendments also include requiring boards of directors to publish periodic reports, monthly or quarterly, detailing updates on the implementation of the remediation plan, within five days of the end of the reporting period.
These obligations will continue until the accumulated losses decrease to less than 20% of the capital, allowing shareholders to monitor the progress of remediation plans and enhancing the accountability of boards of directors regarding the actions taken to improve the financial conditions of companies.