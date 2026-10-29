The Saudi Capital Market Authority is moving to enhance the rights of shareholders in listed companies and raise governance and disclosure requirements for companies facing accumulated losses, through regulatory amendments aimed at expanding the role of investors in monitoring the conditions of companies and holding their boards of directors accountable.

Today, Thursday, the authority launched a project to amend corporate governance rules and empower shareholders, inviting market participants and interested parties to submit their views within 30 days, ending on November 28, in preparation for completing the necessary procedures to approve the final version, according to a statement issued by it.

The project aims to enhance the effectiveness of boards of directors and clarify their responsibilities, in addition to raising levels of transparency and accountability and protecting investors' rights. The proposed amendments include provisions related to general assemblies, companies with accumulated losses, candidacy for board membership, and transactions with related parties.

Additional Requirements

Companies with accumulated losses of 50% or more of their capital are at the forefront of the proposed amendments, as the project intends to subject them to additional governance and disclosure requirements, allowing shareholders to monitor their financial conditions and evaluate plans to address the losses.

According to the project, these companies will be required to disclose on the "Tadawul Saudi" website the names of shareholders who own 1% or more of their shares and their ownership percentages, or the largest 20 shareholders, whichever includes a larger number.

The proposal also grants shareholders who own at least 5% of the company's shares the right to request the inclusion of an item on the agenda of the general assembly to prepare a plan to address the accumulated losses, with the company being obligated to disclose the plan within 60 days of the assembly's decision.

The amendments also include requiring boards of directors to publish periodic reports, monthly or quarterly, detailing updates on the implementation of the remediation plan, within five days of the end of the reporting period.

These obligations will continue until the accumulated losses decrease to less than 20% of the capital, allowing shareholders to monitor the progress of remediation plans and enhancing the accountability of boards of directors regarding the actions taken to improve the financial conditions of companies.