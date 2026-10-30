The official spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nazili, confirmed that the armed forces are dealing with utmost seriousness regarding the field reports coming from the fronts in Taiz, concerning the use of shells by the terrorist Houthi militia that are suspected of containing toxic materials, which, according to the reports, have caused civilians and members of the popular resistance to suffer from cases of suffocation and fainting.

Al-Nazili explained that these reports necessitate an urgent investigation to determine the nature of the materials used, document their effects, and uncover their sources and the parties involved in providing them.

He pointed out that the reports come in the context of the ongoing escalation adopted by the Houthi militia against the people of Taiz, through sniper operations and random shelling of residential neighborhoods, in addition to the continued siege of the city, cutting off roads, and preventing the arrival of water, food, medicine, and life-saving materials to millions of citizens.

The official spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces warned the Houthi militia against continuing to target civilians or using any prohibited means of warfare, affirming that the protection of citizens and breaking the siege on Taiz is a steadfast responsibility of the state and its armed forces, and that they will take the necessary measures in accordance with their constitutional obligations and international humanitarian law.

Al-Nazili called on the United Nations and relevant international bodies to assume their responsibilities in deterring the violations of the Houthi militia, supporting urgent investigation efforts into the reported incidents, which he considered to amount to war crimes, and pressuring to open the roads and ensure the unhindered arrival of humanitarian supplies.

He emphasized that those who commit assaults against civilians and their leaders will not escape accountability and punishment.