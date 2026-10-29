تتجه هيئة السوق المالية السعودية إلى تعزيز حقوق المساهمين في الشركات المدرجة، ورفع متطلبات الحوكمة والإفصاح على الشركات التي تواجه خسائر متراكمة، من خلال تعديلات تنظيمية تستهدف توسيع دور المستثمرين في متابعة أوضاع الشركات ومساءلة مجالس إداراتها.

وطرحت الهيئة، اليوم الخميس، مشروعاً لتعديل قواعد حوكمة الشركات وتمكين المساهمين، داعيةً المشاركين في السوق والمهتمين إلى تقديم مرئياتهم خلال 30 يوماً، تنتهي في 28 نوفمبر المقبل، تمهيداً لاستكمال الإجراءات اللازمة لاعتماد الصيغة النهائية، وفق بيان صادر عنها.

ويستهدف المشروع تعزيز فاعلية مجالس الإدارات وتوضيح مسؤولياتها، إلى جانب رفع مستويات الشفافية والمساءلة وحماية حقوق المستثمرين. وتشمل التعديلات المقترحة أحكام الجمعيات العامة، والشركات ذات الخسائر المتراكمة، والترشح لعضوية مجالس الإدارات، والتعاملات مع الأطراف ذوي العلاقة.

متطلبات إضافية

تتصدر الشركات التي تبلغ خسائرها المتراكمة 50% أو أكثر من رأس المال نطاق التعديلات المقترحة، إذ يعتزم المشروع إخضاعها لمتطلبات إضافية للحوكمة والإفصاح، بما يتيح للمساهمين متابعة أوضاعها المالية وتقييم خطط معالجة الخسائر.

وبحسب المشروع، ستلتزم هذه الشركات بالإفصاح عبر موقع «تداول السعودية» عن أسماء المساهمين الذين يمتلكون 1% أو أكثر من أسهمها ونسب ملكيتهم، أو عن أكبر 20 مساهماً، أيهما يشمل عدداً أكبر.

كما يمنح المقترح المساهمين الذين يمتلكون 5% على الأقل من أسهم الشركة حق طلب إدراج بند على جدول أعمال الجمعية العامة لإعداد خطة لمعالجة الخسائر المتراكمة، مع إلزام الشركة بالإفصاح عن الخطة خلال 60 يوماً من صدور قرار الجمعية.

وتشمل التعديلات أيضاً إلزام مجالس الإدارات بنشر تقارير دورية، شهرية أو ربع سنوية، توضح مستجدات تنفيذ خطة المعالجة، وذلك خلال خمسة أيام من نهاية الفترة المحددة للتقرير.

وتستمر هذه الالتزامات إلى حين انخفاض الخسائر المتراكمة إلى أقل من 20% من رأس المال، بما يتيح للمساهمين متابعة تقدم خطط المعالجة، ويعزز مساءلة مجالس الإدارات بشأن الإجراءات المتخذة لتحسين الأوضاع المالية للشركات.