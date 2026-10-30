أكد الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية، العقيد الركن ماجد عبدالله النزيلي في بيان، أن القوات المسلحة تتعامل بمنتهى الجدية مع البلاغات الميدانية الواردة من جبهات تعز، بشأن استخدام المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية قذائف يُشتبه في احتوائها على مواد سامة، وإصابة مدنيين وأفراد من المقاومة الشعبية بحالات اختناق وإغماء بما يستوجب تحقيقاً عاجلاً لتحديد طبيعة المواد المستخدمة وتوثيق آثارها وكشف مصادرها والجهات المتورطة في توفيرها.

وتؤكد القوات المسلحة اليمنية، أن هذه البلاغات تأتي في سياق تصعيد مستمر تنتهجه المليشيا بحق أبناء تعز، يجمع بين عمليات القنص، والقصف العشوائي للأحياء السكنية والحصار الخانق للمدينة وقطع الطرق ومنع وصول الماء والغذاء والدواء، والمواد المنقذة لحياة ملايين المواطنين.

وتحذر القوات المسلحة المليشيا الحوثية من التمادي في استهداف المدنيين أو استخدام أي وسائل قتالية محظورة، وتؤكد أن حماية المواطنين وكسر الحصار عن تعز مسؤولية ثابتة للدولة وقواتها المسلحة، وستتخذ في سبيلها الإجراءات اللازمة وفقاً لالتزاماتها الدستورية بحماية المدنيين والقانون الدولي الإنساني.

وتشدد القوات المسلحة على ضرورة تحمل الأمم المتحدة والجهات الدولية المختصة لمسؤوليتها الكاملة في ردع انتهاكات المليشيا الحوثية، ودعم جهود التحقيق العاجل في هذه الحوادث المنكرة التي ترقى إلى جرائم حرب، والضغط لفتح الطرق وضمان وصول الإمدادات الإنسانية دون عوائق، مؤكدة أن مرتكبي هذه الاعتداءات بحق المدنيين وقادتهم لن يفلتوا من المساءلة والعقاب.