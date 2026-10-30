The mass funeral ceremonies organized by the Houthi militias over the past two days reveal new human losses among their members and field leaders, amid reports of the deaths of 51 officers on the fronts of Taiz and the western coast, coinciding with news of the deaths of prominent security leaders in the terrorist militia.

According to the information, the Houthi militias announced the funeral of 51 of their field officers, while the data recorded on the funeral boards indicated that the casualties fell in the battle fronts in Taiz province and the western coast, indicating the continuation of confrontations and military attrition in these two fronts.

This information is particularly significant given the large number of officers that the militia announced were buried in a short period of time, raising questions about the actual scale of losses they are incurring and the nature of the military operations that led to the deaths of this number of their field members.

Sources confirmed the deaths of the security leaders in the Houthi militias, Ibrahim Al-Nuno and Abu Abdullah Al-Sufyani.

The announcement of these losses comes amid the military and strategic importance of the fronts of Taiz and the western coast, which represent two main axes in the Yemeni conflict, due to their geographical location and their direct impact on supply lines and military movements.

Observers believe that the loss of a large number of field officers will affect the militias' ability to manage their military operations, especially since replacing experienced leadership requires time and a reorganization of military structures.