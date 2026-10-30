تكشف مراسم تشييع جماعية نظمتها مليشيات الحوثي خلال اليومين الماضيين عن خسائر بشرية جديدة في صفوف عناصرها وقياداتها الميدانية، وسط معلومات عن مقتل 51 ضابطاً في جبهات تعز والساحل الغربي، بالتزامن مع أنباء عن مقتل قياديين أمنيين بارزين في المليشيا الإرهابية.

وبحسب المعلومات، أعلنت مليشيات الحوثي تشييع 51 من ضباطها الميدانيين، فيما كشفت البيانات المدونة على لوحات التشييع أن القتلى سقطوا في جبهات القتال بمحافظة تعز والساحل الغربي، في مؤشر على استمرار المواجهات والاستنزاف العسكري في هاتين الجبهتين.

وتكتسب هذه المعلومات أهميةً خصوصاً بالنظر إلى العدد الكبير من الضباط الذين أعلنت المليشيا تشييعهم خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة، الأمر الذي يثير تساؤلات بشأن حجم الخسائر الفعلية التي تتكبدها، وطبيعة العمليات العسكرية التي أدت إلى سقوط هذا العدد من عناصرها الميدانيين.

وأكدت مصادر مقتل القياديين الأمنيين في مليشيات الحوثي، إبراهيم النونو وأبو عبدالله السفياني.

ويأتي الإعلان عن هذه الخسائر في ظل الأهمية العسكرية والإستراتيجية لجبهتي تعز والساحل الغربي، اللتين تمثلان محورين رئيسيين في الصراع اليمني، نظراً لموقعهما الجغرافي وتأثيرهما المباشر في خطوط الإمداد والتحركات العسكرية.

ويرى مراقبون أن خسارة أعداد كبيرة من الضباط الميدانيين، ستؤثر على قدرة المليشيات على إدارة عملياتها العسكرية، خصوصاً أن تعويض العناصر القيادية ذات الخبرة الميدانية يتطلب وقتاً وإعادة ترتيب للهياكل العسكرية.